Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are alerting those on campus of snakes in the area. According to a Facebook post, USI officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. They are telling students if you are out and about,...
14news.com
Mater Dei takes on Sunrise School Spirit
Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler. Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler. United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co....
14news.com
United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co.
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - United Way of Southwestern Indiana held a “Day of Caring” on Friday. Volunteers wore yellow and gathered at different nonprofits throughout the community to help out. One group of volunteers made up of employees from SABIC helped the “At the Cross Mission” organization. Volunteers helped the non-profit organize their pantry, repair ceiling panels and lights, as well as build shelves.
usi.edu
Getting to know you: Dr. Sudesh Mujumdar
Dr. Sudesh Mujumdar, Dean of the Romain College of Business, has been involved with USI for more than 20 years, and he is excited to be back as a Screaming Eagle. Serving the USI community and helping students realize their full potential is something Mujumdar looks forward to most in his new position. Let’s learn more about Mujumdar and what excites him most about USI.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Warrick Trails honors founder with new memorial
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick Trails has a new memorial site dedicated to a local man. Officials cut the ribbon at Friedman Park south of Victoria National Golf Club for the “Howard Nevins Memorial” on Friday. Nevins was the founder of Warrick Trails. He died in September 2021.
WTVW
Group marks potential breakthrough at Evansville park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are the Daughters of the American Revolution the swashbuckling Raiders of the Lost Ark archaeologists of the same mold as Indiana Jones? Perhaps not, but then again ‘X’ doesn’t always mark the spot of hidden treasure. Days after spending hours canvassing Wesselman Park, Alisha...
14news.com
Food boxes packed for Owensboro area seniors
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are working to make a difference. Officials from the group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors in Owensboro. They say all of them will go to seniors in the area. The...
14news.com
Owensboro students get book vending machine
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Foust Elementary in Owensboro have a new way to inspire their inner book worms. They have a book vending machine donated by Independence bank. It was unveiled this Wednesday morning. Students don’t need money to use it. They will be awarded tokens to choose...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBKO
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
Home Team Friday: Full Show (9/23/22)
Owensboro – 56, Ohio County – 7 Henderson County – 30, Paducah Tilghman – 13 Gibson Southern – 32, Heritage Hills – 14 Reitz – 41, Castle – 10 Mater Dei – 23, North – 6 Vincennes Lincoln – 42, Harrison – 7 Owensboro Catholic – 48, Hancock County – 12 Tecumseh – 45, North […]
14news.com
‘It’s traumatic’: Mistaken identity affecting everyday life of EVSC coach
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - His own glory days may be behind him, but Brandon Artis stays in shape. After all, he has to keep with up a bunch of teenagers as head track coach at Memorial High School and assistant football coach at North High School. “For me just being...
14news.com
Hebron Elementary student continues family tradition as school safety patrol
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation’s Hebron Elementary is guarding a few of its crosswalks with a student-led safety patrol. This may be just a position for some, but others see it as a family tradition. Violet Buttrum, a fifth-grade student at Hebron Elementary, is the fourth...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
Madisonville Community College holds ribbon cutting for workforce center
CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Community College now has a new workforce center. Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for the center. Both MCC and Henderson Community College will offer certification programs at the new workforce center for highly in-demand fields, including utility lineman and CDL licenses. MCC President...
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Candidates from several major Indiana races are starting the push to November’s election. A forum was hosted by the United Neighborhoods of Evansville. We’re hearing from former employees now that Pink Energy has closed. This comes after concerns from customers, citing heavy loans and worries about...
14news.com
City of Madisonville playing host to Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville is hosting the Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship this weekend. 116 players from 12 different states gathered at Madisonville City Park and Mahr Park to compete in the tournament. Each golfer plays three rounds with professional and more skilled players competing for an $8,000 prize...
G2E: Evansville Harrison vs Vincennes Lincoln
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Evansville Harrison vs Vincennes Lincoln
14news.com
Princeton holding escort for WNBA champion Jackie Young
Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler. Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler. KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar. United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co. Updated: 23 hours ago. United Way...
14news.com
Group organizes fundraiser to raise money for free clothing for EVSC students
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - “Hangers” held the 11th annual “Scooping for Students” fundraiser at Bosse Field on Thursday. This was the first year the event has been in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Food trucks lined the parking lot outside of Bosse Field,...
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. political candidates state positions at forum
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the United Neighborhoods of Evansville hosted a candidates forum for local political candidates in contested races. Each candidate was given two minutes to speak, then addressed questions from the crowd. The first race represented was the race for the 76th District of Indiana’s House...
Comments / 0