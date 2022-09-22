ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

14news.com

United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co.

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - United Way of Southwestern Indiana held a “Day of Caring” on Friday. Volunteers wore yellow and gathered at different nonprofits throughout the community to help out. One group of volunteers made up of employees from SABIC helped the “At the Cross Mission” organization. Volunteers helped the non-profit organize their pantry, repair ceiling panels and lights, as well as build shelves.
WISH-TV

Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
14news.com

Church nonprofit builds home for Kentucky tornado victim

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Restoration International Outreach church’s nonprofit “Hope with a Hammer” started building a new home for a western Kentucky woman last Friday. The nonprofit finished the home in six days. [PREVIOUS: Tennessee nonprofit organization helps build home for Ky. Dec. 10 tornado victim]
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
WNDU

‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ contest accepting entries

(WNDU) - The “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” contest returns to crown a new Hoosier manufacturer!. The Hoosier hysteria-style, single-elimination online tournament is open to all types of makers. To participate, a company does not need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product must be manufactured in the state.
14news.com

Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Candidates from several major Indiana races are starting the push to November’s election. A forum was hosted by the United Neighborhoods of Evansville. We’re hearing from former employees now that Pink Energy has closed. This comes after concerns from customers, citing heavy loans and worries about...
14news.com

Gov. Beshear announces infrastructure money for Hancock and Ohio Counties

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited western Kentucky Thursday, handing out state money to fund local projects. There were a lot of smiles here in Hartford as Governor Beshear gave out hundreds of thousands of dollars so that several local projects, aiming to improve the lives of those that live in the area, could become a reality.
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022

A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
livingnewdeal.org

Set in Stone: the WPA in Lawrence County, Indiana

So a historian and an archaeologist went on the road awhile back to Lawrence County in southern Indiana to check out a wonderful WPA site equally of interest to both. As it’s deep into private property, I can tell you only that it was an abandoned dam, similar to, but larger than, one with which I was familiar in the same county, the dam that forms Anderson Lake. The WPA created some 400 lakes throughout the southern half of Indiana as flood and erosion control projects. They ranged in size from small farm ponds to the 400-acre Starve Hollow Lake in Jackson County. The majority were on private land but some, like Starve Hollow, were opened to the public.
WFYI

Indiana utility seeking 16.5 percent electric rate increase

The utility that provides electricity for much of northern Indiana is seeking a 16.5% rate increase, saying the rate hike would help it modernize its electrical grid and make other improvements. Merrillville, Indiana-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission this week to approve the rate...
WLKY.com

This Indiana beer festival is a giant corn maze

Grab a beer and weave your way through a corn maze at a festival in Indiana next weekend. (In the player above, check out the "haunted" corn maze in Kentucky) The Corn Maze Beer Fest will take over an 8-acre corn maze behind 450 North Brewing Company. The fest will...
WISH-TV

Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5

(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
Fox 59

3 Pennsylvania men arrested after driving narcotics through Indiana

GAS CITY, Ind. — Three Pennsylvania men face a slew of charges after state police say they were carrying multiple illegal substances and a handgun through Gas City, Indiana, in two different cars. The arrests occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday after an Indiana State Police trooper saw two passenger...
