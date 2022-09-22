ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Braelon Allen will be only the latest great Wisconsin running back held in check by Ohio State football

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Wisconsin has spent the last decade routinely walking into games against the Ohio State football team with a future NFL running back. That running back has typically started to make a case for why he should be in line for some hardware at the end of the season and the right to say he’s the best the conference has to offer. Then he runs up against the Buckeyes, who have constantly made Wisconsin running backs look pedestrian.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
87K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy