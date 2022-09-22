ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Former Kennedy-Kenrick High School Site: Out with Lockers/Lunch Rooms, In with Lawns/Living Rooms

One of the design interiors for the residential construction proposed in Norristown at the former Kennedy-Kendrick High School location. The years-long effort to repurpose the Norristown real estate that once housed Kennedy-Kenrick High School has received preliminary approval of its progress. Justin Heinze did the deed of reporting the advances in the Norristown Patch.
NORRISTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County High School Just Inducted Several New Members To Their Student Council

The Warminster high school celebrated the students' recent scholastic achievements. A local high school recently inducted several students to their students council based off of their merit and scholastic achievements. Archbishop Wood Catholic High School, a well-known school in the Warminster area, just inducted several students into the important council....
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

PECO project spurs preservation concerns in Bedminster

A major PECO upgrade project for local electric infrastructure has generated concern among Bedminster residents, regarding apparent consequences of loss of natural environment and historic preservation. Speaking at the Sept. 14 public meeting of the Bedminster Township Board of Supervisors, residents particularly noted plans for the removal of significant numbers...
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Solebury Township, PA
New Hope, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
New Hope, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Solebury Township, PA
Government
knightcrier.org

North Penn School District hires two new administrators

LANSDALE – The North Penn School District has hired two new members of the administrative team to join the school district for the 2022-2023 school year. Brandon J. Rhone will serve as the Coordinator of Emergency Management & Safe Schools, and Ronald D. Linke, Jr. will serve as the Assistant Director of Business Administration.
LANSDALE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solebury School#High School#Dormitory#K12
buckscountyherald.com

Teach Plus Pennsylvania launches 2022-23 Policy Fellowship

Teach Plus, a national nonprofit that empowers teachers to lead improvements in educational policy and instructional practice, has selected a group of 40 experienced and diverse teachers from across the commonwealth for its 2022-23 Pennsylvania Policy Fellowship. Building on the success of last year’s first full fellowship cohort in Pennsylvania,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Warrington Township schedules three public budget sessions

Warrington Township will hold three budget work sessions for the 2023 budget on Sept. 27, Oct. 11 and Oct, 25, all at 6 p.m. Community members are invited to attend and learn how their tax dollars will be spent. The presentations will take place at the Warrington Township Building, 852 Easton Road, Warrington, and there will be time set aside for questions and comments from attendees.
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Trentonian

Burlington County holding three additional paper shredding events

FLORENCE – Burlington County has scheduled three additional paper shredding events this fall to help residents dispose of confidential documents. The first event is this Sunday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex, 22000 Burlington-Columbus Road in Florence. The other events will be held at the same location and time on Oct. 23 and Nov. 20.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
buckscountyherald.com

Video: Doylestown Fire Company seeks volunteers

Your family and your neighbors count on first responders. And often those first responders are volunteers. The Doylestown Fire Company seeks volunteers to support their mission. The Doylestown Fire Company worked with Doylestown Township, the Doylestown Township Telecommunication Advisory Board and Doylestown Borough to create a video regarding the need...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Bucks County school district faces backlash over student name policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Controversy in a Bucks County school district and it all comes down to the first name that teachers can call students in class. The district says it's about making sure parents are involved, but opponents are calling it discrimination. "This was an extraordinarily different set of instructions...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

No injuries reported after garage fire in Hunterdon County

WEST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – There were no injuries after a garage fire Friday in West Amwell Township, according to a post on the West Amwell Fire Company’s Facebook page. The fire was reported at 5:15 p.m. at a residence on Mt Airy-Harbourton Road. The fire...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy