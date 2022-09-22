Read full article on original website
NEWS10 ABC
La Salle retains Collar City Cup over Troy with OT win
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There was no lack of motivation on either sideline in Friday night’s crosstown rivalry between the La Salle Institute Cadets and the Troy Flying Horses. The two section two, class A squads squared off on La Salle’s turf for this week’s 1st & 10...
Saratoga stuns Guilderland with late rally
Guilderland visited Saratoga Springs in a Class AA clash on Friday night. The Dutchmen looked to improve to 3-0 on the season.
New York Giants recognize Albany High football coach as ‘high school coach of the week’
Albany High School football coach Mike Ware was selected by the New York Giants, and Gatorade, as the Lou Rettino High School Coach of the Week for Week 3. As part of the honor, the Albany High Football program will be awarded a $2,000 check, and Ware will be an honored guest at a dinner following the season. Ware will also receive a certificate from Giants head coach Brian Daboll.
What was the attendance for Syracuse’s win vs. Virginia? Not as much as you’d think for an unbeaten team
Syracuse, N.Y. — Despite Syracuse football still being undefeated heading into Friday night’s ACC matchup with Virginia, it was the lowest attended home game for SU so far this season. There was an announced crowd of 34,590 people inside the JMA Wireless Dome when Syracuse beat UVA, 22-20,...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police prepare for crowds, parties, ahead of the SU Football game
SU football is off to their best start in years with a chance of moving to 4-0 on the season when they face Virginia in the JMA Wireless Dome this Friday. With higher fan turnouts expected in the upcoming home games, Dome security, and security on the hill, are becoming increasingly important.
giants.com
Albany's Ware named HS Coach of the Week
East Rutherford, NJ – The New York Giants and Gatorade have selected Mr. Michael Ware of Albany High School (Albany, NY) as the Lou Rettino High School Coach of the Week for Week 3 of the 2022 season. Coach Ware is the head coach of the Albany Falcons high school football team, a program that has persevered in the wake of obstacles. Last Friday, the Albany Falcons defeated their division rival Mohonasen High School, 14-0, on the road for their first win since April 2021. Albany is now one and one on the season, having narrowly lost to Troy High School in their season opener. Albany's initial games are an indication of their greatly improved football team.
Boxing legend from Amsterdam honored with proclamation
Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara recognized a local boxing legend with a proclamation.
WNYT
Woman finds big success with Troy empanada business
TROY – Lidia Zanbrana-Madera says it wasn’t uncommon in her family to have empanadas on the breakfast table. They always had to be made a certain way – stuffed with lots of flavor. She never planned on starting a business making them, even though entrepreneurship ran in...
Halloween 2022: Haunted houses, hayrides, ghost tours, more in Central New York
If you’re looking for a screaming good time, check out our list of 2022 Halloween events in Central New York. There are more than a dozen haunted houses in the Syracuse area, plus spooky hayrides, trails of terror, ghost tours, scream parks and more thrills. Highlights include a new “devil’s dungeon slide to hell” at Fright Nights, a hearse ride with open casket seats at The Last Ride, a zombie zip line at Greek Peak, a Halloween bar crawl in downtown Syracuse, and chances to hear real ghost stories.
Empire Live hosts packed fall lineup
Empire Live on Pearl Street in Albany has packed in the performers from now until the end of the year. There are performances from alternative rock to heavy metal to a Taylor Swift night all through October leading up to the Graveyard Get-Down Rock N Roll Halloween Party on Halloween.
glensfallschronicle.com
Queensbury native buys land in Fort Ann, launching haunts ‘Boo Town’ & ‘Ghoul Town’
Queensbury native Mary Ryther is betting that people who love Halloween just can’t get enough of it. After working in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles, she’s bought six-and-half acres in Fort Ann and is building a Halloween “haunt” due to open on Sept. 30 and operate weekends through Halloween this year and future years.
DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York
ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
Druthers in Clifton Park opens for take-out
Druthers Brewing Company in Clifton Park has officially opened, but only for take-out. The brewery is still waiting on its liquor license to fully open the new location.
Summer gun violence in Albany, Schenectady, Troy
The summer of 2022 was rattled with gun violence in the Capital Region's cities, especially Albany, Schenectady, and Troy. Overall, gun violence in these cities has increased in 2022 when compared to 2021.
WKTV
Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
WNYT
Fight leads to Albany High School lockdown
Albany High School was on lockdown for part of the afternoon Tuesday after a fight in the building. Albany Police said the fight was between two students. The school says the lockdown started around 12:50 p.m. Police were called to help the school’s security staff. The school says they...
Smash Mouth concert in Schenectady postponed
The Smash Mouth concert set for September 24 at Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady has been postponed. Tommy V Live will be performing at that time instead.
Schenectady street named after Price Chopper owner
Maxon Road in Schenectady has been named after Neil Golub, the owner of Price Chopper. The renaming was to honor him for his seven decades of service to the Capital Region.
Syracuse murder suspect arrested in Las Vegas after domestic dispute, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 21-year-old man wanted for a June murder was arrested in Las Vegas Thursday, police say. Kavion Strong, of Syracuse, was wanted for the murder of Dasheem East, according to a news release Saturday from Syracuse police. East was shot around 9:30 p.m. on June 20...
ALDI in Ballston Spa closing for renovations
ALDI at 2008 Doubleday Avenue in Ballston Spa is set to close for renovations. The store will be closed from October 3 to November 17.
