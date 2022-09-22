Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Epic Adventure Park in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenNorristown, PA
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Mexico's 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake was Experienced by a Mount Laurel, NJ NativeBridget MulroyMount Laurel, NJ
Related
Former Kennedy-Kenrick High School Site: Out with Lockers/Lunch Rooms, In with Lawns/Living Rooms
One of the design interiors for the residential construction proposed in Norristown at the former Kennedy-Kendrick High School location. The years-long effort to repurpose the Norristown real estate that once housed Kennedy-Kenrick High School has received preliminary approval of its progress. Justin Heinze did the deed of reporting the advances in the Norristown Patch.
This Bucks County High School Just Inducted Several New Members To Their Student Council
The Warminster high school celebrated the students' recent scholastic achievements. A local high school recently inducted several students to their students council based off of their merit and scholastic achievements. Archbishop Wood Catholic High School, a well-known school in the Warminster area, just inducted several students into the important council....
Bensalem Township Awarded $250,000 Grant For Upgrades to Local Park
The park will now see several renovations to make it a more enjoyable place to visit. A local township was recently awarded a large grant to fix up a community park that is used by a large portion of the community. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the grant for the Bensalem Patch.
buckscountyherald.com
PECO project spurs preservation concerns in Bedminster
A major PECO upgrade project for local electric infrastructure has generated concern among Bedminster residents, regarding apparent consequences of loss of natural environment and historic preservation. Speaking at the Sept. 14 public meeting of the Bedminster Township Board of Supervisors, residents particularly noted plans for the removal of significant numbers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Controversy erupts at Bucks County middle school over how teachers should address students
School officials describe it as an informal expectation, not a written policy, designed to make sure parents are aware of a child's request to be addressed by a different name or pronoun.
One of the Top Stem Students in the Country is From This Bucks County School
Shlossbergethan was once of 30 students recognized for his talents in STEM. A Bucks County middle school student has been recognized as one of the top STEM student in the entire country. Ethan Benjamin Shlossberg, an 8th grader at Holicong Middle School in Doylestown, is one of the 30 finalists...
Middletown Township Monument, Despite Mixed Feelings from Residents, Is Here To Stay
The giant "M" has many local residents wondering what the point of making it was. A new monument in Middletown Township has become a source of discussion on aesthetics and utility for locals and visitors alike. James McGinnis wrote about the new monument for the Bucks County Courier Times. The...
knightcrier.org
North Penn School District hires two new administrators
LANSDALE – The North Penn School District has hired two new members of the administrative team to join the school district for the 2022-2023 school year. Brandon J. Rhone will serve as the Coordinator of Emergency Management & Safe Schools, and Ronald D. Linke, Jr. will serve as the Assistant Director of Business Administration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Kings of Ka-Ching: Pottstown’s Got One of the Most Expensive High Schools in the U.S.
The Hill School in Pottstown is a co-ed prep school for grades 9-12. The most expensive high schools in the U.S. can be pricier than some universities. That’s no exception for an independent Pottstown boarding school on 860 Beach Street. The Hill School’s annual tuition currently runs at a...
buckscountyherald.com
Teach Plus Pennsylvania launches 2022-23 Policy Fellowship
Teach Plus, a national nonprofit that empowers teachers to lead improvements in educational policy and instructional practice, has selected a group of 40 experienced and diverse teachers from across the commonwealth for its 2022-23 Pennsylvania Policy Fellowship. Building on the success of last year’s first full fellowship cohort in Pennsylvania,...
buckscountyherald.com
Warrington Township schedules three public budget sessions
Warrington Township will hold three budget work sessions for the 2023 budget on Sept. 27, Oct. 11 and Oct, 25, all at 6 p.m. Community members are invited to attend and learn how their tax dollars will be spent. The presentations will take place at the Warrington Township Building, 852 Easton Road, Warrington, and there will be time set aside for questions and comments from attendees.
Trentonian
Burlington County holding three additional paper shredding events
FLORENCE – Burlington County has scheduled three additional paper shredding events this fall to help residents dispose of confidential documents. The first event is this Sunday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex, 22000 Burlington-Columbus Road in Florence. The other events will be held at the same location and time on Oct. 23 and Nov. 20.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Bucks County Roundabouts Have Significantly Reduced Local Traffic, Accidents
With Pennsylvania utilizing more roundabouts to control traffic, two of them are in Bucks County, making commutes much easier. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the updated roads for the Bensalem Patch. The areas of Feasterville and Lower Southampton now have two of the 33 roundabouts used in the state. Over the...
Looking To Recycle Your Old Electronics? Bring Them To This Bucks County High School
A local politician is hosting an electronics recycling event at a Bucks County high school for community members to partake in. Senator Steve Santarsiero will be hosting an Electronics Recycling & Food Drive at Central Bucks High School East on Sept. 24. The event will be held from 10 AM to noon.
A New Invasive Pest Has Arrived in Montgomery County, and It’s Not the Spotted Lanternfly
The invasive New Zealand mudsnail, which was present in Pennsylvania in only four bodies of water until recently, has spread rapidly in the past several years and has now reached Montgomery County, writes Marcus Schneck for the Harrisburg Patriot-News. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission surveys from 2020 revealed that the...
St. Francis Medical Center announces closure, leaving Trenton with just 1 hospital
The city of Trenton and its 90,000 residents will soon be down to just one hospital and its one emergency room.
buckscountyherald.com
Video: Doylestown Fire Company seeks volunteers
Your family and your neighbors count on first responders. And often those first responders are volunteers. The Doylestown Fire Company seeks volunteers to support their mission. The Doylestown Fire Company worked with Doylestown Township, the Doylestown Township Telecommunication Advisory Board and Doylestown Borough to create a video regarding the need...
fox29.com
Bucks County school district faces backlash over student name policy
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Controversy in a Bucks County school district and it all comes down to the first name that teachers can call students in class. The district says it's about making sure parents are involved, but opponents are calling it discrimination. "This was an extraordinarily different set of instructions...
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
wrnjradio.com
No injuries reported after garage fire in Hunterdon County
WEST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – There were no injuries after a garage fire Friday in West Amwell Township, according to a post on the West Amwell Fire Company’s Facebook page. The fire was reported at 5:15 p.m. at a residence on Mt Airy-Harbourton Road. The fire...
Comments / 0