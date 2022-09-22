Read full article on original website
WBTV
Hall Family Farm opening corn maze, pumpkin patch in time for first full day of fall
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A popular South Carolina farm is opening its corn maze and pumpkin patch on the first full day of fall. The latest corn maze design theme at Hall Family Farm in Lancaster is “Great Train Robbery” and is modeled after the same train they hope to have running on the farm next spring.
Charlotte Stories
3 Charlotte Suburbs Rank Among Best Suburbs In The U.S.
Large cities buzz with energy, but they can also feel overcrowded and overpriced. Suburbs, in turn, can offer more space and affordability – as well as access to better school systems. Despite these advantages, some people are hesitant to move to the suburbs, out of fear they are too...
Live roach found in vanilla crepe filling at Denny’s in north Charlotte, inspection report says
CHARLOTTE — Health inspectors found a live roach in vanilla filling for crepes at the Denny’s at 4541 Sunset Road in north Charlotte, according to a health code inspection report. More live roaches were behind a prep cooler used to make crepes, the report dated Sept. 21, 2022.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte man shatters vertebrae while working on home project
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doing home improvement yourself can save money, but it also comes with risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there were more than 24,000 home improvement injuries that sent patients to the hospital in 2020. A Charlotte contractor says he severely injured his back when...
Golf carts becoming common around Charlotte neighborhoods
"If you got a good cart that you just bought, this neighbor wants a better cart," said David Thrasher, General Manager at Paradise Golf Carts. "Nine out of 10 times, you're trying to keep up with the Jones."
WCNC
Southern Distilling Company Wins Top Honors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new-to-market wheated straight bourbon whiskey from Southern Distilling Company has triumphed on an international stage, taking top honors at the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition. Southern Distilling Company’s Southern Star Paragon Cask Strength Single Barrel Wheated Straight Bourbon Whiskey was recognized as Best...
‘Heart & soul of Rowan County’: Twin brothers killed in wrong-way Charlotte crash
Twins John and James Woodson, 27, were among three killed in the crash.
WLTX.com
South Carolina suburb ranked among the best in the nation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people want to escape the hustle and bustle of a large city and settle their family down in a nice suburb. But with sprawling metropolitan areas, it's sometimes hard to choose which one will be best. A recent SmartAsset study revealed the best suburbs to...
WBTV
Golf course owner speaks about COVID-19 impact on golf industry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of driving, chipping, and putting at The Divide Golf Club off Stevens Mill Road in Matthews. Del Ratcliffe and his partners at Pinnacle Golf Properties acquired the club last year. “We kind of saw it as a diamond in the rough and knew...
WBTV
Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
lakenormanpublications.com
‘Triangle’ at N.C. 16 turning into ‘jug handle’
DENVER – A pair of long-awaited intersection improvements along N.C. 16 Business are beginning to take shape, with both projects scheduled for completion by the end of the year. The N.C. Department of Transportation is reconfiguring a dangerous intersection where Hagers Ferry Road and North Pilot Knob Road come...
earnthenecklace.com
Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?
Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
WBTV
Community stunned after deaths of 27-year-old Salisbury brothers in Charlotte car crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal car crash that happened on Sunday morning in Charlotte took the lives of three people, including twin 27-year-old brothers from Salisbury. As word spread this week that James and John Woodson were killed, it has brought shock and sadness to the community. “John and...
‘Not on my watch’: Retired NYPD officer saves woman that drove into Lake Norman
A woman was saved by a citizen who drove into Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon, according to Mooresville Fire.
Residents’ cars vandalized after moving into new northeast Charlotte apartments
CHARLOTTE — Residents of a new apartment complex near Hidden Valley are on alert after three car owners found their windows shattered. The vandalism happened early Wednesday at The Livano Tryon apartments on North Tyron Street. The victims said Wednesday they just moved into the apartments from out of...
Uptown road reopens, ‘no threat’ after dog alerts to trash can: CMPD
The trash can was emptied, it was determined there was no threat, and all roads opened around 8:45 p.m., CMPD said.
cn2.com
Construction Tour of E & J Gallo Winery, Some Operations Set to Begin in October
FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The world’s largest wine company, E and J Gallo Winery is less than a month away from opening part of its facility in Chester County. This comes after the company announced in 2021 it would be establishing an East Coast production facility and distribution center in Fort Lawn.
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina City Is Among The Best For Country Music Lovers
If I had to guess which North or South Carolina city made the list for best country music fans, I probably would not have guessed this city. Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE this city and get there as often as I can but this was kind of a surprise (to me).
corneliustoday.com
Gas eruption rocks Alexander Farm area
[Updated] Sept. 20. By Dave Yochum. A gas explosion at Alexander Farms has brought traffic to a halt on Westmoreland and West Catawba where the $110 million mixed-use project is under construction. It’s unknown if there are any injuries, but witnesses said there was an enormous explosion around 2:10 pm....
cn2.com
Manager Resigns – Looking to be Closer to Family
CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City Manager in York has announced his resignation. Seth Duncan says he is heading to Mauldin, South Carolina where he will serve as city administrator. He says he made the decision so he could be closer to his family. His official...
