The Suspect Who Allegedly Beheaded His Ex-Girlfriend On The Street Has Been Arrested
The suspect who allegedly beheaded his ex-girlfriend on a street in California has been arrested, police said Friday. Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, 33, was arrested on homicide charges after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend Karina Castro, 27, outside her apartment around 11:50 a.m. Thursday during a domestic dispute in the Bay Area city of San Carlos.
Bodycam shows Florida deputy kill armed man whose brother had just been shot by another gunman
Bodycam footage shows the moment a Florida deputy shot dead an armed man, just moments after his brother had been fatally wounded by a suspect. Bryan Richardson, 28, was standing next to his bleeding brother, 21-year-old Dylan Jimenez, and holding a gun pointing to the floor when he was fatally shot by an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy who had responded to a previous altercation between the brothers and a third man outside Heritage Hotel. Deputies arrived at the scene of the 6 August incident around 12.30pm, after receiving reports that Mr Jimenez and the third man shot at and...
Officer placed on leave after train crashed into police car parked on tracks with suspect inside
A police officer in Colorado has been placed on administrative leave following an incident in which a 20-year-old woman was seriously injured when a train hit a police vehicle that had been parked on tracks. Police radio reviewed by local KUSA, indicated that someone had called 911 Friday night regarding...
2 Georgia sheriff's deputies were shot and killed while serving a warrant, authorities say. The suspects have been apprehended
Two suspects have been arrested after a pair of Cobb County, Georgia, sheriff's deputies were shot and killed while serving a warrant Thursday night in what the sheriff described as an "ambush."
Man accused of decapitating ex-girlfriend with sword believed to be US citizen
A man accused of decapitating his ex-girlfriend with a sword outside her Northern California home is believed to have been in the United States legally despite previous reports indicating otherwise.
GA driver who fired a gun into a moving pickup truck, killing a girl, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison
A biracial man who says he was fending off a racist attack on a Georgia highway when he fired a gun into a moving pickup truck and killed a teenage passenger was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison. A judge imposed the maximum prison sentence for Marc Wilson, 23,...
Wild video shows huge fight between 2 women inside NYC bodega that sparked a fatal hit-and-run of a disabled innocent bystander, 59, just moments later
A street fight between two women inside a New York City bodega involving wild punching and wig-pulling, led to the hit-and-run death of a disabled man when he was mowed down by one of the brawlers who drove into the sidewalk to take out her foe. The fracas, which was...
Sheriff’s Deputy In Shocking Colorado Shooting Was Already Being Sued For Excessive Force
Andrew Buen, the Clear Creek County deputy who fatally shot Christian Glass in June, was accused of choking and kneeling on a man in 2019.
A woman jumped from a moving car after being kidnapped by a man who asked for water, authorities say
Authorities in Washington state identified a suspect Tuesday who they say carjacked a woman and held her at knifepoint until she escaped by jumping from a moving car. The woman had given water to Jeremy Alexksa, 31, after he approached her vehicle asking for some in an incident that began in Vancouver, Washington, early Saturday, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker
Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
Nikolas Cruz sentencing: Parkland shooter’s defence shocks courtroom by suddenly resting case
The defence has rested its case in the sentencing trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 students and staff members in the Valentine’s Day 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The move came as a shock to both the judge and prosecution on Wednesday morning, who had expected the defence to call around 80 witnesses. Instead, jurors have heard from only aroudn 25 defence witnesses. Judge Elizabeth Scherer blasted the sudden announcement, which left the state unprepared to resume its case. “I have never experienced a level of unprofessionalism in my career,” she fumed.Now,...
Video shows Florida deputy fatally shoot armed man whose brother lay dying after hotel altercation
Video released Friday shows the moment from earlier this month when a Florida deputy fatally shoots an armed man, whose brother is nearby and bleeding to death after an altercation at an Orlando hotel. Siblings Dylan Michael Jimenez, 21, and Bryan Matthew Richardson, 28, both died following the incident, the...
Teen boys arrested after girl, 15, overdoses on fentanyl at high school campus
Two California high school students have been arrested after two teens overdosed and one of them died at a nearby campus. Melanie Ramos, 15, has been identified as the student found dead on Tuesday inside a bathroom stall at Bernstein High School in Hollywood. A 15-year-old boy, who has not been named because he is a minor, was arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced pills to Melanie and another girl, 15, who also overdosed but received medical attention and is expected to survive. The Los Angeles Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told ABC News that the 15-year-old suspect was in possession...
Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In Double Murder Of California Couple
A sheriff's deputy in northern California is under arrest after he allegedly broke into a couple's home and shot them to death. Devin Williams Jr., 24, was arrested just before noon on Wednesday on suspicion of murder after an hours-long manhunt, according to a press release from the Dublin, California police department. He is currently being held in the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree burglary, according to jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com.
'Hearts are broken': Suspects in custody after 2 Georgia deputies killed in 'ambush'
Two suspects were taken into custody Thursday and held at Cobb County Police Department for questioning, authorities said.
Family of 4 killed in fiery crash with big-rig that ran stop sign while Indian parents were visiting 2 kids living in US
A DEVASTATING crash killed a family of four after a big rig ran a stop sign and slammed into their vehicle, according to officials. The driver of the truck told authorities that his brakes had failed, resulting in the crash on Interstate 17 in Arizona on Sunday. Both vehicles were...
Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago
Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
Arizona man who flagged down deputy to confess to killing stepfather allegedly shot him over a dispute about the Bible
The Arizona man who flagged down a deputy in the middle of the road on Thursday to confess to killing his stepfather allegedly shot him over a dispute about the Bible, according to a statement of probable cause from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. Jay Albert Stevens, 52, told deputies...
Man charged in Hawaii kidnapping kept girl shackled in bus, documents say
A man in Hawaii accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl last week kept the victim restrained in a yellow bus, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The girl escaped from her abductor after she convinced him to take her to a cafe in Hilo on Saturday and...
Sister of Black Man Shot in Bed Stunned at Killer Cop’s Past
The Columbus cop who fatally shot Donovan Lewis while the unarmed, 20-year-old Black man was in bed last month was previously fired from the force after being criminally charged in connection with a side gig at a bank.The firing did not involve the use of force, and the officer, Ricky Anderson, was later reinstated by an arbitrator. But learning about the history renewed the anger and hurt felt by Lewis’ sister, she told The Daily Beast.“If we did these kinds of things in any regular job, you wouldn’t have your job anymore,” Tatiana Crowder, 28, told The Daily Beast.She was...
