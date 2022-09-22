ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waxhaw, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Give Winter A Loving Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — On this Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Winter. Winter is a 10-month-old puppy who minds her manners and entertains herself. She is leash trained and gets along with other dogs. Winter is available to foster or adopt. To get more...
CHARLOTTE, NC
towncarolina.com

Wedding: Madeline Davis and Cody Hevener

It was love at first sight when Madeline and Cody locked eyes for the first time at a birthday party. They played games and talked until the morning about their lives and dreams for the future. Afterward, they made the most of the time they had together while dating long distance. After the couple dated for a year and a half, Cody surprised Madeline with a day trip to Biltmore Estate. They journeyed through the grounds for most of the day. After stopping for photos at the last set of gardens, Cody got down on one knee. Madeline, of course, said yes, and they held their wedding at the Seed Mill Barn in Monroe, NC.
MONROE, NC
kiss951.com

Fast Food News: Two New Dessert Options

Fast food lovers are you ready to try two new dessert options? If so you’re in luck. We’ve got two new sweet options on the menu- one from Sonic and the other from Jack In The Box. Sonic Intros Fried Cookie Dough. Sonic is adding a new bite-sized...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Christmas Parade details announced

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, December 10 in downtown Kannapolis. Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in the state. This is a great Christmas holiday tradition for you and your family to enjoy.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?

Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location

One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
qcitymetro.com

Druid Hills apartment complex gets HGTV-style makeover

A “community in need” is getting a makeover. More than 150 volunteers are joined forces with Charlotte Rescue Mission on Friday to complete an “HGTV” style makeover in Druid Hills. Charlotte Rescue Mission is an organization that offers free residential treatment for those experiencing addiction and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

New Pizza Shop Coming To Belmont, North Carolina

Belmont, N.C. has a flourishing downtown area. There are so many different restaurants and shops on Main St. and just off Main St. For years the only pizza place in the downtown area was Johnny B’s. I went there lots as a friend of mine was the manager. Great pizza and cold beer! Sadly it closed in 2021.
BELMONT, NC
WCNC

I-485 inner loop reopened near Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in west Charlotte near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport delayed traffic for miles midday Thursday. The highway was briefly shut down while crews worked to clear the crash. No serious injuries were reported. For the latest breaking news, weather...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Tips for planting a new tree on your property

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Those who are staring at their big, open yard, wondering what they can plant in it may have an option now. Recently, Concord homeowners were able to adopt hundreds of free trees, and TreesCharlotte is giving away 600 trees on Saturday, Sept. 24. The tree species...
CHARLOTTE, NC
mynews13.com

New ride-hailing company aims to serve women in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-based company is launching with the goal of giving women a safe alternative ride-hailing option. Just Her Rideshare is live and ready to take requests as of this month. The founder, Kimberly Evans, says the company received hundreds of ride requests in the first week of launching.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tyler Mc.

Charlotte, NC To Be Among One of the Fastest Growing Cities By 2060

According to a news report from The Center Square, the 2020 Census reveals a decent amount of growth for the population of the United States of America. The US population grew about seven percent from 2010 to 2020 which means there are twenty million more people living here than we had in the past decade. Now, more than eighty percent of metro areas in the U.S. have been reporting population growth according to demographic data from the D.C.-based firm called Woods & Poole Economics, Inc.
CHARLOTTE, NC

