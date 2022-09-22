Sorry folks as an immigrant who came to the US legally and fell on very hard times and at no time did I expect or ask for any help from the hard work people of this country. Instead I moved to 7 different states for work and never stopped till I'm stable. True no everyone can do as I did but please I don't want to hear about people that just want things handed to them.
When will our state and local governments act to recognize this challenge with permanent steps? We are desperate for affordable housing, transitional housing and elderly housing. As the oldest state in the nation, and growing older, we clearly need a replacement workforce. When will we embrace the asylum-seeking population, much of which comes with education and job skills, as a solution rather than a threat?Governor Mills refunded $400+ million dollars when she could have moved to give 40 communities $10 million each to build, reclaim or rennovate housing to answer what is clearly a public health crisis.Maine, we are better than this!
where are they going to go if you look at the number of people who have been looking for housing with no luck for the past year?
Comments / 25