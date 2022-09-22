Dr. Sudesh Mujumdar, Dean of the Romain College of Business, has been involved with USI for more than 20 years, and he is excited to be back as a Screaming Eagle. Serving the USI community and helping students realize their full potential is something Mujumdar looks forward to most in his new position. Let’s learn more about Mujumdar and what excites him most about USI.

