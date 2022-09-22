ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waxhaw, NC

Charlotte Stories

3 Charlotte Suburbs Rank Among Best Suburbs In The U.S.

Large cities buzz with energy, but they can also feel overcrowded and overpriced. Suburbs, in turn, can offer more space and affordability – as well as access to better school systems. Despite these advantages, some people are hesitant to move to the suburbs, out of fear they are too...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte man shatters vertebrae while working on home project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doing home improvement yourself can save money, but it also comes with risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there were more than 24,000 home improvement injuries that sent patients to the hospital in 2020. A Charlotte contractor says he severely injured his back when...
CHARLOTTE, NC
City
Waxhaw, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Waxhaw, NC
Lifestyle
City
Midland, NC
WCNC

Southern Distilling Company Wins Top Honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new-to-market wheated straight bourbon whiskey from Southern Distilling Company has triumphed on an international stage, taking top honors at the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition. Southern Distilling Company’s Southern Star Paragon Cask Strength Single Barrel Wheated Straight Bourbon Whiskey was recognized as Best...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLTX.com

South Carolina suburb ranked among the best in the nation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people want to escape the hustle and bustle of a large city and settle their family down in a nice suburb. But with sprawling metropolitan areas, it's sometimes hard to choose which one will be best. A recent SmartAsset study revealed the best suburbs to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Golf course owner speaks about COVID-19 impact on golf industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of driving, chipping, and putting at The Divide Golf Club off Stevens Mill Road in Matthews. Del Ratcliffe and his partners at Pinnacle Golf Properties acquired the club last year. “We kind of saw it as a diamond in the rough and knew...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

‘Triangle’ at N.C. 16 turning into ‘jug handle’

DENVER – A pair of long-awaited intersection improvements along N.C. 16 Business are beginning to take shape, with both projects scheduled for completion by the end of the year. The N.C. Department of Transportation is reconfiguring a dangerous intersection where Hagers Ferry Road and North Pilot Knob Road come...
DENVER, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?

Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Gas eruption rocks Alexander Farm area

[Updated] Sept. 20. By Dave Yochum. A gas explosion at Alexander Farms has brought traffic to a halt on Westmoreland and West Catawba where the $110 million mixed-use project is under construction. It’s unknown if there are any injuries, but witnesses said there was an enormous explosion around 2:10 pm....
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
cn2.com

Manager Resigns – Looking to be Closer to Family

CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City Manager in York has announced his resignation. Seth Duncan says he is heading to Mauldin, South Carolina where he will serve as city administrator. He says he made the decision so he could be closer to his family. His official...
YORK, SC

