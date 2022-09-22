ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, PA

THC..
2d ago

The Supervisor Board needs to as they say, " stay in your lane". Why would this even be brought up during their meeting? Worry about your town, that's your responsibility!!!

4
nbfresh
2d ago

How ridiculous. I am so happy that so many people from multiple backgrounds, creeds and beliefs stood up to these people. How could they think this was appropriate on a township level?!

4
Fran McLaughlin
2d ago

they need to follow the law regardless of what it is. These little towns need to get off their high horse

4
 

buckscountyherald.com

Newtown Quaker Meeting to discuss “Urgent Call to Action”

The Peace and Justice Committee of Newtown Quaker Meeting will present to the adult class a program on “An Urgent Call to the Religious Society of Friends,” at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. All are welcome. The Call to Action was authored by an ad hoc group of...
NEWTOWN, PA
Newtown, PA
Government
City
Newtown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
New Jersey Globe

In Flemington mayor’s race, ex-GOP senator challenges Democratic incumbent

One of the most interesting mayoral races in the state this year is in Flemington, where a former Republican state senator is seeking to resurrect her political career against a Democratic mayor who touts her success in revitalizing Main Street businesses in this small (pop. 4,581) but prestigious town still known as the site of the 1935 Lindbergh kidnapping trial.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
WBRE

Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Supervisors approve new dormitory on Solebury School campus

The private Solebury School on Phillips Mill Road won approval Tuesday night from the board of supervisors to build a new dormitory on 3.75 acres of its 137-acre campus. Solebury Township Supervisor Hanna Howe did not vote because she is employed at the school as a librarian. Plans call for...
NEW HOPE, PA
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
thecentersquare.com

Retired cops could boost police numbers with new proposal

(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania police departments struggle to recruit new officers, a proposed program would allow Philadelphia to recruit retired cops. While some questions about costs remain, the proposal is one strategy to boost police department numbers. House Bill 2830, sponsored by Rep. Jared Solomon, D-Philadelphia, would...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMEMBER GILMORE RICHARDSON INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO AMEND THE CITY’S BUDGET STABILIZATION RESERVE

(PHILADELPHIA) Thursday, September 22, 2022 – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) introduced legislation to amend the City of Philadelphia’s Budget Stabilization Reserve (BSR), also known as the “Rainy Day Fund.” This legislation would amend the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter to require an annual appropriation of three-quarters of one percent (0.75%) of General Fund Revenue when the projected General Fund balance exceeds $100 million. It also updates the target balance of the BSR from a maximum of 5% of General Fund Revenues to a minimum of 7% to align with internal City spending goals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

NOVA’s annual NO BULLying Run will be hybrid in 2022

NOVA has announced that the 10th annual NO BULLying Run will be a hybrid event. It will take place during the entire month of October, 2022 to coincide with National Bullying Prevention Month. This event raises awareness about the effects and consequences of bullying and funds NOVA’s efforts to combat bullying through both school-based and virtual education programs. NO BULLying Run participants can choose their own course and distance with the collective goal of logging 22,808 miles. Each mile of the goal represents one child who will be bullied in Bucks County this year, according to statistics from PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

New Britain celebrates wildlife habitat certification

New Britain Borough has been certified as a “Community Wildlife Habitat” by the National Wildlife Federation. The National Wildlife Federation’s Community Wildlife Habitat program empowers towns and cities to take action for wildlife in their own communities. The program provides community leaders with a program framework to restore wildlife habitat and educate and engage community members while working to attain the National Wildlife Federation’s certification as a wildlife-friendly community.
NEW BRITAIN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

NOVA needs crisis volunteers; fall training to begin in October

NOVA, a nonprofit organization in Bucks County supporting victims of crime, is looking for volunteers for its 24/7 Phone Helpline, Text/Chat Helpline, and to support sexual assault and other victims of serious crimes during emergency room visits or police interviews. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old; have a...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

