ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are alerting those on campus of snakes in the area. According to a Facebook post, USI officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. They are telling students if you are out and about,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Mater Dei takes on Sunrise School Spirit

Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler. Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler. United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co....
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co.

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - United Way of Southwestern Indiana held a “Day of Caring” on Friday. Volunteers wore yellow and gathered at different nonprofits throughout the community to help out. One group of volunteers made up of employees from SABIC helped the “At the Cross Mission” organization. Volunteers helped the non-profit organize their pantry, repair ceiling panels and lights, as well as build shelves.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
usi.edu

Getting to know you: Dr. Sudesh Mujumdar

Dr. Sudesh Mujumdar, Dean of the Romain College of Business, has been involved with USI for more than 20 years, and he is excited to be back as a Screaming Eagle. Serving the USI community and helping students realize their full potential is something Mujumdar looks forward to most in his new position. Let’s learn more about Mujumdar and what excites him most about USI.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Education
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Education
14news.com

Warrick Trails honors founder with new memorial

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick Trails has a new memorial site dedicated to a local man. Officials cut the ribbon at Friedman Park south of Victoria National Golf Club for the “Howard Nevins Memorial” on Friday. Nevins was the founder of Warrick Trails. He died in September 2021.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WTVW

Group marks potential breakthrough at Evansville park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are the Daughters of the American Revolution the swashbuckling Raiders of the Lost Ark archaeologists of the same mold as Indiana Jones? Perhaps not, but then again ‘X’ doesn’t always mark the spot of hidden treasure. Days after spending hours canvassing Wesselman Park, Alisha...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Food boxes packed for Owensboro area seniors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are working to make a difference. Officials from the group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors in Owensboro. They say all of them will go to seniors in the area. The...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Owensboro students get book vending machine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Foust Elementary in Owensboro have a new way to inspire their inner book worms. They have a book vending machine donated by Independence bank. It was unveiled this Wednesday morning. Students don’t need money to use it. They will be awarded tokens to choose...
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Central High School#National Merit#Highschool
WBKO

Two Missing Persons in Ohio County

Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Home Team Friday: Full Show (9/23/22)

Owensboro – 56, Ohio County – 7 Henderson County – 30, Paducah Tilghman – 13 Gibson Southern – 32, Heritage Hills – 14 Reitz – 41, Castle – 10 Mater Dei – 23, North – 6 Vincennes Lincoln – 42, Harrison – 7 Owensboro Catholic – 48, Hancock County – 12 Tecumseh – 45, North […]
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
14news.com

Madisonville Community College holds ribbon cutting for workforce center

CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Community College now has a new workforce center. Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for the center. Both MCC and Henderson Community College will offer certification programs at the new workforce center for highly in-demand fields, including utility lineman and CDL licenses. MCC President...
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Candidates from several major Indiana races are starting the push to November’s election. A forum was hosted by the United Neighborhoods of Evansville. We’re hearing from former employees now that Pink Energy has closed. This comes after concerns from customers, citing heavy loans and worries about...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

City of Madisonville playing host to Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville is hosting the Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship this weekend. 116 players from 12 different states gathered at Madisonville City Park and Mahr Park to compete in the tournament. Each golfer plays three rounds with professional and more skilled players competing for an $8,000 prize...
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

Princeton holding escort for WNBA champion Jackie Young

Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler. Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler. KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar. United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co. Updated: 23 hours ago. United Way...
PRINCETON, IN
14news.com

Vanderburgh Co. political candidates state positions at forum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the United Neighborhoods of Evansville hosted a candidates forum for local political candidates in contested races. Each candidate was given two minutes to speak, then addressed questions from the crowd. The first race represented was the race for the 76th District of Indiana’s House...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy