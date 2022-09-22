ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrington Township, PA

buckscountyherald.com

PECO project spurs preservation concerns in Bedminster

A major PECO upgrade project for local electric infrastructure has generated concern among Bedminster residents, regarding apparent consequences of loss of natural environment and historic preservation. Speaking at the Sept. 14 public meeting of the Bedminster Township Board of Supervisors, residents particularly noted plans for the removal of significant numbers...
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Supervisors approve new dormitory on Solebury School campus

The private Solebury School on Phillips Mill Road won approval Tuesday night from the board of supervisors to build a new dormitory on 3.75 acres of its 137-acre campus. Solebury Township Supervisor Hanna Howe did not vote because she is employed at the school as a librarian. Plans call for...
NEW HOPE, PA
WBRE

Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania

On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Gov. Wolf files lawsuit against General Assembly

Gov. Tom Wolf has filed a lawsuit against the General Assembly over a package of constitutional amendments, including one that says abortion is not a right in Pennsylvania. The amendments were part of a senate bill passed in July, which allowed candidates for governor to choose a running mate. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Almost a half million Pennsylvanians could qualify for food stamps

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTRF) — More than 420,000 Pennsylvania residents may qualify for food stamps beginning October 1 after state lawmakers raised the income threshold for food stamps to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines, according to our affiliate KDKA. Army tells soldiers, hit by inflation, to sign up for food stamps Every October, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Teach Plus Pennsylvania launches 2022-23 Policy Fellowship

Teach Plus, a national nonprofit that empowers teachers to lead improvements in educational policy and instructional practice, has selected a group of 40 experienced and diverse teachers from across the commonwealth for its 2022-23 Pennsylvania Policy Fellowship. Building on the success of last year’s first full fellowship cohort in Pennsylvania,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts

Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

PennDOT data shows roundabouts reducing fatalities, injuries and crashes

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently announced that according to department data, fatalities, injuries and crashes decreased overall after intersections at 33 locations were replaced with 36 roundabouts. "We continue to see that Pennsylvania's roundabouts save lives and reduce crash severity," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "While they aren't...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

Pennsylvania House Committee Makes Criminal Referral to Attorney General, Continues Impeachment Investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner Halcovage

The Pennsylvania House Subcommittee on Courts held a meeting on Monday as part of their impeachment investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage. The committee met publicly Monday for an 8-minute meeting after going into Executive Session last week to interview witnesses as part of the sexual misconduct allegations. A...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PA Governor Race: Shapiro continues double digit lead over Mastriano

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro continues to hold a double-digit lead in the race for Governor, according to a new Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll. The poll found Shapiro with 53% support, consistent with a CBS/YouGov poll released earlier this month. A Trafalgar Poll also released in September showed just a two point lead […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Mastriano fails miserably at true leadership | PennLive letters

I recently read an excellent opinion piece written by the Editorial Board of the New York Times on leadership and how our democracy needs leaders who display “principled acts … of political bravery.” My thoughts immediately went to Pennsylvania’s wannabe state leader, Doug Mastriano, who has become the national poster boy of right-wing extremism.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Community Policy