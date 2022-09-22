ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KRQE News 13

Heavy rain pushes south this evening, clearing north

Flash flooding warnings are in effect for the Rio Puerco near Guadalupe where 2-3″ of rain fell Thursday. The river is at minor flood stage around 15.5 ft. But we’re finally seeing some drier air spill into northern New Mexico this evening. Clear skies will help dip temperatures below freezing for the Moreno Valley overnight. So if you’re far enough north, you may want to cover some plants. Otherwise, we’re still tracking some scattered storms this evening in Socorro County near I-25. These storms will continue moving east throughout the evening packing some locally heavy rain. We’re also still talking about warm summery temps for southern and central NM. Highs were in the middle 80s for the ABQ metro and lower 90s for Tucumcari and Roswell. Santa Fe climbed to near 80°. This is several degrees above average for late September.
KRQE News 13

More storms for central and southern New Mexico through weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is mostly quiet, with only a couple of showers ending in Socorro county and the Gila Mountains. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny for the rest of the state, and temperatures will be cooler than yesterday by a few degrees during the morning commute. A few of the valleys in the northern mountains are seeing fog.
KRQE News 13

Late season monsoon surge across northwest New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a rainy week so far across the western/northwestern part of the state, brought to the region by a perfect upper level setup. High pressure in the central US, combined with low pressure off the Pacific Northwest is funneling moisture into the Desert Southwest. This moisture will continue to get squeezed into […]
KRQE News 13

Monsoon storms to bring heavy rain to the Four Corners

A late season surge of monsoon moisture is bringing rain and thunderstorm across parts of New Mexico. The heaviest of the rain with be around the Four Corners where flash flooding is possible. Monsoon moisture is bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms across the western two-thirds of New Mexico Tuesday afternoon....
eenews.net

Can modern water management save the Rio Grande?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kneeling near an irrigation ditch carrying muddy water through modern metal and century-old wooden headgates, Rep. Melanie Stansbury is using a stick to sketch a map of the Rio Grande’s path through New Mexico. Despite the dusty canvas, Stansbury creates an impressively to-scale representation of...
KRQE News 13

DeSantis declares emergency as storm expected to hit Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Florida as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean and is expected to bring heavy rains and intense hurricane winds to the state next week. DeSantis initially issued the emergency order for two...
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain could lead to flooding in W. New Mexico & SW. Colorado

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One last surge of monsoon moisture will bring heavy rain to parts of New Mexico this week. Flooding will be possible in western parts of the state and southwestern Colorado. Monsoon moisture already began returning to southern New Mexico this weekend and continues to push...
rmef.org

A New Mexico RMEF Giant Passes

John C. Hoffman, was born on November 14, 1945 at St. Joseph Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico. To say John was involved with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is an understatement. He was an active member of RMEF for over 30 years serving as the Albuquerque Chapter Chair for two years, State Chair for four years and Regional Chair for six. He became an Imperial Habitat Partner in 2017, a Sponsor member and a life member.
KRQE News 13

New Mexico national parks and monuments waiving fees Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – National Parks and Monuments across the United States are waiving fees Saturday in honor of National Public Lands Day. That includes sites in New Mexico such as White Sands, Bandelier National Monument, Tent Rocks, and Carlsbad Caverns. People can also sign up for volunteer projects to help clean up and beautify a […]
KOAT 7

New Mexico Retail Crime platform catches criminals in real time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new retail crime intelligence platform to help catch criminals in New Mexico is finally here. The New Mexico Chamber of Commerce and Auror teamed up to implement the system to help catch criminals in real time. With retail crime on the rise, New Mexico Chamber of Commerce officials believe it's a step in the right direction.
rrobserver.com

Rain today, gone tomorrow, enjoy a movie marathon

This weekend will be mostly clear after today. Albuquerque National Weather Service says: “Best chances today will be across west central NM, but as storms move east this afternoon, portions of the Rio Grande Valley may get a little rainfall.”. This weekend will be good for a movie marathon....
travelawaits.com

10 Reasons To Visit This Historic New Mexico Oasis On Route 66

With the spectacular landscapes of the Navajo Nation to the northwest, the ancient culture of the Zuni Pueblo to the south, and the lively cities of Albuquerque and Santa Fe to the east, the small town of Gallup, New Mexico is perfectly situated for taking in a surprising number of Southwestern U.S. treasures.
rrobserver.com

Meteorologists: This could be monsoon season’s ‘last gasp’

Clouds form over the Sandias as William Freer embarks on a four-mile hike on the Bear Canyon Trail on Monday. Albuquerque temperatures are expected to be in the low- to mid-80s this week. Storms are likely in western and northern New Mexico. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) After weeks of rainfall and...
5newsonline.com

Big cold front arriving for the 1st day of fall

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is about to arrive, and so is the cooler air... Two cold fronts are heading south to Arkansas and Oklahoma. The first one arriving Thursday (gradually), and the second one arriving Sunday. To see exactly where the cold front is, tap HERE. Fall officially begins...
KRQE News 13

‘From many, one:’ Traveling photo studio captures life in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A mobile portrait studio is making its way through northern New Mexico. Residents in areas like Raton, Espanola, and Taos will have the opportunity to have their portraits taken for free as part of E Pluribus Unum: El Norte. The traveling public exhibition will culminate in the collection of over 1,000 photographs that will be turned into a book and museum exhibit.
