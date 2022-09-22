ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

La Salle retains Collar City Cup over Troy with OT win

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There was no lack of motivation on either sideline in Friday night’s crosstown rivalry between the La Salle Institute Cadets and the Troy Flying Horses. The two section two, class A squads squared off on La Salle’s turf for this week’s 1st & 10...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York Giants recognize Albany High football coach as ‘high school coach of the week’

Albany High School football coach Mike Ware was selected by the New York Giants, and Gatorade, as the Lou Rettino High School Coach of the Week for Week 3. As part of the honor, the Albany High Football program will be awarded a $2,000 check, and Ware will be an honored guest at a dinner following the season. Ware will also receive a certificate from Giants head coach Brian Daboll.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Guilderland, NY
Sports
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Guilderland, NY
City
Rose, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
giants.com

Albany's Ware named HS Coach of the Week

East Rutherford, NJ – The New York Giants and Gatorade have selected Mr. Michael Ware of Albany High School (Albany, NY) as the Lou Rettino High School Coach of the Week for Week 3 of the 2022 season. Coach Ware is the head coach of the Albany Falcons high school football team, a program that has persevered in the wake of obstacles. Last Friday, the Albany Falcons defeated their division rival Mohonasen High School, 14-0, on the road for their first win since April 2021. Albany is now one and one on the season, having narrowly lost to Troy High School in their season opener. Albany's initial games are an indication of their greatly improved football team.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
WNYT

Woman finds big success with Troy empanada business

TROY – Lidia Zanbrana-Madera says it wasn’t uncommon in her family to have empanadas on the breakfast table. They always had to be made a certain way – stuffed with lots of flavor. She never planned on starting a business making them, even though entrepreneurship ran in...
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Soccer
Syracuse.com

Halloween 2022: Haunted houses, hayrides, ghost tours, more in Central New York

If you’re looking for a screaming good time, check out our list of 2022 Halloween events in Central New York. There are more than a dozen haunted houses in the Syracuse area, plus spooky hayrides, trails of terror, ghost tours, scream parks and more thrills. Highlights include a new “devil’s dungeon slide to hell” at Fright Nights, a hearse ride with open casket seats at The Last Ride, a zombie zip line at Greek Peak, a Halloween bar crawl in downtown Syracuse, and chances to hear real ghost stories.
SYRACUSE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Empire Live hosts packed fall lineup

Empire Live on Pearl Street in Albany has packed in the performers from now until the end of the year. There are performances from alternative rock to heavy metal to a Taylor Swift night all through October leading up to the Graveyard Get-Down Rock N Roll Halloween Party on Halloween.
ALBANY, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
WKTV

Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
WHITESBORO, NY
WNYT

Fight leads to Albany High School lockdown

Albany High School was on lockdown for part of the afternoon Tuesday after a fight in the building. Albany Police said the fight was between two students. The school says the lockdown started around 12:50 p.m. Police were called to help the school’s security staff. The school says they...
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy