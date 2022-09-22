ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

OFD Reacts: Your Predictions For Today's Football Game vs. UNC

Welcome to another edition of OFD Reacts, where you the readers offer your input on Notre Dame football each week. Before we dive into your responses, a reminder to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. First up, we asked you to predict today’s result against...
Notre Dame Football: Who has the most #goacc tailgate?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are making its first ACC road trip of the season this week with a matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill. Like many away games, there will be a strong Irish contingent in the stands — and in the fields and lots. The tailgating experience for college football fans is as big and as meaningful as the game itself.
OFD Podcast: Notre Dame VS UNC... stop trying to make fetch happen

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan head south for the evening in more ways than one to discuss Notre Dame’s upcoming game against the North Carolina Tar Heels. In this episode:. Get the reviews in slackers. A shellfish complaint. Stop comparing Lou Holtz and Marcus Freeman boys. Welcome to UNC week.
Duke finally gets the memo about high-flying NC prep

The recruiting strategy of Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer appears to center on prioritizing mostly wings and forwards who possess floor-spreading skill sets, long limbs, and high doses of athleticism. Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Rakease Passmore could fit the bill. According to a ...
ON3: 2 NC State 2023 Football Commits were Awarded their 4th Star Today

ON3 updated their rankings for the 2023 recruiting class today, and NC State has four 4-Star verbal commitments in the 2023 recruiting class. Offensive Tackle Darion Rivers and Cornerback Brandon Cisse both were given an additional star today, moving from 3-star prospects to 4-star prospects. The NC State 2023 recruiting...
UNC Basketball: Pete Nance mentioned as impact transfer

Heading into the 2022-2023 season, Pete Nance is expected to be one of the top impact transfers in the country as he joins the UNC basketball program. With the UNC basketball program returning four starters and the bulk of their bench depth, Hubert Davis’ team didn’t have many big holes to fill this offseason.
EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK: The ACC forsakes the Triad

Like Krispy Kreme, several thousand random New Yorkers and Fantasia Barrino, the Atlantic Coast Conference has officially moved from the Triad to Charlotte. The announcement came on Tuesday morning after a long deliberation in which Greensboro, the ACC’s current home, never really figured. And it’s a damn shame.
Southern rolls over Cummings; Eastern tops Western

Nothing fancy for Southern Alamance’s football team, but keeping it basic helped churn out an extraordinary result Friday night. The Patriots scored on their first five possessions and received a boost from senior running back Stanley Eno’s four first-half touchdowns in a 58-28 romp past host Cummings to wrap up non-conference competition for both teams.
Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
Greensboro Restaurants You Should Be Dining At This Week

With a population of just over 200,000, Greensboro has a friendly small-town feel with a well-rounded cultural scene on par with any major metropolis. Greensboro’s forested and hilly surroundings supply the city with an amazing Bog Garden and The Greensboro Science Museum. Greensboro’s historic role in the American Revolution...
