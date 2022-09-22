Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
Sidney Daily News
Two to be inducted into Wall of Honor
FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation (FLEF) will welcome Donald Bensman and Gary Bensman into the Fort Loramie Schools Wall of Honor during a ceremony planned for Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. The ceremony — which is open to the public — will be held at Fort Loramie High School.
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 26, with a board welcome reception at 5:30 p.m. in the Wilson Atrium. The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room. Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent,...
Sidney Daily News
Samaritan Works thanks Shelby County United Way
SIDNEY — Samaritan Works is sending thanks to Shelby County United Way for its continued support. Samaritan Works’ mission is to provide faith-filled, sober living to those in Shelby County, Ohio working to change their lives and live free from addiction to drugs and alcohol. Samaritan Works, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney Daily News
Continental Express celebrates safe drivers at driver appreciation week picnic
SIDNEY — Continental Express Inc. concluded National Truck Driver Appreciation Week with their annual driver picnic and safety meeting Saturday. Amongst free meals and raffled prizes, dozens of Continental’s professional truck drivers received acknowledgments for years of safe driving, including 1 million consecutive safe miles award recipient Travis Benton.
Sidney Daily News
Class holds 65th reunion
The Holy Angels class of 1957 held their 65th class reunion on Aug. 6 at the Sidney American Legion. Pictured in the front row are Janice (Klecker) Baumann, far left, Jane (Romaker) Cotrell, Janet (Maier) Born and Mary Jean (Millet) Sherman, far right. In the back row; on the left is Pat (McGrath) Edwards, on her right is Don Weigandt, Tom Dorner, Mike Scully and Ann (Brandewie) Sharp is on the far right.
Sidney Daily News
Oktoberfest adds new attractions
MINSTER – The 48th annual Minster Oktoberfest, coming up Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, has new attractions such as a kids area and a second beer garden but also past favorites that reflect the town’s German heritage, including ethnic food, crafts and beer, and entertainment ranging from German bands to local musical talent.
Sidney Daily News
Lloyd Baker celebrates 90th birthday
MAPLEWOOD — Born Sept. 27, 1932, to Carrie and Roy Sr. Baker, Lloyd Baker will be celebrating his 90th birthday with an open house celebration at the Maplewood Hall. Baker married the late Flora (Young) Baker who passed on Jan. 22, 2019. Together, Lloyd and Flora had four children, Karen DeWitt, Milford; Candy Baker, York, South Carolina; Greg Baker, Maplewood; and Cheryl Pulfer, Anna.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sidney Daily News
Fall Barn Dance open to the public
SIDNEY — The Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney, to host their Fall Barn Dance on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dance will begin at 7 p.m. This is open to the public with a nominal cost of $5 per person. This admission price will include light refreshments and entry into the door prize drawings.
Sidney Daily News
YMCA to open satellite child development center
SIDNEY — As part of a collaborative effort with the Shelby County Commissioners, the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA plans to open a new satellite Child Development Center at the Fair Haven Nursing Home location with a target opening date of Nov. 14, 2022. The new center will be licensed through...
Sidney Daily News
Edison State Diversity Committee seeks readers for November production
PIQUA — The Diversity Committee at Edison State Community College will present a readers’ theater production titled “Dispatches: The Battle of Angel’s Wing” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. in the Robinson Theater at Edison State’s Piqua Campus. “Dispatches” is a true...
Sidney Daily News
Edison State Student PTA Club donates to local Rehabilitation Center
PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Student Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) Club recently made a $735 donation to the Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development in Piqua. The donation was presented by Edison State PTA students Stephanie Mitrousis and Caitlyn Roberson, along with Sara Young, director of the PTA...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sidney Daily News
RenFest returns for blood drive
DAYTON – Celebrating the return of RenFest is a fall tradition at Community Blood Center. Register to donate Friday or Saturday, Sept. 23-24, at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 S. Main St. and get a free ticket to the Ohio Renaissance Festival. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com,...
Sidney Daily News
Logan County Art League workshops set
BELLEFONTAINE — The Logan County Art League is sponsoring three workshops through the end of 2022. Total registrations to be accepted are limited. Register as soon as possible. The 2022 Art Workshops include:. “Landscapes in Oil Workshop” taught by Dan Knepper, Oct. 25-27 at the Bellefontaine First Family Church,...
Sidney Daily News
Habitat to start new housing project
TROY – Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties has announced they will be starting a new housing project. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Bridget Lawson, of Sidney, signed a partnership agreement marking the start of her homeownership process and acceptance into the program. Lawson initially applied for our Homeownership Program in August 2019. She reapplied in July 2022 and has met Habitat’s criteria for homeownership: need, willingness to partner, financial readiness, willingness to complete 400 hours of sweat equity and assumption of a 20-year, no-interest mortgage.
Sidney Daily News
SAFY of Sidney has desperate need for more foster families
SIDNEY — SAFY is looking for the community’s help in recruiting foster families for Shelby County. SAFY, Specialized Alternatives for Family and Youth, is a nonprofit foster care agency that recruits, trains and licenses foster parents in the area. The organization also offers on-site mental health services to the children and foster parents which include trauma healing, parent skills building, school success mentoring and teaching coping skills. Currently SAFY of Sidney works with 25 foster families in Shelby, Miami, Auglaize, Mercer, Logan, Champaign and Darke counties, 10 of the families are located in Shelby County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sidney Daily News
Edison State adjunct faculty honored at banquet
PIQUA — Twenty-two employees were recognized for instructing a combined total of 4,125 semester hours, or approximately 1,375 classes, in their careers at Edison State Community College’s annual adjunct faculty recognition banquet on Wednesday, Aug. 24. William Loudermilk, President of Academic Senate and Professor of English, served as...
Sidney Daily News
Edison State’s 4th Annual Drive for Scholarships is a success
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College enjoyed beautiful weather at the scenic Troy Country Club golf course during its 4th Annual Drive for Scholarships event on July 29. The event welcomed 96 participating golfers, as well as volunteers and sponsors, and raised $22,459 for scholarships, bringing the total funds raised through the annual event to $55,541.
Sidney Daily News
PAC’s first Art 4 Everyone event set for Oct. 20
PIQUA — Art is for everyone and Piqua Arts Council is committed to proving that fact. PAC is thrilled to add another new event to offer this year with their first ever Art 4 Everyone. The 2022 Art 4 Everyone event will take place at The Orrmont Estate, in their brand-new club house, at 1612 S. Main St. in Piqua on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Sidney Daily News
Volleyball: Fort Loramie keeping up success
FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie’s volleyball squad entered the season with five returning letterwinners, four of which were returning starters. But despite a relatively youthful roster, the success has continued. Fort Loramie improved to 11-3 overall and 7-1 in Shelby County Athletic League play on Tuesday with a...
Comments / 0