Supervisors approve new dormitory on Solebury School campus
The private Solebury School on Phillips Mill Road won approval Tuesday night from the board of supervisors to build a new dormitory on 3.75 acres of its 137-acre campus. Solebury Township Supervisor Hanna Howe did not vote because she is employed at the school as a librarian. Plans call for...
Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
These Bucks County Roundabouts Have Significantly Reduced Local Traffic, Accidents
The two local roundabouts have had a positive impact on traffic patterns.Image via iStock. With Pennsylvania utilizing more roundabouts to control traffic, two of them are in Bucks County, making commutes much easier. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the updated roads for the Bensalem Patch.
A Distinction No Area Wants: Two Bucks County Routes Make List of Pa.’s Deadliest Roads
Driver caution is key on two Bucks County roads with statistical histories of fatal accidents. A MoneyGeek analysis of traffic data — specifically fatal accidents — has resulted in a statewide list of the deadliest roads in the commonwealth. Drivers in Bucks County, home to two of them, should be careful in general but especially during commutes involving them. Doug Milnes, a MoneyGeek Chartered Financial Analyst, mined the tragic data to alert drivers of the ongoing hazard.
NJ could soon be seizing and destroying obnoxious ‘boom cars’
TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
Crews battle 2-alarm fire at automotive garage in Robeson Township
Firefighters extinguished a fast moving fire that tore through a commercial building in Robeson Township Friday afternoon. Several fire companies from surrounding municipalities assisted in the 2 alarm blaze that broke out at an automotive garage located on Formstone Road. The fire broke out around 3:30pm. Heavy flames could be...
Pennsylvania drivers encouraged to get REAL ID ahead of deadline
PennDOT is encouraging Pennsylvania drivers who want one to get a REAL ID license before the May 3, 2023, deadline.
Long-term repairs could mean big-time traffic at major South NJ bridge
Traffic backups at the Delaware Memorial Bridge can be wicked on a regular day. But what happens when the bridge is reduced from four lanes to three lanes in both directions around the clock?. Well, drivers, we are finding out now. Work on the Delaware Memorial Bridge. Construction and 24/7...
Lower Merion Township police union passes vote of no confidence in its chief
"Mike McGrath has single-handedly destroyed the integrity of the police department. Your officers deserve better," said FOP President Joe Braun.
PennDOT data shows roundabouts reducing fatalities, injuries and crashes
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently announced that according to department data, fatalities, injuries and crashes decreased overall after intersections at 33 locations were replaced with 36 roundabouts. "We continue to see that Pennsylvania's roundabouts save lives and reduce crash severity," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "While they aren't...
How many interstate highways pass through Pennsylvania?
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — At some point, we have all driven on an Interstate. Whether it’s Interstate 81, Interstate 83, Interstate 86, or even the Pennsylvania Turnpike. But, has anyone wondered about just how many interstates pass through the Keystone State, or even, why interstates exist? According to the U.S Department of Transportation, they would be […]
Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts
Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
State warns of door-to-door LIHEAP scam
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The state is warning of a potential door-to-door scam targeting LIHEAP recipients.The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services said people are asking Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program recipients to see their bills to ensure they're receiving the correct funds. But Acting Secretary Meg Snead said the department or utility companies will never solicit LIHEAP information from recipients like this. "If you have received unsolicited visits asking you about your LIHEAP benefits and for your personal information, it is a scam. Do not respond so you do not fall victim to identity theft, and please inform the DHS fraud tipline immediately," said Snead in a press release. LIHEAP is distributed directly to a household's utility company or home heating fuel provider in the form of a grant. Anyone targeted by the scam or anything else that seems suspicious is asked to call the Department of Human Service's fraud tipline at 1-844-347-8477.
Legislation would require drivers to pay outstanding tolls for vehicle registration
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Future legislation could require drivers to pay any and all outstanding tolls before they can register their vehicle. State Senator Marty Flynn (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Monroe) announced Monday that he intends to introduce legislation that does just that. In a letter to all Pennsylvania State Senate members, Flynn wrote,...
Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania
Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
Teach Plus Pennsylvania launches 2022-23 Policy Fellowship
Teach Plus, a national nonprofit that empowers teachers to lead improvements in educational policy and instructional practice, has selected a group of 40 experienced and diverse teachers from across the commonwealth for its 2022-23 Pennsylvania Policy Fellowship. Building on the success of last year’s first full fellowship cohort in Pennsylvania,...
Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers
HARRISBURG — Horse-trading, nose-holding, and a whole lot of cash. The Pennsylvania Capitol this week jolted into action with just six more voting days before the pivotal midterm election, advancing a slew of bills with one common theme while lawmakers raced from fundraiser to fundraiser seeking to bolster their campaign coffers.
Heating Oil Prices
With October approaching, the air will start getting cooler and your thermostat will start rising. But with heating oil and electricity prices expected to remain high, some may struggle to pay their bills. “The worst thing that a customer can do is to be overwhelmed, take a bill, and shove...
Bill Expands PA Right To Know Law
HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved a bill that will expand the state’s Right to Know Law to provide greater access to public records at state-related universities. Senate Bill 488, sponsored by Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams, Cumberland, & York Counties, would create an online searchable database that details information about budgets and contracts approved by Penn State, Temple, Pitt, and Lincoln University. The legislation also increases the amount of university personnel salary information subject to public disclosure. Mastriano said state-related universities will receive more than $600 million from taxpayers this year and the way that money is spent should not be a closely-guarded secret. The legislation offers a level of transparency necessary to keep these universities accountable to the public they serve. The bill now moves to the PA House for consideration.
