Nashville, TN

Former Florida State offensive lineman suspended for punching Titans coach

By Dustin Lewis
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 2 days ago

The incident occurred followed Buffalo's blowout victory against Tennessee.

The Buffalo Bills blew out the Tennessee Titans, 41-7, on Monday Night Football. The most interesting part of the matchup came after the action on the field was over and when the teams were headed to their respective locker rooms.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced that Bills offensive tackle Bobby Hart was being suspended for one game without pay as punishment for a physical confrontation following the win over the Titans. He allegedly approached an opposing player and swung at him with a fist. Instead of hitting the unnamed player, Hart struck an unnamed Titans coach in the head.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, NFL Vice President of Football Operations, Jon Runyan, wrote a letter to Hart about his suspension.

"As both teams were heading to the tunnel, you walked directly across the field to seek out your opponent. You approached him near the end zone and a coach had to hold you back as others shook hands.

"Once you and your opponent were in the end zone near the tunnel, you confronted him and immediately swung at him with a closed fist, striking the head of a Tennessee coach. Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional."

Coincidentally enough, Hart spent time with the Tennessee Titans a year ago, appearing in three games. He signed a one-year deal in April to join Buffalo, the same team that cut him in the preseason in 2021. Hart survived this time around and has been contributing as a backup offensive lineman.

The eight-year veteran was originally drafted by the New York Giants in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida State. Hart also spent three years with the Cincinnati Bengals. During his professional career, he's appeared in 85 games and started 67.

Hart will be eligible to return to the active roster following Buffalo's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Sports
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News

The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
LAWRENCE, KS
#Titans#Dolphins#Florida State Football#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Espn
NoleGameday

NoleGameday

Tallahassee, FL
The latest coverage of Florida State athletics

