Weld County, CO

Suspect in deputy’s death had prior DUIs, hit-and-run

By Shaul Turner
 2 days ago

WELD COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The man arrested in the hit-and-run that killed a Weld County deputy had a history of DUI and leaving the scene of a crash.

Norberto Garcia-Gonzales, 35, was arrested Monday night in Fort Collins and is being held on a $500,000 bond. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and careless driving resulting in death.

An affidavit obtained by FOX31 shows a witness saw a man driving a white 2006 Ford Freestyle pull out in front of deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz’s motorcycle as she traveled southbound on County Road 37. After the crash, he was seen running into a corn field.

Suspect arrested in prior traffic incidents

FOX31 found that in March 2007, U.S. Border Patrol in Arizona arrested Gonzales and granted him a voluntary return order to Mexico, but he came back into the U.S.

In an interview with Univision, ICE Acting Denver Field Office Director Jason Knight said Gonzalez “was encountered by ICE following a 2011 DUI arrest in Greeley, Colorado.”

Gonzales was convicted on that charge in 2012. Then in 2013, he was convicted in Greeley on DUI, hit-and-run and failure to notify police charges.

Homebuyers are leaving metro Denver. Here’s where they’re going

Legal expert Jonathan Shaw predicts the next step will decide how soon Gonzales is deported once again.

“There might be a criminal attorney who can strike a deal with the district attorneys and say OK, let’s reduce his sentence and turn him over to immigration so he can be let out of jail and let out of the country earlier, but in circumstances like this one where it’s incredibly serious, what has happened, I would expect he pays his debt to society in the criminal system first,” Shaw said.

Funeral arrangements for Hein-Nutz will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Foundations Church at 1380 N. Denver Avenue in Loveland.




David Hamilton
2d ago

How well the courts track peoples movement after being charged for past incidents. I seen a family of 5 killer by a drunk driver in Hawaii many moons ago. Where a driver had 4 DUI charges.

Greeley woman hurt in train crash while in police custody identified

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has identified a woman who suffered serous injuries while in police custody last week. CBI said 20-year-old Yareni Rios Gonzalez of Greeley suffered serious bodily injury after she was struck by a train while being detained inside a Platteville police cruiser that was parked on railroad tracks at U.S. 85 and Weld County Road 38. Rios-Gonzales is expected to survive. She was arrested by Platteville police in connection with a road rage incident involving a gun in Fort Lupton.
Greeley chop shop discovered, dismantled by police

Detectives discovered a chop shop during an auto theft investigation.Greeley Police is part of a multi-agency team of investigators. Last Friday, that team recovered two stolen cars in Greeley, and both were returned to their owners.During the investigation, the team also found a motorcycle chop shop operating from inside a storage unit off West 29th Street and 35th Avenue.Five motorcycles were recovered, the chop shop was dismantled and the investigation is ongoing, police said.Colorado was ranked highest in the nation for auto thefts in 2021 and also in the first six months of 2022 Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.  
DA: Fatal shooting of man by Larimer Co. deputy ‘justified ‘

The fatal shooting of a man by a Larimer County deputy during a standoff in June is justified, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Robert Webb, 66, was shot by Deputy Lance Cartrite in Fort Collins during a standoff as deputies tried to arrest him on charges of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute methamphetamine. The Coloradoan reports the DA’s decision comes after the coroner determined Webb’s cause of death was fentanyl intoxication; however, thee autopsy did note that the bullet was a “significant contributing factor” in Webb’s death. Toxicology tests, though, show Webb had seven times the fatal level of fentanyl in his system when he died. For the full story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
