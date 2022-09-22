Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
New ‘Normal’ Leads to Record Enrollment, New Challenges at UM
The University of Mississippi welcomed a record-breaking freshman class for fall 2022, and this enrollment, combined with a new group of transfer students, is leading to adjustments for both the students and the faculty. With COVID-19 finally dying down, there has been a new sense of normalcy. This normalcy has...
mississippiscoreboard.com
MRA’s Josh Hubbard – The No. 1 Rated Boys Basketball Player In Mississippi – Stays In State, Chooses Ole Miss￼
MADISON – Ole Miss men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis’ lifelong ties to Mississippi has paid off for the second time in three years. Madison-Ridgeland Academy senior point guard Josh Hubbard – ranked as the No. 1 overall player in Mississippi and No. 69 overall player in country and the No. 17 point guard in the country on ESPN’s 2023 Top 100 – announced Thursday afternoon that he was going to play for Ole Miss next season.
Daily Mississippian
The art of the long throw: what Taylor Radecki provides for Ole Miss soccer
The Ole Miss soccer team has experienced great success to start this year’s campaign, registering an undefeated record so far at 7-0-2. The Rebels are ranked ninth overall in the nation, the highest ever for the program. As they head into conference play in one of the tougher leagues in the country, defender Taylor Radecki headlines a prolific Ole Miss squad.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford High School Teacher Obtains U.S. Citizenship After Two Decades
After living in the United States for nearly two decades, OHS Social Studies teacher Dr. Mozart Dor – originally from Ghana, West Africa – obtained his U.S. citizenship on Sept. 16. Since moving to the U.S. In 2003 at the request of his father Dr. George Dor, the...
Ole Miss wins a massive in-state recruiting battle, receiving commitment from 4-star PG Josh Hubbard
Mississippi's No. 1 2023 basketball player, Josh Hubbard, will soon be an Ole Miss Rebel. This afternoon, Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis and staff landed a massive commitment from the in-state point guard, who chose the Rebels over Mississippi State, Houston, USC, Xavier and Seton Hall. Hubbard is a...
Daily Mississippian
Ole Miss hopes to keep winning streak against Tulsa
Ole Miss football kept its three-game winning streak alive after completing the first road game of the season in Atlanta vs. Georgia Tech last Saturday. After the Rebels ran through the Yellow Jackets 42-0, they hopped on the bus to ride back to Oxford and prepare to face the University of Tulsa this Saturday.
yalnews.com
Reed Is Scheduled To Speak At Ole Miss On Sept. 29
UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI – Celebrated author, columnist, academic, businesswoman and 1974 University of Mississippi (UM) alumna Dorothy Quaye Chapman Reed will present a talk entitled, “Coming Full Circle: My Journey through the University of Mississippi, to Many Points Beyond and Back.” The talk is scheduled on Sept. 29 at noon in UM’s Department of Archives & Special Collections (third floor, JD Williams).
Daily Mississippian
College football pick’em: Week 4
This is the fourth week we’ve done college football pick’em stories, and we’ve finally gotten to the point where our sports desk is burnt out (not really, but just go with it). So, a few of the editors at the DM have decided to help them out and boy, there are some pretty interesting predictions for this weekend’s college football slate. Will they turn out to be accurate? Hey, you never know. After all, it is college football. The possibilities are endless.
wtva.com
New Albany Middle School on brief lockdown
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — New Albany Middle School was placed on lockdown for 20 minutes Friday morning while police looked into a report of something near the campus. The school district posted the message on its Twitter account but did not indicate what officers were checking on that led to the precautionary lockdown.
desotocountynews.com
Public schools essential to a strong Mississippi
Note: The following is a column on public education provided by Nancy Loome, head of the Parents’ Campaign . It’s no accident that corporate developers routinely consider the quality of local public schools when contemplating an expansion or relocation. Public schools provide the best indication of a community’s viability and quality of life.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss reveals uniform combination for Saturday's game vs. Tulsa
Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg got the honors of this week’s uniform rollout hype video. The Rebels will be in their dark navy blue jerseys with navy blue helmets and white pants for Saturday’s game against Tulsa. Looks pretty clean and definitely one that I think the...
Daily Mississippian
Alcohol and Beverage Control patrol Oxford bars, hire new agents
The Alcohol and Beverage Control Division of the Mississippi State Department of Revenue has increased the number of enforcement agents working in Oxford on football game days. “On Aug. 25, 2022, approximately 17 agents from across the state assisted with an enforcement detail in Oxford,” ABC Bureau of Enforcement stated....
Daily Mississippian
The emergence of a new era: Dawn of the Arts
Dawn of the Arts, the celebratory concert at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts, will introduce the Institute for the Arts, an organization that aims to recognize the creative talent in the UM Department of Art and Art History, the Department of Music and the Department of Theatre and Film.
GPAC announces latest musical talent coming to The Grove
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The latest line-up of musical talent coming to the Grove at the Germantown Performing Arts Center has been released. Several genres of music will be on display over the coming months thanks to GPAC. Musicians performing in Concerts In The Grove will cover everything from jazz to rock-n-roll, all in a relaxed outdoor experience.
actionnews5.com
‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
Mississippi court: officer was reckless in pedestrian crash
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi’s top appeals court has determined a police officer recklessly disregarded the safety of pedestrians in 2018 when he drove over the speed limit and crashed into a car. The Mississippi Court of Appeals issued the 5-4 ruling Tuesday, overturning a judge’s finding in favor of the Oxford officer during an […]
Little boy with special needs finds the perfect home
Click here to donate to Go Jim Go! now and learn how you can do your own family fundraiser for Le Bonheur. COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.– The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the name Adonis as a very handsome young man, a beautiful youth in Greek mythology. A 4-year-old little boy also named Adonis is lovingly seen the same […]
60-year-old woman robs Oxford bank, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman is behind bars after she allegedly robbed a bank in Oxford. Oxford police say 60-year-old Karen Sue Bell of Water Valley, MS robbed the bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue on Tuesday. Bell got away with $2,051 in cash, according to police. Bell was located shortly after […]
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Aldermen Take First Steps in Planning for New City Pool
One of Oxford’s most popular recreational spots is the City Pool which has kept families cool during the hot summer months since 1978. However, the pool is showing its age and for the last several years, the Oxford Board of Aldermen and the Oxford Park Commission have been spending thousands of dollars to put “band-aids” on the pool and its deck to keep it open.
Mississippi neighborhood to add more speed bumps
HERNANDO, Miss. — Speeding through a neighborhood could soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a new city ordinance passed unanimously last night. ”They fine as long as they ain’t too bucky, but if they are too bucky, you know they make you hop when you run over them I don’t like the kind, I like the ones you go over easy cool,” a resident said.
