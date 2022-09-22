ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

fox13news.com

Pasco County Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Pasco County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Four sandbag sites are open to help protect your property from floodwaters, Pasco County officials said. W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park on Little Road in New Port Richey, Veterans Memorial Park on Hicks Road in Hudson, Magnolia Valley Golf Course on Massachusetts Avenue in New Port Richey and Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) on Warder Road in San Antonio are all open.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Williston’s $21 million budget on track for approval

WILLISTON — Williston City Council members tentatively approved a new 2022/2023 budget at the council’s latest budget meeting held on Sept. 13. The $21 million budget represents a nearly 30 percent increase from the previous year. The board will hold one more public hearing and afterward, vote for final approval on Sept. 27.
WILLISTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Right Rudder COO announces 'huge' economic coup for county

The Inverness Airport will soon be the home of 29 new state-of-the-art aircraft as part of a joint partnership between Right Rudder Aviation and Arizona-based Mesa Airlines. And that partnership is not only an economic coup for Inverness and the entire county but is sure to put Citrus on the national map and help relieve the existing pilot shortage, according to Right Rudder’s chief operating officer Andrew Chan.
INVERNESS, FL
suncoastnews.com

Cotee River Landing close to moving to next phase

PORT RICHEY — The Port Richey City Council, sitting Sept. 13 as the Community Redevelopment Agency, was informed that the Cotee River Landing project could be completed by this time next year. Chris Martin, project manager with Ayers Associates, addressed the board as to the status of Cotee River...
PORT RICHEY, FL
villages-news.com

Five golf courses to shut down ahead of possible tropical event

Five golf courses in The Villages will be shut down ahead of a possible tropical event. The following courses will be closed as of Sunday:. The courses are being closed for the movement of water ahead of a possible tropical event next week. The movement of water provides additional room in retention ponds for potentially heavy rainfall.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Bay News 9

No-Swim Advisory issued for Fort Island Beach in Citrus

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A No-Swim Advisory for Fort Island Beach has been reissued following a recent water test, the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) announced Wednesday. DOH-Citrus has been conducting saltwater beach water quality monitoring at Fort Island Gulf Beach once a week. During a...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager lands back behind bars after driving Mercedes to probation office

An arrest report has revealed that a 75-year-old Villager drove her Mercedes to a probation office leading to another trip to the jail after less than 24 hours of freedom. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, was reclassified to “no bond” status on Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. She had originally been booked on $10,000 bond following her arrest Wednesday on a charge of driving while license suspended.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

