U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording losses on Monday. The Dow Jones fell into a bear market on Monday, while the S&P 500 recorded a fresh closing low level for the year. Data on durable goods orders for August will be released at...
Some experts warn that inflation could stick around longer than expected.
Mortgage rates in the UK will rise further in coming days, and the next 10 days in financial markets will be crucial in determining how high they will go, according to the head of Principality building society. Experts are predicting that a typical two-year fix, which has cost borrowers £850...
You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.
This AI-powered cybersecurity company has a high upside once the economy rebounds.
European Training Program SOFA Kicks Off in Poland With Largest Class to Date
European training program School of Film Advancement (SOFA), which aims to strengthen regional film industries across Europe with a focus on Eastern partnership, has launched its ninth edition and 2022-2023 project selection. The first SOFA workshop, running through Sept. 30, kicked off on Sunday outside the Polish capital of Warsaw. After two virtual years, the program returns with an expanded edition that comprises a line-up of 16 projects and 20 participants, composed of up-and-coming film industry executives, curators and cultural managers from 17 countries including Ukraine, Belarus, Poland, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Lithuania,...
Russians Paying $27K for Private Jet Flights to Dodge Draft
Russians desperate to flee Vladimir Putin’s dreaded military draft are paying up to $27,000 each to secure a seat on a private jet as soaring demand for routes out of the country has sent airfares rocketing. Amid rumors of an imminent border closure to men of fighting age, wealthy Russians are predominantly fleeing to places like Turkey, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, which allow Russians to enter without a visa. To get there, they’re now willing to pay almost $30,000 each for a spot on board a private jet, with each eight-seater aircraft now able to charge $151,000 per rental—many times higher than the usual cost. “The situation is absolutely crazy at the moment,” Yevgeny Bikov, director of broker jet company Your Charter, told The Guardian. “We would get 50 requests a day; now it is around 5,000.”Read it at The Guardian
Russia-Ukraine war: fears Putin may annex regions on Friday; Nord Stream pipeline leaking after ‘unprecedented’ damage – live
UK Ministry of Defence says Putin may unveil ‘accession of occupied regions’ after referendums
Warner Bros. Discovery Int’l President on His Commitment to Local Content and Saying “100 Percent Yes” to Theatrical Business
“The theatrical business is here to stay” and local content is an important complement to global hits, Warner Bros. Discovery’s president, international Gerhard Zeiler told a Royal Television Society (RTS) gathering in London on Tuesday. Zeiler spoke during an appearance at the RTS London Convention 2022 in a conversation with ITN journalist Nina Hossain, discussing the vision for the new media and entertainment giant and its plans to harness its brands to engage audiences that the industry giant. In it, Zeiler said the sector giant was looking to launch a streaming service in the U.K. outside of Discovery+, which could affect the company’s current exclusive...
Poll gives Labour 17-point lead over Tories ahead of Keir Starmer’s speech to conference – UK politics live
Latest updates: Labour party leader to address delegates in Liverpool and offer country a ‘fresh start’
