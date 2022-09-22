Read full article on original website
buckscountyherald.com
Bingo benefit returns to Czestochowa
Jack and Jill Bingo is back at the Shrine of Czestochowa on Ferry Road in Doylestown, on Friday night September 23. The event is hosted by the CNBBA (Chalfont New Britain Business Alliance) with all proceeds going to the CNBBA Scholarship Fund, Chalfont VFW Post 3258 and the Twilight Wish Foundation.
chescotimes.com
12th annual Downingtown FallFest, this Sunday
The 12th Annual Downingtown FallFest presented by the Downingtown-Thorndale Regional Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Victory Brewing Company and the Borough of Downingtown will be held Sunday, September 25th from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. FallFest brings thousands of visitors to the borough in search of great food, crafts,...
macaronikid.com
2022 Fall Festival Guide
It's fall! The time of the year when the weather starts to turn, and you can enjoy fun fall outings with the whole family. The Lehigh Valley has so many great farms, festivals, and events. You can enjoy a different one every weekend!. Hausman's Fruit Farm Fall Farm Festival, Coopersburg.
OctoberFeast is Back In Peddler’s Village Next Month
Fall has officially kicked off today and I have started my hunt for the best fall events for 2022. Peddler’s Village is one of the most wholesome, family experiences in the area and they’re kicking off their annual OctoberFeast for 2022. This weekend-long event is perfect for every...
buckscountyherald.com
Potential Car Show for Autism ready to roll
Potential’s sixth annual Car Show for Autism will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Bucks County Community College, 275 Swamp Road Newtown. Proceeds support Potential’s efforts to end the wait-list for high-quality autism services in the region. The event features music and entertainment,...
buckscountyherald.com
Morpeth exhibition explores difficult topics
New Hope artist John McDevitt will feature his recent sculptures along with painter Micheal Madigan in a two-person exhibition opening Sept. 24, at Morpeth Contemporary in Hopewell, N.J. “The Weight of Hate,” Recent Sculpture runs from Sept. 24 to Oct. 16, with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday,...
buckscountyherald.com
HBCU Informational Fair offered
Omega Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, in partnership with Bucks County Community College-Bristol Campus invites the community to attend its free HBCU Informational Fair Saturday, Oct. 1. The fifth annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with...
buckscountyherald.com
Photographer honored to show her work at New Hope festival
Lifelong Brooklyn resident, New York City Board of Education teacher of 24 years, and bird photographer, Samantha Fischer, has been traveling to Bucks County with her husband for over 20 years; in fact, the couple became engaged on the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge on New Year’s Day in 1999. They...
buckscountyherald.com
Newtown Theatre hosts James Taylor tribute artist
The historic Newtown Theatre, 120 N. State St. Newtown, will present “Sweet Baby James: America’s #1 James Taylor Tribute Artist” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Nashville’s Sweet Baby James comes to Newtown with his popular “Walking Man” solo acoustic show. Bill Griese (aka “Sweet Baby James”) sounds so much like Taylor vocally, and plays his signature guitar style so faithfully, fans say you can close your eyes and imagine you’re listening to the legend himself.
buckscountyherald.com
“Ancestral Intersection” opens at New Hope Arts
Join New Hope Arts from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24, for the opening reception for “Ancestral Intersection,” with a special performance by Tchin, an Indigenous Elder musician, artist, and culture bearer who will play the Native courting flute. New Hope Arts’ 2022 Legacy Exhibition, “Ancestral Intersection,” is...
buckscountyherald.com
NOVA’s annual NO BULLying Run will be hybrid in 2022
NOVA has announced that the 10th annual NO BULLying Run will be a hybrid event. It will take place during the entire month of October, 2022 to coincide with National Bullying Prevention Month. This event raises awareness about the effects and consequences of bullying and funds NOVA’s efforts to combat bullying through both school-based and virtual education programs. NO BULLying Run participants can choose their own course and distance with the collective goal of logging 22,808 miles. Each mile of the goal represents one child who will be bullied in Bucks County this year, according to statistics from PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center.
phillyfunguide.com
Life's Patina Fall Barn Sale
- Friday, Sept. 23 (10 am - 5 pm) - Saturday, Sept. 24 (10 am - 5 pm) - Sunday, Sept. 25 (10 am - 4 pm) LOCATION: Willowbrook Farm, 1750 N Valley Rd, Malvern, PA 19355. Celebrate Fall by visiting our two story bank barn and outdoor courtyard filled with vintage treasures, new home decor accents and accessories, restored furniture pieces, unique gifts for the Fall season and architectural salvage. Each and every item you’ll find at our barn sale is thoughtfully curated and artfully displayed to inspire joy and beauty in your everyday life. While you take in the stunning surroundings of our historic farm and peruse our sale, you’ll also enjoy food and art from local artisans. Many wonderful vendors will be joining us to help you make your visit with us extra special! No tickets required.
buckscountyherald.com
New Hope Arts and Crafts Festival features juried fine arts and crafts
The Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce is set to hold the 28th annual New Hope Arts and Crafts Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25. Over 160 juried fine artists and craftsmen will exhibit and sell media including, but not limited to, oil paintings, watercolors, pastels, sculpture, fine and fun jewelry, ceramics, works in wood, fiber, furniture, wearable art, glass art, photography, and outsider art.
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up this Weekend: 34+ Ways To Welcome Fall
Fall has finally arrived in Bucks County! This weekend is jam packed with fabulous fall festivals, exciting live shows, markets and much more!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar.
Local Food Truck Will Open Latest Location in Warminster, Offering Jamaican Cuisine, Takeout
A food truck that offers Jamaican dishes will soon bring their cuisine to Bucks County resides as they set up shop in Warminster. Menagerie Foods, originally based out of Hatboro, will be opening a new location on East County Line Road in Warminster. The Jamaican-style eatery offers classic dishes beloved by natives of the island and Americans who visit similar establishments on a regular basis.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania
While not all of us can travel full-time, most of us can plan a short getaway from time to time so we can recharge our batteries. If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for a place where you can go and relax for a few days, or even longer if you have the time for it, then here are three ideas for an affordable and definitely fun weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
buckscountyherald.com
“Hirschfeld’s Broadway” premieres at Bucks Playhouse
Bucks County Playhouse presents “Hirschfeld’s Broadway,” a new multi-media presentation illustrating and celebrating some of the most loved moments in American theater as drawn by Al Hirschfeld. Hosted by the Al Hirschfeld Foundation’s Creative Director, David Leopold, the world-premiere presentation will feature backstage stories of Hirschfeld’s interactions...
buckscountyherald.com
Toys for Tots in need of space in Central Bucks
The Toys for Tots program in Bucks County is pleading for help to find a warehouse to store thousands of toys and operate its holiday program that provides toys for more than 3,000 needy children in the county. “If we don’t find a space, there’s not going to be a...
Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
buckscountyherald.com
NOVA needs crisis volunteers; fall training to begin in October
NOVA, a nonprofit organization in Bucks County supporting victims of crime, is looking for volunteers for its 24/7 Phone Helpline, Text/Chat Helpline, and to support sexual assault and other victims of serious crimes during emergency room visits or police interviews. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old; have a...
