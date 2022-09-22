ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Mater Dei takes on Sunrise School Spirit

Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler. United Way organizes 'Day of Caring' event in Posey Co. Updated: 6 hours ago.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are alerting those on campus of snakes in the area. According to a Facebook post, USI officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. They are telling students if you are out and about,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews respond to water main break in downtown Evansville

Crews respond to water main break in downtown Evansville. KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar. United Way organizes 'Day of Caring' event in Posey Co. Updated: 11 hours ago.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville, IN
Education
City
Evansville, IN
City
Hebron, IN
Local
Indiana Education
14news.com

United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co.

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - United Way of Southwestern Indiana held a “Day of Caring” on Friday. Volunteers wore yellow and gathered at different nonprofits throughout the community to help out. One group of volunteers made up of employees from SABIC helped the “At the Cross Mission” organization. Volunteers helped the non-profit organize their pantry, repair ceiling panels and lights, as well as build shelves.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Warrick Trails honors founder with new memorial

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick Trails has a new memorial site dedicated to a local man. Officials cut the ribbon at Friedman Park south of Victoria National Golf Club for the “Howard Nevins Memorial” on Friday. Nevins was the founder of Warrick Trails. He died in September 2021.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

PCSO: 17-year-old juvenile arrested at football game

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for an incident at a football game Friday night, according to the Posey County Sheriff’s Office. According to a social media post, that incident occurred at a North Posey football game. Officials with the sheriff’s office say the juvenile...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WTVW

Group marks potential breakthrough at Evansville park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are the Daughters of the American Revolution the swashbuckling Raiders of the Lost Ark archaeologists of the same mold as Indiana Jones? Perhaps not, but then again ‘X’ doesn’t always mark the spot of hidden treasure. Days after spending hours canvassing Wesselman Park, Alisha...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

West Side Nut Club Announces Indiana Deputy Shot in the Line of Duty as Grand Marshal of Fall Festival Parade

The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is set for October 3rd through the 8th this year. It will feature all the great things we love — the rides, the live entertainment, and of course the hundreds of food items for sale by the variety of non-profits whose food booths line both sides of Franklin Street from Wabash to St. Joe Avenues. The nearly week-long event also features a few parades from the annual lighthouse parade to the pet parade, and of course, the main parade which wraps up the festivities on Saturday evening. Each year the Club selects a special guest to serve as the Grand Marshal for the main parade. The Marshal is typically someone from the community who has made an impact on the area in some fashion or deserves special recognition for the work they do. Olympic gold medalist Lily King served as the Grand Marshal a few years ago, and this year it will be a man the community has rallied around since sustaining a life-threatening injury while protecting his community.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Princeton holding escort for WNBA champion Jackie Young

Princeton holding escort for WNBA champion Jackie Young. KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar. United Way organizes 'Day of Caring' event in Posey Co. Updated: 23 hours ago.
PRINCETON, IN
NewsBreak
Education
14news.com

Affidavit: EPD responds to person with a gun, arrests Evansville man

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Healing Street in regards to a person with a gun late Friday night. Officials say that happened around 11:35 p.m. According to an affidavit, the victim told officers the suspect ran into a nearby home. Officers...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Residents hoping for change in their neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some residents have grown impatient over the lack of maintenance of homes in their Evansville neighborhood. Abandoned houses is something one resident says has become the normalcy in the Center City neighborhood near the 800 block of Line Street. Some residents says houses have been...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville non-profit receives help from community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville community came through this week for a local non-profit. Jessica Angelique, the founder of the “Foster Care in the U.S.” non-profit, recently asked for help to replace a company car that was hit in a four-car crash this past weekend. “Borrowed Hearts”...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville group asking local governments to require explosive gas detectors in residential building codes

A community organization in Evansville, Indiana, says it's asking local governments to pass an ordinance requiring explosive gas detectors in residential building codes. A news release sent out by Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy (DAACE) on Friday says the organization is petitioning Evansville city and Vanderburgh County governments to pass an ordinance requiring explosive gas detectors in residential building codes.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Food boxes packed for Owensboro area seniors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are working to make a difference. Officials from the group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors in Owensboro. They say all of them will go to seniors in the area. The...
OWENSBORO, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Are ‘Furries’ For Real in Schools? Southern Indiana School Officials Answer Social Media Rumors

If you are a parent of a school-aged child, you need to know the truth about some rumors that are causing chaos in classrooms all over the nation. I must say that I love seeing mascots and characters. In fact a lot of my favorite photos are with costumed characters, but that is different than a 'Furry' or 'Furries'. According to the National Library of Medicine, "Furries are individuals who are especially interested in anthropomorphic or cartoon animals (e.g., Bugs Bunny). They often strongly identify with anthropomorphic animals and create fursonas, identities of themselves as those anthropomorphic animals. Some practice fursuiting, or wearing costumes that resemble anthropomorphic animals."
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges. A car and an SUV were also involved. The Henderson County Coroner says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer,...
HENDERSON, KY

