WAXHAW, NC – As we roll into Fall and the cooler air is hitting our homes and gardens it is time to prepare for shorter days and longer nights. This typically is not a time when we look forward to seasons changing, but that makes it even more important to prepare. It takes preparation around the home and in the garden to adjust for the change in the seasons. It is also a good time to start to think about changes that you may want to make to the home during the cooler months and prepare ideas for the garden for next spring.

WAXHAW, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO