Read full article on original website
Related
buckscountyherald.com
“Hirschfeld’s Broadway” premieres at Bucks Playhouse
Bucks County Playhouse presents “Hirschfeld’s Broadway,” a new multi-media presentation illustrating and celebrating some of the most loved moments in American theater as drawn by Al Hirschfeld. Hosted by the Al Hirschfeld Foundation’s Creative Director, David Leopold, the world-premiere presentation will feature backstage stories of Hirschfeld’s interactions...
buckscountyherald.com
Newtown Theatre hosts James Taylor tribute artist
The historic Newtown Theatre, 120 N. State St. Newtown, will present “Sweet Baby James: America’s #1 James Taylor Tribute Artist” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Nashville’s Sweet Baby James comes to Newtown with his popular “Walking Man” solo acoustic show. Bill Griese (aka “Sweet Baby James”) sounds so much like Taylor vocally, and plays his signature guitar style so faithfully, fans say you can close your eyes and imagine you’re listening to the legend himself.
buckscountyherald.com
Photographer honored to show her work at New Hope festival
Lifelong Brooklyn resident, New York City Board of Education teacher of 24 years, and bird photographer, Samantha Fischer, has been traveling to Bucks County with her husband for over 20 years; in fact, the couple became engaged on the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge on New Year’s Day in 1999. They...
buckscountyherald.com
Juried Art Show at Phillips’ Mill celebrates region’s artistic spirit
The 93rd Juried Art Show at Phillips’ Mill opens this Saturday, Sept. 24 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. The gallery, located at 2619 River Road, Solebury, is open daily from 1 to 5 p.m. Devoted to the artistic spirit of Bucks County and the river towns region, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buckscountyherald.com
Morpeth exhibition explores difficult topics
New Hope artist John McDevitt will feature his recent sculptures along with painter Micheal Madigan in a two-person exhibition opening Sept. 24, at Morpeth Contemporary in Hopewell, N.J. “The Weight of Hate,” Recent Sculpture runs from Sept. 24 to Oct. 16, with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday,...
buckscountyherald.com
Books ‘N Brew returns to Doylestown to cap off Bucks County Book Festival
The Bucks County Book Festival is hosting a free Books ‘N Brew event at three downtown Doylestown pubs from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. It’s like listening to your favorite band, but this time the artists are published authors who will entertain you with the inside scoop about their books, life, and writing journey. Meet 12 diverse authors covering genres from psychological thriller, to sports, cocktails, genealogy, history, music, mystery, biography, women’s literature, and a hot self-help book.
buckscountyherald.com
Upper Black Eddy-Milford Covered Bridge demolition film premieres
The bi-state Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) said it plans to release a series of archival bridge films that had been stored at the agency’s former headquarters in Morrisville. The old film footage was recently digitized and the first reel – depicting the June 1933 demolition of...
buckscountyherald.com
“Ancestral Intersection” opens at New Hope Arts
Join New Hope Arts from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24, for the opening reception for “Ancestral Intersection,” with a special performance by Tchin, an Indigenous Elder musician, artist, and culture bearer who will play the Native courting flute. New Hope Arts’ 2022 Legacy Exhibition, “Ancestral Intersection,” is...
RELATED PEOPLE
buckscountyherald.com
Northampton Day is back for 300th celebration
The Northampton Day Festival returns Sunday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the former Richboro Middle School, 98 Upper Holland Road, Richboro. There will be free parking, free admission, free rides and amusements, and free entertainment all day. The festival falls right in the middle of the...
buckscountyherald.com
Potential Car Show for Autism ready to roll
Potential’s sixth annual Car Show for Autism will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Bucks County Community College, 275 Swamp Road Newtown. Proceeds support Potential’s efforts to end the wait-list for high-quality autism services in the region. The event features music and entertainment,...
buckscountyherald.com
Bingo benefit returns to Czestochowa
Jack and Jill Bingo is back at the Shrine of Czestochowa on Ferry Road in Doylestown, on Friday night September 23. The event is hosted by the CNBBA (Chalfont New Britain Business Alliance) with all proceeds going to the CNBBA Scholarship Fund, Chalfont VFW Post 3258 and the Twilight Wish Foundation.
