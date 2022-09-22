Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
Albert Pujols reaches 700 homer club with 2 against Dodgers
Albert Pujols on Friday evening became the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to hit 700 home runs, hitting two in the St. Louis Cardinals 11-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Pujols hit Andrew Heaney’s four-seam fastball 434 feet into the left-center field stands in...
Cards' Pujols hits 700th home run, 4th player to reach mark
LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. With the drive in the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs. A man wearing a blue Dodgers shirt with Hideo Nomo’s No. 16 on the back snagged the 700th homer ball. He was whisked under the stands as he clutched a black glove containing the historic souvenir ball to his chest. Prolonged negotiations went on before the man was escorted out of Dodger Stadium flanked by 10 security personnel and into a waiting SUV. Showing the pop from his younger, dominant days, the 42-year-old Pujols hit No. 699 in the third inning, then launched No. 700 in the fourth.
Clayton Kershaw will play next season, but maybe not with Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw will play next season, but maybe not with the Dodgers. As every season nears its end, Dodgers fans hold their breath to hear what Clayton Kershaw will do next season. Half the fear is he’ll sign with another team and the other fear is retirement, whatever he chooses, people want him to stay a Dodger forever.
Dodgers Highlights: Mookie Betts Walks It Off to Beat Arizona
The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks, 3-2, on a walkoff single by Mookie Betts that capped a two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning. Cody Bellinger led off the ninth with a double off the wall in right. After a Trea Turner groundout, Freddie Freeman worked a 2-0 count before being intentionally walked, and Will Smith followed with an infield single to load the bases.
NBC Sports
Dodgers overcome Gallen’s 13 Ks, rally to beat D-backs 3-2
LOS ANGELES – So much for Mookie Betts having the night off. The Los Angeles Dodgers needed his bat in the ninth inning and their All-Star came up big off the bench. Max Muncy hit a tying infield single and Betts singled home the winning run with two outs, helping the Dodgers edge the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Thursday for their major league-leading 45th comeback victory.
FOX Sports
Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
Bulls camp questions: Will Drummond, Dragić fix needs?
Throughout this week, NBC Sports Chicago will look at four of the biggest questions facing the Chicago Bulls as they begin training camp. We have already explored the issues of Lonzo Ball’s health (a story published before Wednesday’s news that Ball will need another knee procedure), Patrick Williams’ development and Zach LaVine’s post-max contract expectations.
Bears confident Gordon's struggles just part of NFL learning curve
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Kyler Gordon had a Sunday to forget in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers targeted the Bears rookie over and over again as the Packers marched to a 27-10 win at Lambeau Field. On the night, Gordon was targeted 13 times. Per Pro Football Focus, Gordon surrendered...
Can Bears find way to unlock Mooney, Kmet in passing game?
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Matt Eberflus knows the Bears' passing game is a concern. Yes, it's early, but it's imperative the Bears get Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney, and Cole Kmet clicking soon. Eberflus said Wednesday that the Bears are working on tweaking the passing game. Fields has input with...
Why Texans game comes at perfect time for Fields, Bears' offense
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – After watching their passing game stagnate in a Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Bears spent the week tweaking and finetuning their aerial attack. A Week 3 date with the Houston Texans might be just what the Bears need to get quarterback...
Smith, Johnson questionable for Texans game
Two Bears defensive stars are officially questionable for this Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the Texans. Standout cornerback Jaylon Johnson is battling a quad injury, while starting WILL linebacker Roquan Smith is working through a hip injury. Johnson’s status is a little more concerning, since he started the week...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sox minors pitcher suspended for violating drug program
Major League Baseball announced White Sox minor league pitcher Jendersson Caraballo has been suspended 60 games without pay for violating baseball's drug prevention and treatment program. Caraballo, 22, tested positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the program. His suspension is effective at the start of his 2023...
Bulls mailbag: Evaluating Karnišovas, Ball's return
The Chicago Bulls open training camp next week with their first scheduled practice on Tuesday. Like most teams, plenty of questions await. Here are yours. I know that I'm in the minority, but I feel that AKME have done a very poor job constructing this Bulls roster. They traded away valuable assets (three future first-round picks and Wendell Carter Jr.) to assemble a team that is neither good enough to compete for a championship or bad enough to tank for a top draft pick. In addition, two of their best players (Nikola Vučević and DeMar DeRozan) are both exiting their primes, while teams like the Hawks and Cavs traded similar assets to what the Bulls did to acquire young All-Stars in Dejounte Murray and Donovan Mitchell, respectively. Unless there was an edict from ownership to turn the Bulls into a playoff team immediately, AKME have put the Bulls in NBA purgatory with no clear exit and, even worse, traded future assets to do so. What's your opinion on the job they have done thus far? — Dan B.
Why Ball's knee surgery is worst-case scenario for Bulls
Even if Ayo Dosunmu’s impressive offseason in which the second-year guard added muscle and moxie translates to a banner sophomore season... Even if Alex Caruso’s attempt to strengthen his base leads to health and prolonged stretches of his disruptive defense... Even if Goran Dragić continues to drink from...
Why Teven Jenkins feels more comfortable at RG
With Lucas Patrick starting to snap the ball at Bears practice again, the door is open for Teven Jenkins to finally settle in as the full time starter at right guard. Matt Eberflus technically hasn’t named Patrick the starting center again, but the expectation is that if Patrick can snap a ball without restriction, he’ll be the guy in the middle again. We don’t know the plan for Sam Mustipher yet, either. It’s unclear whether the team will leave him as the backup center, start working him at right guard again, or whether they’ll begin a new rotation at right guard between Jenkins and Mustipher. For now, Jenkins is closer than he’s ever been to having the starting job all to himself, and he feels more comfortable at right guard now than he ever did previously.
