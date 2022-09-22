Read full article on original website
Stanly News & Press
General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye
When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
WBTV
Investigation into fire that destroyed Stanly Co. furniture store turned over to state investigators
STANFIELD, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a massive fire that destroyed a furniture factory in Stanly County has been turned over to the North Carolina Department of Insurance, officials say. Flames destroyed the Morgan Chair upholstery shop Friday. Now, nothing but rubble sits on Sunset Lake Road in Stanfield.
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle larceny suspect arrested following chase
Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Albemarle Police officers responded to a larceny in progress at Walmart, 781 Leonard Ave. Officers learned a large amount of property had been stolen from the store. Officers obtained a suspect description and description of the suspect’s vehicle, a press release stated. APD officers located...
Stanly News & Press
New ministry proposes to build large indoor rec center
Parents wishing to find a new place for their children to be safe while playing sports or doing homework after school may soon have a new destination in Stanly County. Narissa Daniel, a student-athlete at North Stanly from 1994 to 1997, has started a campaign to find funding for an indoor athletic facility on U.S. Highway 52 across from Kubota Tractor Supply.
WBTV
Advisory Board changes course, agrees to flag placement
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The controversy over whether or not a permanent flag should be placed in Salisbury’s newest park is apparently over after the advisory board for Bell Tower Green Park agreed to accept a recommendation from the City Council to permanently place a flag in the park.
Trio charged in robbery of Rockingham Dollar General
ROCKINGHAM — A man and two women are facing criminal charges, accused of robbing a retail store late Tuesday night. According to the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to the Dollar General on W. Green Street just before 10 p.m. Sept. 10 after it had reportedly been robbed. Employees...
Richmond County pair charged in safecracking investigation
ROCKINGHAM — Two landlords are facing criminal charges, accused of opening a deceased tenant’s safe. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old Tony Eugene McLean and and 60-year-old Norma Sue McLean, both of Rockingham, had taken a safe from the home of a tenant who had died.
sandhillssentinel.com
Truck carrying pipes overturns in Eagle Springs
Highway 705 in Eagle Springs was shut down for several hours on Wednesday after a truck transporting a load of pipes overturned. The crash happened at a sharp curve at Charles Road. First responders were called to the scene shortly after 9 a.m. Authorities tell Sandhills Sentinel the driver lost...
