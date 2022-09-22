ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarborough, ME

Comments / 25

NB
2d ago

Sorry folks as an immigrant who came to the US legally and fell on very hard times and at no time did I expect or ask for any help from the hard work people of this country. Instead I moved to 7 different states for work and never stopped till I'm stable. True no everyone can do as I did but please I don't want to hear about people that just want things handed to them.

Reply(2)
7
Scott Linscott
2d ago

When will our state and local governments act to recognize this challenge with permanent steps? We are desperate for affordable housing, transitional housing and elderly housing. As the oldest state in the nation, and growing older, we clearly need a replacement workforce. When will we embrace the asylum-seeking population, much of which comes with education and job skills, as a solution rather than a threat?Governor Mills refunded $400+ million dollars when she could have moved to give 40 communities $10 million each to build, reclaim or rennovate housing to answer what is clearly a public health crisis.Maine, we are better than this!

Reply(5)
9
Bonnie Obrien
2d ago

where are they going to go if you look at the number of people who have been looking for housing with no luck for the past year?

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Power finally restored for hundreds of Mainers at Franklin Towers

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Housing Authority says power has finally been fully restored at Franklin Towers. The announcement on Thursday came almost4 weeks after the electrical system for floors 7 through 16 was damaged, leaving residents without power inside their apartments. Franklin Towers is a 16-story high-rise apartment...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices

RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
RUMFORD, ME
JoJo's Cup of Mocha

How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine

So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Scarborough, ME
Local
Maine Government
Scarborough, ME
Government
WMTW

State approves tuition reimbursement for religious school

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine has greenlit taxpayer-funded tuition reimbursement for a religiously affiliated school. Cheverus High School in Portland was the only sectarian school in Maine to apply for the state's tuition reimbursement after the Supreme Court ruled the state could not exclude religious schools from the program. The...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Two MaineHealth entities seek to integrate medical staffs, hospital licenses

Two southern Maine health organizations, already part of the MaineHealth system, aim to share medical staffs and hospital licenses under a plan announced Thursday. Maine Medical Center, the state's largest with 700 beds in Portland and more than 9,600 employees, and York County-based Southern Maine Health Care said they will advance the proposal to their respective boards.
YORK COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Is residential space coming to Portland's 'first skyscraper'?

PORTLAND, Maine — The Fidelity Trust Company Building, also known as "Portland's first skyscraper," might be getting residential space. But first, a new staircase is needed. Connecticut River Capital of Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Alta Properties of Newton, Massachusetts, own the building located at 465 Congress Street. The Fidelity Trust Company Building was constructed in 1910, according to a staff memo submitted to the Portland Historic Preservation Board.
PORTLAND, ME
Kool AM

Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good

According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
TOPSHAM, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Scarborough Council#The Comfort Inn#Opportunity Alliance
WMTW

Maine Health to integrate Medical Center, Southern Maine Health staff

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health care have announced a plan to integrate into one system. The plan will have the two hospitals share medical staff members and hospital licenses. Officials say the move would bring the two hospitals more in line to better serve...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Biddeford bike builder creates homemade 'Krazy Kustoms'

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Kevin Wynne admits he's a different breed of bike builder. Wynne doesn't have a fancy shop, instead working from his apartment house dining room table. It's all the space he needs to get creative. "I've always kind of thrived to be different. Everybody is an individual,...
BIDDEFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Ogunquit business owner shaving for a cure

OGUNQUIT, Maine — A restaurant owner from Ogunquit is on his way to raising $100,000 dollars for the Maine Children's Cancer Program. He hopes to get to that goal by shaving his head and beard at his restaurant, That Place in Ogunquit, next week. Rick Dolliver also shaved his...
OGUNQUIT, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
WMTW

Ignition! Maine company successfully test-fires new rocket

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Maine is quickly establishing itself as a growing part of the space industry and there was another exciting step Thursday night in Brunswick. Maine-based bluShift Aerospace successfully completed a full-scale engine test of its MAREVL™ rocket engine, which is powered by a nontoxic, carbon-neutral biofuel. This was the first in a series of 20 or more engine tests planned over the next several months. The goal is to fine-tune the engine and get it up to flight-grade performance.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WMTW

Maine AG rules October 2021 police shooting justified

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s Attorney General ruled Friday that a Portland police officer was justified when he shot and injured a man outside of the Preble Street Resource Center on Oct. 9, 2021. Officer Nevin Rand shot Edward Hyman, 42, after responding to the area to investigate a...
PORTLAND, ME
wxxinews.org

These young men catch more than lobsters. They also catch a break

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is one of the least diverse states in the nation, and the fishermen in its famed lobster industry reflect that demographic reality. But this summer, a small group of Black young men started to learn the trade. At 15, Cristiano Silva thought he might spend...
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy