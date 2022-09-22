Parents wishing to find a new place for their children to be safe while playing sports or doing homework after school may soon have a new destination in Stanly County. Narissa Daniel, a student-athlete at North Stanly from 1994 to 1997, has started a campaign to find funding for an indoor athletic facility on U.S. Highway 52 across from Kubota Tractor Supply.

