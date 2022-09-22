Suspect in deputy’s death had prior DUIs, hit-and-run

WELD COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The man arrested in the hit-and-run that killed a Weld County deputy had a history of DUI and leaving the scene of a crash.

Norberto Garcia-Gonzales, 35, was arrested Monday night in Fort Collins and is being held on a $500,000 bond. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and careless driving resulting in death.

An affidavit obtained by FOX31 shows a witness saw a man driving a white 2006 Ford Freestyle pull out in front of deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz’s motorcycle as she traveled southbound on County Road 37. After the crash, he was seen running into a corn field.

Suspect arrested in prior traffic incidents

FOX31 found that in March 2007, U.S. Border Patrol in Arizona arrested Gonzales and granted him a voluntary return order to Mexico, but he came back into the U.S.

In an interview with Univision, ICE Acting Denver Field Office Director Jason Knight said Gonzalez “was encountered by ICE following a 2011 DUI arrest in Greeley, Colorado.”

Gonzales was convicted on that charge in 2012. Then in 2013, he was convicted in Greeley on DUI, hit-and-run and failure to notify police charges.

Legal expert Jonathan Shaw predicts the next step will decide how soon Gonzales is deported once again.

“There might be a criminal attorney who can strike a deal with the district attorneys and say OK, let’s reduce his sentence and turn him over to immigration so he can be let out of jail and let out of the country earlier, but in circumstances like this one where it’s incredibly serious, what has happened, I would expect he pays his debt to society in the criminal system first,” Shaw said.

Funeral arrangements for Hein-Nutz will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Foundations Church at 1380 N. Denver Avenue in Loveland.











