Elliott Jay Charrow, age 63, passed away on Sept. 16, 2022 at Pine Run Health Center, Doylestown, Pa. He was a longtime resident of New York City, N.Y. Elliott was born on April 30, 1959 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to parents Philip Charrow and Dorothy Simon. He moved to Staten Island in 1968 with his family where he graduated from Tottenville High School in 1977. He later moved to Howard Beach, N.Y., until he settled in New Hope, Pa., in 2018. He continued his education, graduating from Brooklyn College, Brooklyn, N.Y., with a bachelor’s in health sciences; from Bayley Seton Hospital with a degree in physician’s assistant studies, Staten Island, N.Y.; and from Arizona School of Health Sciences with a master’s in advanced physician assistant studies, Phoenix, Ariz. Elliott went on to establish a career as a physician’s assistant, working for the FDNY Bronx, N.Y., The New York Times, College Point, N.Y., and Westchester County Hospital, Westchester, N.Y.

DOYLESTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO