Popular grocery store chain opening multiple new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersOcala, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Museum Day returns with FREE admission to the fabulous Appleton.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFlorida State
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)L. CaneFlorida State
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness subdivision could see bad roads fixed
For years, people who live in the Inverness Village Unit 4 subdivision have endured some of the worst roads in Citrus County. The process to improve those roads is underway.
cltampa.com
A cedar log cabin with direct access to Florida's Chassahowitzka springs is now for sale
A rare spring home is now on the market just north of Tampa Bay in Florida's Citrus County. Located at Located at 8199 W Pinoak Ct., in Homosassa, the home is about an hour drive north of Tampa and sits on a freshwater channel just off the popular Chassahowitzka River.
WCJB
Marion County homeowners demand repairs after local builder takes months to fix structural defects
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple people who bought homes constructed by KM Reynolds Enterprises LLC say their homes have structural defects that take months for the builders to fix. “I tell them where the planks were coming up and he says that sounds about right,” said resident Mary Macy. “I’m...
Pasco County Urges Residents To Prepare For Storm, Sandbag Sites Now Open
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Tropical Depression 9 is roughly 1,200 miles southeast of Florida, and National Hurricane Center models show Pasco County is included in the five-day forecast. Pasco County Emergency Management is monitoring the storm and working with other county departments to prepare
fox13news.com
Pasco County Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Pasco County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Four sandbag sites are open to help protect your property from floodwaters, Pasco County officials said. W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park on Little Road in New Port Richey, Veterans Memorial Park on Hicks Road in Hudson, Magnolia Valley Golf Course on Massachusetts Avenue in New Port Richey and Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) on Warder Road in San Antonio are all open.
fox13news.com
Andrew Warren suspension trial could get messy for Gov. DeSantis, constitutional lawyers says
TAMPA, Fla. - Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is still out of a job, but a federal district court judge wants a trial to decide whether he should get it back. The twice-elected state attorney was suspended by Governor Ron DeSantis for neglect of duty and incompetence back in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Williston’s $21 million budget on track for approval
WILLISTON — Williston City Council members tentatively approved a new 2022/2023 budget at the council’s latest budget meeting held on Sept. 13. The $21 million budget represents a nearly 30 percent increase from the previous year. The board will hold one more public hearing and afterward, vote for final approval on Sept. 27.
Evictions skyrocketed in Hillsborough County last month
Leaders say the situation will only get worse unless bold action is taken.
Newly opened New Tampa road provides easier route for some drivers
New Tampa is another area of Hillsborough County that is continuing to grow, and fast. With all of the construction, getting in and out of some neighborhoods can be a challenge.
Flatwoods Park home to tons of Florida's wildlife
In the heart of the New Tampa suburbs, you'll find a popular place for walkers, mountain bikers and everything in between, including Florida wildlife.
Citrus County Chronicle
Right Rudder COO announces 'huge' economic coup for county
The Inverness Airport will soon be the home of 29 new state-of-the-art aircraft as part of a joint partnership between Right Rudder Aviation and Arizona-based Mesa Airlines. And that partnership is not only an economic coup for Inverness and the entire county but is sure to put Citrus on the national map and help relieve the existing pilot shortage, according to Right Rudder’s chief operating officer Andrew Chan.
Thousands sign petition demanding Lakeland Electric make utility prices more affordable
After a summer of high temperatures and high electric bills, thousands of people are demanding more affordable prices from Lakeland Electric.
suncoastnews.com
Cotee River Landing close to moving to next phase
PORT RICHEY — The Port Richey City Council, sitting Sept. 13 as the Community Redevelopment Agency, was informed that the Cotee River Landing project could be completed by this time next year. Chris Martin, project manager with Ayers Associates, addressed the board as to the status of Cotee River...
Parents of Florida teen awarded $15M in wrongful death lawsuit against sheriff’s office
TAMPA, Fla. — The parents of a Florida teen killed while trying to cross an interstate highway after being kicked out of the Florida State Fair were awarded $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit on Thursday against the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The parents of Andrew Joseph...
Over 500 illegal crab traps seized in Hernando County, FWC says
Florida wildlife officials seized over 500 crab traps placed illegally in Hernando County.
villages-news.com
Five golf courses to shut down ahead of possible tropical event
Five golf courses in The Villages will be shut down ahead of a possible tropical event. The following courses will be closed as of Sunday:. The courses are being closed for the movement of water ahead of a possible tropical event next week. The movement of water provides additional room in retention ponds for potentially heavy rainfall.
Bay News 9
No-Swim Advisory issued for Fort Island Beach in Citrus
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A No-Swim Advisory for Fort Island Beach has been reissued following a recent water test, the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) announced Wednesday. DOH-Citrus has been conducting saltwater beach water quality monitoring at Fort Island Gulf Beach once a week. During a...
suncoastnews.com
Tarpon Springs pushes to have say on Pasco’s Anclote River Park project
TARPON SPRINGS — City commissioners on Sept. 13 voted 5-0 to authorize the city attorney to seek to establish the city as an affected party in the proposed plan to build a 22,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor restaurant in Anclote River Park in Holiday. The city attorney is to contact Pasco County...
villages-news.com
Villager lands back behind bars after driving Mercedes to probation office
An arrest report has revealed that a 75-year-old Villager drove her Mercedes to a probation office leading to another trip to the jail after less than 24 hours of freedom. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, was reclassified to “no bond” status on Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. She had originally been booked on $10,000 bond following her arrest Wednesday on a charge of driving while license suspended.
How one Central Florida city is cracking down on catalytic converter thefts
OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department is taking a new approach to reduce ongoing catalytic converter thefts. The city, like many places across the country, has seen a huge increase in converters stolen from vehicles this year. Catalytic converters are located along the exhaust system to turn toxic...
