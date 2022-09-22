Big Friday Night For CMU Athletics

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — CMU Athletics is kicking off the weekend with a big night of contests Friday.

Arguably the biggest game of the evening comes to Brownson Arena when the #20 Mesa Mavericks host the #2 MSU Denver Roadrunners. MSU Denver has already topped four ranked opponents this year, including a three set sweep of the Mavs in Denver two weeks ago.

CMU Men’s and Women’s Soccer opens their home RMAC calendars Friday as well. Both teams will be taking on CSU Pueblo. For the Men’s team it’s a rematch made to order; coming just days after the Thunderwolves topped the Mavs in Pueblo last Sunday. The Women’s side hopes to continue the offensive fireworks averaging three goals a game this season, spearheaded by the Fruita grad, Lila Dere who has netted 10 goals in seven games.

