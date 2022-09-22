ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Big Friday Night For CMU Athletics

By Mike Kretz
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jcg5Q_0i5MKdO200

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — CMU Athletics is kicking off the weekend with a big night of contests Friday.

Arguably the biggest game of the evening comes to Brownson Arena when the #20 Mesa Mavericks host the #2 MSU Denver Roadrunners. MSU Denver has already topped four ranked opponents this year, including a three set sweep of the Mavs in Denver two weeks ago.

CMU Men’s and Women’s Soccer opens their home RMAC calendars Friday as well. Both teams will be taking on CSU Pueblo. For the Men’s team it’s a rematch made to order; coming just days after the Thunderwolves topped the Mavs in Pueblo last Sunday. The Women’s side hopes to continue the offensive fireworks averaging three goals a game this season, spearheaded by the Fruita grad, Lila Dere who has netted 10 goals in seven games.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Grand Junction blanks Montrose

Grand Junction, CO (KREX) – The Grand Junction Tigers shut out the Montrose Red Hawks, 4-0. The Tigers scored one goal in the first and stayed on the attack in the second half with three goals. The Tigers played in the Red Hawks zone all game long. Andres Hernandez and Miller Jones both had goals […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado College Sports
Grand Junction, CO
College Sports
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Mesa, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Sports
City
Fruita, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmu#Mavericks#Big Night#Cmu Athletics#Brownson Arena#Msu Denver#Mavs#Cmu Men#Women S Soccer#Nexstar Media Inc
Thrillist

6 Reasons to Drive to Palisade, Colorado

Trade in the Rocky Mountains for the high desert, about three-and-a-half hours west of Denver. Only 40 miles out from the Utah border, the terrain will begin to change as you zig-zag through Mesa County’s massive canyons. Tucked in between Mt. Garfield and the sprawling Grand Mesa, Palisade, The Peach Capital of Colorado, is calling your name. While this may not be everyone’s favorite fruit, the fresh peaches are worth a pitstop, and the miles of vineyards, orchards, and trails are reasons to stay a few days.
PALISADE, CO
nbc11news.com

Montrose “swatting” follow-up

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A follow-up about yesterday’s active shooter threat at schools across the country including Colorado. In Montrose and other cities around the state, school districts got multiple calls of an active shooter on campuses. As we reported it turned out to be a fake threat also known as “swatting.” Swatting is when someone makes a prank call to authorities to dispatch a large number of officers to one place.
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

KJCT SWATTING FOLO

WELL, THE FALL SEASON OFFICIALLY STARTS IN TWO DAYS... MESA COUNTY DETECTIVES NEED YOUR HELP TO SOLVE A COLD CASE... HARD TO BELIEVE IT, BUT ELECTION DAY IS JUST SEVEN WEEKS AWAY. KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:04 AM MDT. Live to VOD...
MESA COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
nbc11news.com

Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A bird originally native to Mexico has been spotted in Colorado for the fourth time in recorded history. Cropping up in a nondescript horse pasture in the arid farmland north of Mack, Colorado, the bright plumage of the Thick-billed Kingbird seems out of place next to many of the native species.
MACK, CO
nbc11news.com

CBI Issues Missing Senior Alert in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an a missing person’s Wednesday night. 84-year-old Calvin Manning is described as black, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen driving away from an assisted living facility at 2835 Patterson Road. Manning is said to have dementia, refuses to take medication and has violent tendencies.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Local Celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month

On Saturday September 24, Hispanic Heritage Month will have its celebration at the CMU Plaza from 2:00pm to 6:00pm; bringing our community together to honor the contributions made by Hispanics to America, helping it shape into the great country it is today.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KKTV

Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills

MACK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested with 90,000 fentanyl pills on I-70 in Colorado Wednesday morning, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities took 22-year-old Adan Carrillo-Murillo into custody at 7:45 a.m. after a traffic stop near Mile Post 10 in Mack. A voluntary vehicle search...
MACK, CO
nbc11news.com

Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a motorcycle accident last week. Shawn Meyer, a 49-year-old man from Clifton, was killed on Sept. 15 by multiple blunt force injuries after his motorcycle struck an SUV pulling onto Patterson Road from Placer Street.
CLIFTON, CO
KREX

KREX

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy