ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Stanly News & Press

General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye

When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
LOCUST, NC
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle larceny suspect arrested following chase

Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Albemarle Police officers responded to a larceny in progress at Walmart, 781 Leonard Ave. Officers learned a large amount of property had been stolen from the store. Officers obtained a suspect description and description of the suspect’s vehicle, a press release stated. APD officers located...
ALBEMARLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

New ministry proposes to build large indoor rec center

Parents wishing to find a new place for their children to be safe while playing sports or doing homework after school may soon have a new destination in Stanly County. Narissa Daniel, a student-athlete at North Stanly from 1994 to 1997, has started a campaign to find funding for an indoor athletic facility on U.S. Highway 52 across from Kubota Tractor Supply.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Cabarrus County, NC
Industry
Cabarrus County, NC
Business
County
Cabarrus County, NC
WBTV

Advisory Board changes course, agrees to flag placement

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The controversy over whether or not a permanent flag should be placed in Salisbury’s newest park is apparently over after the advisory board for Bell Tower Green Park agreed to accept a recommendation from the City Council to permanently place a flag in the park.
SALISBURY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Truck carrying pipes overturns in Eagle Springs

Highway 705 in Eagle Springs was shut down for several hours on Wednesday after a truck transporting a load of pipes overturned. The crash happened at a sharp curve at Charles Road. First responders were called to the scene shortly after 9 a.m. Authorities tell Sandhills Sentinel the driver lost...
EAGLE SPRINGS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy