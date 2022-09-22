East Rutherford, NJ – The New York Giants and Gatorade have selected Mr. Michael Ware of Albany High School (Albany, NY) as the Lou Rettino High School Coach of the Week for Week 3 of the 2022 season. Coach Ware is the head coach of the Albany Falcons high school football team, a program that has persevered in the wake of obstacles. Last Friday, the Albany Falcons defeated their division rival Mohonasen High School, 14-0, on the road for their first win since April 2021. Albany is now one and one on the season, having narrowly lost to Troy High School in their season opener. Albany's initial games are an indication of their greatly improved football team.

