Read full article on original website
Related
Evansville Fire Department Extending Haunted Maze Event To Three Nights
It's just about that time. The leaves are falling. The sun is setting. The night is coming. So, too, is Halloween and some of the community's favorite events are coming back bigger, and badder, and better than ever. This October in Casper will feature witches, and werewolves, haunted houses and...
UPDATE: Casper Structure Fire On the 1000 Block of Sussex
--- Most electrical fires are caused by faulty outlets or sockets that aren't properly grounded. Outdated electric wiring is also a common cause of electrical fires. If your home is over twenty years old, it might not have the wiring capacity to handle all the appliances in today's average home: wide-screen TVs, multiple computers/lap tops, ovens, a washer and dryer...etcetera.
Is This Casper Restaurant The Last One With A Working Pay Phone?
Located in what could be called the more "industrial park" region of Casper, Wyoming is a cute little Italian restaurant named Bosco's that everyone kept telling me was probably the best Italian restaurant in town. The other day I finally made my way there for lunch with a friend of...
Casper Police Department Honors Officers Who Have Served Community for 20+ Years
They don't have to be here. They don't have to keep working, keep serving, keep saving. But they do it anyway. Four Casper Police Department Officers were recognized by the CPD on Wednesday for not only their 20 years of service, but for continuing to serve, even when they no longer need to.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
That’s Right Casper – Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Are Coming Back in October
You remember. It's the late '80s or early '90s. School has been a session for a month or so, but that's okay because Halloween is just right around the corner. You start planning for your costume early - do you want to be Batman or a Power Ranger? Or maybe a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. You can't decide. No matter. It's October; your favorite month of the year.
oilcity.news
Salt Creek Highway bridge damaged in crash repairable but delays will continue, WYDOT determines
CASPER, Wyo. — Damage to a bridge over Casper Creek along Wyoming Highway 254, also known as Salt Creek Highway, is expected to be repairable, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said on Wednesday. The under-construction bridge was damaged when a driver disregarded road closure signs and crashed into it...
oilcity.news
Crash reported on CY Avenue in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A crash occurred on Friday afternoon on CY Avenue, according to the Casper Police Department. The crash led to the closure of westbound CY Avenue from Walgreens to Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Casper PD said at around 1:15 p.m. “Once the westbound lane is open, this...
Casper Man Ordered to Pay Restitution Award of $7,398 to Motel Owner
Today, the Wyoming Supreme Court upheld a restitution award in the amount of $7,398 to the owner of a motel in Casper. Michael John Corr pled guilty to felony property destruction in 2021, but appealed the restitution award, claiming the State did not present sufficient credible evidence to support the award.
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Behind The Camera Of The Goriest Scenes Shot in Hells Half Acres
When fighting the mighty bugs from the bug planet the producers of Starship Troopers needed someplace on Earth that did not look like Earth. So they went to find a place that looked like - um - well someplace that giant bugs with interstellar space travel technology would live. In...
UPDATE: Car Wreck on CY Avenue By Albertsons–Avoid the Area
2:58 UPDATE: According to a Police Information Officer, the cause of the accident was a vehicle collision, which is currently being investigated. Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed impacted another one. Both vehicles were driving in the...
ROCK 96.7
Casper-Turned-LA Filmmaker Seeking Extras For Film Inspired By His Life, Starring Twilight Actor
It's a stretch of road in Casper that serves many purposes. For some, it's a place to drag race. For others, it's simply a place to gather with friends under lights, without continual harassment from others. But for a lot of people, the area served more nefarious purposes. For Chance...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/15/22–9/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Got Grass? Grazing and Ag Leases in Natrona County Could be Yours
The Office of State Lands and Investments (OSLI) is offering vacant grazing and agricultural leases on two areas in Natrona County for bid:. Lease No. 1-7465, Natrona County, Containing 1,400.00 acres. Lease No. 1-8658, Natrona County, Containing 320.00 acres. OSLI will accept applications and sealed bids through October 12. Grazing...
Casper Fire Took Multiple Hoses to Extinguish
There was a structure fire at approximately 10:45 PM last night on the 1000 block of Sussex, according to a Casper Fire-EMS news release. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the structure. "Firefighters gained access and used multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire. Occupants were home...
Come One, Come All! Free Hayride, BBQ, and Bonfire on Casper Mountain
Mills Spring Ranch invites you to enjoy a hayride, barbecue, and bon fire on Saturday, September 24 from 2:30 - 5:00 PM at 8000 Tower Hill Road in Casper. According to a post on Facebook, hayrides depart about every forty minutes. Grilled burgers, roasted hotdogs, hot chocolate, chips, and more will be available and free for everyone on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Fall Fest is Happening Tomorrow at David Street Station
Today's wind notwithstanding, it is officially AUTUMN and with that comes a multitude of fall fun events, such as the Fall Fest, produced by the David Street Station. This event, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a myriad of fun fall activities, all of which are designed to leave you smiling.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Casper Professor and Writer Puts Out New Book About Wild Horses
Chad Hansen came to Casper College at “the turn of the century” he jokes with students. He’s been teaching sociology there since 2001, but in the summers he and his wife like to go to their special place in Red Feather Lakes. “It’s a small village,” said...
oilcity.news
Casper City Council supports idea of site near Fort Caspar for Navarro’s new wind turbine sculpture
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council indicated in an informal straw poll vote of 7–2 that it is in favor of allowing a wind turbine sculpture to be built near Fort Caspar Museum. The sculpture would be a design resembling Stonehenge and would be created...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (9/20/22–9/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
‘Mix and Mingle’ Singles Event is This Thursday at Black Tooth Brewery
Single adults of all age groups and walks of life can rejoice again, because the monthly Mix and Mingle Singles Event returns this Thursday. This month's event well be at a new location, Black Tooth Brewing Company, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022. The event...
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0