Casper, WY

My Country 95.5

UPDATE: Casper Structure Fire On the 1000 Block of Sussex

--- Most electrical fires are caused by faulty outlets or sockets that aren't properly grounded. Outdated electric wiring is also a common cause of electrical fires. If your home is over twenty years old, it might not have the wiring capacity to handle all the appliances in today's average home: wide-screen TVs, multiple computers/lap tops, ovens, a washer and dryer...etcetera.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Crash reported on CY Avenue in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A crash occurred on Friday afternoon on CY Avenue, according to the Casper Police Department. The crash led to the closure of westbound CY Avenue from Walgreens to Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Casper PD said at around 1:15 p.m. “Once the westbound lane is open, this...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

UPDATE: Car Wreck on CY Avenue By Albertsons–Avoid the Area

2:58 UPDATE: According to a Police Information Officer, the cause of the accident was a vehicle collision, which is currently being investigated. Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed impacted another one. Both vehicles were driving in the...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/15/22–9/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Casper Fire Took Multiple Hoses to Extinguish

There was a structure fire at approximately 10:45 PM last night on the 1000 block of Sussex, according to a Casper Fire-EMS news release. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the structure. "Firefighters gained access and used multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire. Occupants were home...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Come One, Come All! Free Hayride, BBQ, and Bonfire on Casper Mountain

Mills Spring Ranch invites you to enjoy a hayride, barbecue, and bon fire on Saturday, September 24 from 2:30 - 5:00 PM at 8000 Tower Hill Road in Casper. According to a post on Facebook, hayrides depart about every forty minutes. Grilled burgers, roasted hotdogs, hot chocolate, chips, and more will be available and free for everyone on a first-come-first-serve basis.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Fall Fest is Happening Tomorrow at David Street Station

Today's wind notwithstanding, it is officially AUTUMN and with that comes a multitude of fall fun events, such as the Fall Fest, produced by the David Street Station. This event, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a myriad of fun fall activities, all of which are designed to leave you smiling.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