buckscountyherald.com
NOVA’s annual NO BULLying Run will be hybrid in 2022
NOVA has announced that the 10th annual NO BULLying Run will be a hybrid event. It will take place during the entire month of October, 2022 to coincide with National Bullying Prevention Month. This event raises awareness about the effects and consequences of bullying and funds NOVA’s efforts to combat bullying through both school-based and virtual education programs. NO BULLying Run participants can choose their own course and distance with the collective goal of logging 22,808 miles. Each mile of the goal represents one child who will be bullied in Bucks County this year, according to statistics from PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckscountyherald.com
On the Run: Frank Shorter celebrates 50th anniversary of Olympic gold medal with Bucks County marathoners
When it came time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Frank Shorter’s amazing 1972 Munich Olympics marathon gold medal, several big events were dotting the calendar. There was a get-together in Boulder, Colo., where he first began to achieve greatness with his altitude training. And another planned in Gainesville,...
buckscountyherald.com
Elliot Jay Charrow
Elliott Jay Charrow, age 63, passed away on Sept. 16, 2022 at Pine Run Health Center, Doylestown, Pa. He was a longtime resident of New York City, N.Y. Elliott was born on April 30, 1959 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to parents Philip Charrow and Dorothy Simon. He moved to Staten Island in 1968 with his family where he graduated from Tottenville High School in 1977. He later moved to Howard Beach, N.Y., until he settled in New Hope, Pa., in 2018. He continued his education, graduating from Brooklyn College, Brooklyn, N.Y., with a bachelor’s in health sciences; from Bayley Seton Hospital with a degree in physician’s assistant studies, Staten Island, N.Y.; and from Arizona School of Health Sciences with a master’s in advanced physician assistant studies, Phoenix, Ariz. Elliott went on to establish a career as a physician’s assistant, working for the FDNY Bronx, N.Y., The New York Times, College Point, N.Y., and Westchester County Hospital, Westchester, N.Y.
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks company launches artisanal line of dog treats
Saint Rocco’s Treats founded mid-pandemic in May of 2020, has released an all-natural, five-ingredient line of artisanal, locally made dog treats. Headquartered in Pipersville, Saint Rocco’s Treats was co-founded by brothers Kaleb and Kolby Rush. Saint Rocco’s Treats are made weekly using fresh, human-grade ingredients and recipes in...
buckscountyherald.com
Hunterdon County 4-H Dairy Show crowns champions
The Hunterdon County 4-H Dairy Show took place at the Hunterdon County 4-H and Agriculture Fair in August. The show began with the Holstein Breed. The winner of both junior and grand champion was Hol-Val Barclay Colby, leased and shown by Chloee Roell. Jacob VanDoren dominated the Brown Swiss Breed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buckscountyherald.com
HBCU Informational Fair offered
Omega Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, in partnership with Bucks County Community College-Bristol Campus invites the community to attend its free HBCU Informational Fair Saturday, Oct. 1. The fifth annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with...
buckscountyherald.com
Toys for Tots in need of space in Central Bucks
The Toys for Tots program in Bucks County is pleading for help to find a warehouse to store thousands of toys and operate its holiday program that provides toys for more than 3,000 needy children in the county. “If we don’t find a space, there’s not going to be a...
buckscountyherald.com
Job fair, grand opening of PA CareerLink Bucks County slated
PA CareerLink Bucks County invites the community to the grand opening of its one-stop career center, located at 4800 E. Street Road, Suite 50, Trevose. The facility will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Sept. 28, immediately followed by guided tours of the newly renovated building that is convenient to SEPTA’s Route 14 bus, SEPTA’s Trevose Station, I-95, the PA Turnpike and Route 1. A multi-industry job fair will begin at 10:30 a.m.
buckscountyherald.com
Lambertville approves cannabis retail applications
Lambertville’s Mayor and Council approved a resolution supporting the application for a cannabis retail store on Church Street at its Sept. 15 meeting. Baked by the River had originally been approved to occupy 10-12 Church St. as a micro-cannabis business. When the property next to 10-12 Church St. became available for sale, the owners were able to purchase this for additional space. As a micro-cannabis business, the operating space is limited to 2,500 square feet by the State of New Jersey.
Comments / 0