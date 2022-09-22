Read full article on original website
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Notre Dame vs. North Carolina football preview, prediction
Notre Dame is coming off Win No. 1 of the Marcus Freeman era and now takes it on the road to ACC Country against North Carolina in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. Freeman is coming off his first win as Irish head coach, a close, 7-pointer at home to Cal, while the Tar Heels are ...
Notre Dame vs. North Carolina schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
Notre Dame vs. North Carolina football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 24 Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowNotre Dame: Offense has been a consistent issue for the ...
onefootdown.com
OFD Reacts: Your Predictions For Today’s Football Game vs. UNC
Welcome to another edition of OFD Reacts, where you the readers offer your input on Notre Dame football each week. Before we dive into your responses, a reminder to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. First up, we asked you to predict today’s result against...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Who has the most #goacc tailgate?
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are making its first ACC road trip of the season this week with a matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill. Like many away games, there will be a strong Irish contingent in the stands — and in the fields and lots. The tailgating experience for college football fans is as big and as meaningful as the game itself.
Dave Doeren Reacts to UNC Quarterback Drake Maye’s Comments
The Wolfpack coach says he will use every bit of bulletin board material to motivate his team.
onefootdown.com
OFD Podcast: Notre Dame VS UNC... stop trying to make fetch happen
Joshua, Jude, and Brendan head south for the evening in more ways than one to discuss Notre Dame’s upcoming game against the North Carolina Tar Heels. In this episode:. Get the reviews in slackers. A shellfish complaint. Stop comparing Lou Holtz and Marcus Freeman boys. Welcome to UNC week.
Duke finally gets the memo about high-flying NC prep
The recruiting strategy of Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer appears to center on prioritizing mostly wings and forwards who possess floor-spreading skill sets, long limbs, and high doses of athleticism. Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Rakease Passmore could fit the bill. According to a ...
packinsider.com
ON3: 2 NC State 2023 Football Commits were Awarded their 4th Star Today
ON3 updated their rankings for the 2023 recruiting class today, and NC State has four 4-Star verbal commitments in the 2023 recruiting class. Offensive Tackle Darion Rivers and Cornerback Brandon Cisse both were given an additional star today, moving from 3-star prospects to 4-star prospects. The NC State 2023 recruiting...
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: Pete Nance mentioned as impact transfer
Heading into the 2022-2023 season, Pete Nance is expected to be one of the top impact transfers in the country as he joins the UNC basketball program. With the UNC basketball program returning four starters and the bulk of their bench depth, Hubert Davis’ team didn’t have many big holes to fill this offseason.
triad-city-beat.com
EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: The ACC forsakes the Triad
Like Krispy Kreme, several thousand random New Yorkers and Fantasia Barrino, the Atlantic Coast Conference has officially moved from the Triad to Charlotte. The announcement came on Tuesday morning after a long deliberation in which Greensboro, the ACC’s current home, never really figured. And it’s a damn shame.
Chapel Hill schools postpone high school football game over ‘threat involving the safety’ of those at game
A new date for the football game has not been selected.
Bush, Clinton, and more show up in NC at Presidents Cup golf tournament
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted a video with former President Bush, explaining they're working diligently to provide safety for both former presidents and others attending the Cup.
Chapel Hill high school football game Friday night postponed because of threat
In a statement, the high school principals said they made the difficult decision to postpone the game.
alamancenews.com
Southern rolls over Cummings; Eastern tops Western
Nothing fancy for Southern Alamance’s football team, but keeping it basic helped churn out an extraordinary result Friday night. The Patriots scored on their first five possessions and received a boost from senior running back Stanley Eno’s four first-half touchdowns in a 58-28 romp past host Cummings to wrap up non-conference competition for both teams.
WGMD Radio
North Carolina double murder: Families of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes
The families of North Carolina teenagers Devin Clark and Lyric Woods — friends who died in a mysterious double-murder on Sept. 17 — will say their final goodbyes on Saturday. Woods’ family will be hosting a memorial service for the 14-year-old girl on Saturday at Crosslink Community Church...
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
restaurantclicks.com
Greensboro Restaurants You Should Be Dining At This Week
With a population of just over 200,000, Greensboro has a friendly small-town feel with a well-rounded cultural scene on par with any major metropolis. Greensboro’s forested and hilly surroundings supply the city with an amazing Bog Garden and The Greensboro Science Museum. Greensboro’s historic role in the American Revolution...
Dangerous roads continue to claim lives in NC
Every time Marianne Karth hears the sound of ambulances and police sirens, she's reminded of how quickly life can change.
NC county apologizes for role in lynching Black people. New markers to honor victims.
“I appreciate the gesture, and I think there are many people who do,” said Commissioner Anna Richards, who is Black.
