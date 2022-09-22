BRUNSWICK, Maine — Maine is quickly establishing itself as a growing part of the space industry and there was another exciting step Thursday night in Brunswick. Maine-based bluShift Aerospace successfully completed a full-scale engine test of its MAREVL™ rocket engine, which is powered by a nontoxic, carbon-neutral biofuel. This was the first in a series of 20 or more engine tests planned over the next several months. The goal is to fine-tune the engine and get it up to flight-grade performance.

