Public Safety

buzzfeednews.com

The Suspect Who Allegedly Beheaded His Ex-Girlfriend On The Street Has Been Arrested

The suspect who allegedly beheaded his ex-girlfriend on a street in California has been arrested, police said Friday. Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, 33, was arrested on homicide charges after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend Karina Castro, 27, outside her apartment around 11:50 a.m. Thursday during a domestic dispute in the Bay Area city of San Carlos.
SAN CARLOS, CA
The Independent

Bodycam shows Florida deputy kill armed man whose brother had just been shot by another gunman

Bodycam footage shows the moment a Florida deputy shot dead an armed man, just moments after his brother had been fatally wounded by a suspect. Bryan Richardson, 28, was standing next to his bleeding brother, 21-year-old Dylan Jimenez, and holding a gun pointing to the floor when he was fatally shot by an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy who had responded to a previous altercation between the brothers and a third man outside Heritage Hotel. Deputies arrived at the scene of the 6 August incident around 12.30pm, after receiving reports that Mr Jimenez and the third man shot at and...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

A woman jumped from a moving car after being kidnapped by a man who asked for water, authorities say

Authorities in Washington state identified a suspect Tuesday who they say carjacked a woman and held her at knifepoint until she escaped by jumping from a moving car. The woman had given water to Jeremy Alexksa, 31, after he approached her vehicle asking for some in an incident that began in Vancouver, Washington, early Saturday, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Independent

Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker

Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz sentencing: Parkland shooter’s defence shocks courtroom by suddenly resting case

The defence has rested its case in the sentencing trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 students and staff members in the Valentine’s Day 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The move came as a shock to both the judge and prosecution on Wednesday morning, who had expected the defence to call around 80 witnesses. Instead, jurors have heard from only aroudn 25 defence witnesses. Judge Elizabeth Scherer blasted the sudden announcement, which left the state unprepared to resume its case. “I have never experienced a level of unprofessionalism in my career,” she fumed.Now,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teen boys arrested after girl, 15, overdoses on fentanyl at high school campus

Two California high school students have been arrested after two teens overdosed and one of them died at a nearby campus. Melanie Ramos, 15, has been identified as the student found dead on Tuesday inside a bathroom stall at Bernstein High School in Hollywood. A 15-year-old boy, who has not been named because he is a minor, was arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced pills to Melanie and another girl, 15, who also overdosed but received medical attention and is expected to survive. The Los Angeles Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told ABC News that the 15-year-old suspect was in possession...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Oxygen

Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In Double Murder Of California Couple

A sheriff's deputy in northern California is under arrest after he allegedly broke into a couple's home and shot them to death. Devin Williams Jr., 24, was arrested just before noon on Wednesday on suspicion of murder after an hours-long manhunt, according to a press release from the Dublin, California police department. He is currently being held in the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree burglary, according to jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com.
DUBLIN, CA
NBC News

Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago

Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
NEWARK, CA
TheDailyBeast

Sister of Black Man Shot in Bed Stunned at Killer Cop’s Past

The Columbus cop who fatally shot Donovan Lewis while the unarmed, 20-year-old Black man was in bed last month was previously fired from the force after being criminally charged in connection with a side gig at a bank.The firing did not involve the use of force, and the officer, Ricky Anderson, was later reinstated by an arbitrator. But learning about the history renewed the anger and hurt felt by Lewis’ sister, she told The Daily Beast.“If we did these kinds of things in any regular job, you wouldn’t have your job anymore,” Tatiana Crowder, 28, told The Daily Beast.She was...
COLUMBUS, OH

