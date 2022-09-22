ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lambertville, NJ

Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell Borough permits cannabis retail following months of discussions

A recreational cannabis business can operate in Hopewell Borough. This comes following months of discussions, review and public input, which Borough Council members and Mayor Paul Anzano requested. The Hopewell Borough Council adopted an ordinance Sept. 8 allowing recreational cannabis and delivery service operations. Council President Charles Morehouse, Councilman David...
HOPEWELL, NJ
nerej.com

Villamagna and Stewart of Cronheim arranges $9 million permanent financing for Quakertown Plaza

Quakertown, PA Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $9 million in permanent financing for Quakertown Plaza, a 210,000 s/f grocery-anchored community shopping center, located in Bucks County. The loan was structured on a 20-year self-liquidating basis and was placed with one of Cronheim’s life insurance company correspondents. Allison Villamagna and Andrew Stewart represented the borrower, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADCO group.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Renna Media

Program to feature Union County’s Reign of Terror

The Union County Historical Society is pleased to host Dr. Walter E. Boright for a program entitled “Union County’s Reign of Terror” on Sunday, October 2 at the Cranford Community Center, 220 Walnut Avenue, Cranford. As seating is limited, an advance reservation is suggested by emailing the society with the number attending at uncohissoc1@gmail.com.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

5 things I learned attending N.J.’s first major public weed consumer event

There was a moment in the outdoor smoking section at the 420 Expo in Edison over the weekend that encapsulated what legalizing weed in New Jersey meant to the thousands gathered. It was Saturday evening, and a thick haze of smoke from hundreds of spliffs and bowls drifted high just as the sun began to dip past the roofline from a village of food trucks.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Owner wants to turn shuttered N.J. Lord & Taylor into big downtown redevelopment

There are big plans in the works to repurpose the former Lord & Taylor building in Westfield and its adjacent parking lots into a 730,000 square foot mixed used development. HBC, which owns the shuttered department store, through its real estate arm, Streetworks Development, presented a plan Tuesday night to the Westfield council in the first step of what is expected to be a two year long process to gain approvals for the project.
WESTFIELD, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Video: Doylestown Fire Company seeks volunteers

Your family and your neighbors count on first responders. And often those first responders are volunteers. The Doylestown Fire Company seeks volunteers to support their mission. The Doylestown Fire Company worked with Doylestown Township, the Doylestown Township Telecommunication Advisory Board and Doylestown Borough to create a video regarding the need...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
essexnewsdaily.com

City of Newark reopens JFK Recreation Center

NEWARK, NJ — The city of Newark reopened JFK Recreation Center on Sept. 12, after the center received its first renovation since the 1980s. The center is located at 211 W. Kinney St. in the city’s Central Ward, with the entrance on Howard Street. The remodeling included new...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?

My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in New Brunswick, NJ (Too Much Great Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’ve been to New Brunswick, NJ, you’ll agree there’s a lot to love about the city. Also known as ‘The Hub City,” New Brunswick is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the northeastern state.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

NOVA’s annual NO BULLying Run will be hybrid in 2022

NOVA has announced that the 10th annual NO BULLying Run will be a hybrid event. It will take place during the entire month of October, 2022 to coincide with National Bullying Prevention Month. This event raises awareness about the effects and consequences of bullying and funds NOVA’s efforts to combat bullying through both school-based and virtual education programs. NO BULLying Run participants can choose their own course and distance with the collective goal of logging 22,808 miles. Each mile of the goal represents one child who will be bullied in Bucks County this year, according to statistics from PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

