buckscountyherald.com
PECO project spurs preservation concerns in Bedminster
A major PECO upgrade project for local electric infrastructure has generated concern among Bedminster residents, regarding apparent consequences of loss of natural environment and historic preservation. Speaking at the Sept. 14 public meeting of the Bedminster Township Board of Supervisors, residents particularly noted plans for the removal of significant numbers...
buckscountyherald.com
Supervisors approve new dormitory on Solebury School campus
The private Solebury School on Phillips Mill Road won approval Tuesday night from the board of supervisors to build a new dormitory on 3.75 acres of its 137-acre campus. Solebury Township Supervisor Hanna Howe did not vote because she is employed at the school as a librarian. Plans call for...
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
skooknews.com
Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania
On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Transportation Committee proposes turnpike legislation to collect unpaid tolls
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Last year drivers racked up $155 million in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls that went unpaid. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the majority of those unpaid tolls are from people who don't pay when they get a bill in the mail. And officials say all that uncollected money is one reason why turnpike tolls keep going up each year.
WGAL
Gov. Wolf files lawsuit against General Assembly
Gov. Tom Wolf has filed a lawsuit against the General Assembly over a package of constitutional amendments, including one that says abortion is not a right in Pennsylvania. The amendments were part of a senate bill passed in July, which allowed candidates for governor to choose a running mate. The...
WGAL
Fact-checking ad claiming Doug Mastriano's positions on some social issues would cost Pennsylvania jobs
News 8 is fact-checking campaign ads that you may be seeing in some of the most hotly-contested races on the November ballot. A candidate in the Pennsylvania governor's race is trying to use his opponent's words against him in television ads. We checked the claims in the ad from Democrat...
Almost a half million Pennsylvanians could qualify for food stamps
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTRF) — More than 420,000 Pennsylvania residents may qualify for food stamps beginning October 1 after state lawmakers raised the income threshold for food stamps to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines, according to our affiliate KDKA. Army tells soldiers, hit by inflation, to sign up for food stamps Every October, […]
buckscountyherald.com
Teach Plus Pennsylvania launches 2022-23 Policy Fellowship
Teach Plus, a national nonprofit that empowers teachers to lead improvements in educational policy and instructional practice, has selected a group of 40 experienced and diverse teachers from across the commonwealth for its 2022-23 Pennsylvania Policy Fellowship. Building on the success of last year’s first full fellowship cohort in Pennsylvania,...
Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts
Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
Fetterman wins major endorsement of Pa. State Building & Construction Trades Council
Much like President Joe Biden did two years ago, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman has picked up a major endorsement from a large state organized labor council with members who have backed some Republican policies. According to his campaign, Fetterman has won the support of the Pennsylvania State Building...
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level drops to 6. Here’s where to mask up
Here’s the latest on community levels, new cases and deaths, the updated booster and where to mask up in Pennsylvania.
buckscountyherald.com
PennDOT data shows roundabouts reducing fatalities, injuries and crashes
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently announced that according to department data, fatalities, injuries and crashes decreased overall after intersections at 33 locations were replaced with 36 roundabouts. "We continue to see that Pennsylvania's roundabouts save lives and reduce crash severity," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "While they aren't...
Pennsylvania to launch online passport renewal application process | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
skooknews.com
Pennsylvania House Committee Makes Criminal Referral to Attorney General, Continues Impeachment Investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner Halcovage
The Pennsylvania House Subcommittee on Courts held a meeting on Monday as part of their impeachment investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage. The committee met publicly Monday for an 8-minute meeting after going into Executive Session last week to interview witnesses as part of the sexual misconduct allegations. A...
PA Governor Race: Shapiro continues double digit lead over Mastriano
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro continues to hold a double-digit lead in the race for Governor, according to a new Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll. The poll found Shapiro with 53% support, consistent with a CBS/YouGov poll released earlier this month. A Trafalgar Poll also released in September showed just a two point lead […]
Calling out ‘dangerous extremism,’ Josh Shapiro campaigns in Bethlehem
Framing the Nov. 8 election for Pennsylvania governor as a fight against “dangerous extremism,” Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro spoke to more than 200 supporters Thursday afternoon in Bethlehem. Shapiro, who is Pennsylvania’s second-term attorney general, is running against Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, whom Shapiro called out for...
Mastriano fails miserably at true leadership | PennLive letters
I recently read an excellent opinion piece written by the Editorial Board of the New York Times on leadership and how our democracy needs leaders who display “principled acts … of political bravery.” My thoughts immediately went to Pennsylvania’s wannabe state leader, Doug Mastriano, who has become the national poster boy of right-wing extremism.
fox29.com
DA Krasner calls on Pa. House committee to hold open hearings; allow him to testify
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is calling on the Pennsylvania House Committee investigating whether to impeach him to hold open hearings in Philadelphia and allow him to attend and testify on his own behalf. The committee is investigating what they allege is a failure to aggressively prosecute lawbreakers.
