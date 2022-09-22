Read full article on original website
14news.com
United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co.
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - United Way of Southwestern Indiana held a “Day of Caring” on Friday. Volunteers wore yellow and gathered at different nonprofits throughout the community to help out. One group of volunteers made up of employees from SABIC helped the “At the Cross Mission” organization. Volunteers helped the non-profit organize their pantry, repair ceiling panels and lights, as well as build shelves.
WISH-TV
Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
14news.com
Church nonprofit builds home for Kentucky tornado victim
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Restoration International Outreach church’s nonprofit “Hope with a Hammer” started building a new home for a western Kentucky woman last Friday. The nonprofit finished the home in six days. [PREVIOUS: Tennessee nonprofit organization helps build home for Ky. Dec. 10 tornado victim]
WNDU
‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ contest accepting entries
(WNDU) - The “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” contest returns to crown a new Hoosier manufacturer!. The Hoosier hysteria-style, single-elimination online tournament is open to all types of makers. To participate, a company does not need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product must be manufactured in the state.
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Candidates from several major Indiana races are starting the push to November’s election. A forum was hosted by the United Neighborhoods of Evansville. We’re hearing from former employees now that Pink Energy has closed. This comes after concerns from customers, citing heavy loans and worries about...
Southern Indiana family in Puerto Rico left with no electricity, limited resources
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One southern Indiana family found themselves in the direct path of Hurricane Fiona after they headed to Puerto Rico for a 30th birthday celebration. What was supposed to be a fun birthday celebration is now ruined as power grids fail, people flock for safety and water floods the streets.
14news.com
Gov. Beshear announces infrastructure money for Hancock and Ohio Counties
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited western Kentucky Thursday, handing out state money to fund local projects. There were a lot of smiles here in Hartford as Governor Beshear gave out hundreds of thousands of dollars so that several local projects, aiming to improve the lives of those that live in the area, could become a reality.
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
WNDU
Saturday is the last ‘Free Fishing Day’ of the year in Indiana
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The last “Free Fishing Day” of the year is this weekend!. Saturday, Sept. 24 is National Hunting and Fishing Day! Indiana residents can fish in any of the state’s public waters without a fishing license. National Hunting and Fishing Day recognizes...
Walmart blames dozens of Indiana fire departments in handling of warehouse fire, making damage worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Walmart has filed notice it plans to pursue a tort claim against the Plainfield Fire Territory and dozens of other Indiana fire departments for the handling of the Plainfield fulfillment center warehouse fire in March. The tort claim is for property loss and damages, and it...
Call to rein in healthcare costs, as Indiana lawmakers consider stepping in
INDIANAPOLIS — The state’s 20 largest hospital systems, including the big four in central Indiana, have been put on notice to rein in their costs or the Indiana legislature may do it for them. The Rand Corporation conducted a series of studies focused on comparing the cost of healthcare among various states. The latest study, […]
livingnewdeal.org
Set in Stone: the WPA in Lawrence County, Indiana
So a historian and an archaeologist went on the road awhile back to Lawrence County in southern Indiana to check out a wonderful WPA site equally of interest to both. As it’s deep into private property, I can tell you only that it was an abandoned dam, similar to, but larger than, one with which I was familiar in the same county, the dam that forms Anderson Lake. The WPA created some 400 lakes throughout the southern half of Indiana as flood and erosion control projects. They ranged in size from small farm ponds to the 400-acre Starve Hollow Lake in Jackson County. The majority were on private land but some, like Starve Hollow, were opened to the public.
Indiana utility seeking 16.5 percent electric rate increase
The utility that provides electricity for much of northern Indiana is seeking a 16.5% rate increase, saying the rate hike would help it modernize its electrical grid and make other improvements. Merrillville, Indiana-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission this week to approve the rate...
Indiana 2nd cheapest state to buy a house in 2022
Used home sales slowed for the seventh consecutive month in August, while mortgage rates in the U.S reached their highest levels since 2008.
WLKY.com
This Indiana beer festival is a giant corn maze
Grab a beer and weave your way through a corn maze at a festival in Indiana next weekend. (In the player above, check out the "haunted" corn maze in Kentucky) The Corn Maze Beer Fest will take over an 8-acre corn maze behind 450 North Brewing Company. The fest will...
Indiana senior citizen loses $500 in "money flipping" scam
The BBB says it’s a get-rich-quick scam where the “investors” ask you to send or receive money through Cash App or another digital wallet service.
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival is Everything Fall and So Much More
One of my favorite things to do in the Fall is going to the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. I've been attending the festival for over 50 years. I used to go with my grandpa. Being at the festival brings back so many good memories. The festival takes place all...
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5
(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
Fox 59
3 Pennsylvania men arrested after driving narcotics through Indiana
GAS CITY, Ind. — Three Pennsylvania men face a slew of charges after state police say they were carrying multiple illegal substances and a handgun through Gas City, Indiana, in two different cars. The arrests occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday after an Indiana State Police trooper saw two passenger...
