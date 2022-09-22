Warrington Township will hold three budget work sessions for the 2023 budget on Sept. 27, Oct. 11 and Oct, 25, all at 6 p.m. Community members are invited to attend and learn how their tax dollars will be spent. The presentations will take place at the Warrington Township Building, 852 Easton Road, Warrington, and there will be time set aside for questions and comments from attendees.

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO