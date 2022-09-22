ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston, TX
fox26houston.com

Arrest made in connection to deadly Galveston shooting where man found shot to death in truck

GALVESTON, Texas - Officials have a man behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting in Galveston, where another man was found dead in his truck. It all started on Sunday, July 28 in the 7200 block of Heards Ln where officers with the Galveston PD were called for reports of shots fired. Responding law enforcement there found a black truck crashed into a fence with a man, later identified as Lyzhon Bankston, 28, with several gunshot wounds.
GALVESTON, TX
scttx.com

Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant

September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
HOUSTON, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Surveillance video shows shooting of dad killed with toddler in backseat; bond set for suspect

HOUSTON — A 38-year-old man charged in the deaths of a Houston dad and his 2-year-old son made his first court appearance Thursday where a judge gave him a high bond. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son Micah, according to court documents. Fadairo was also charged with tampering with evidence because investigators said he tried to get rid of text messages.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN KILLED CROSSING I-45

Just before 10pm Friday a male attempted to run across I-45 main lanes southbound just south of FM 1488. He was struck by at least two vehicles. Conroe Fire responded along with MCHD. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Conroe Police investigated the crash. Only one southbound lane was open during the investigation. About midnight the freeway was reopened.
CONROE, TX

