Broadband Providers Express Interest in Joplin, Mo.
(TNS) — There is interest in providing broadband access in Joplin as those hired to conduct a search for the service gather information about potential contractors or providers, the City Council was told Monday night. A request for information from broadband providers was issued on behalf of the city...
Miami has new ordinance to deal with stray, dangerous animals
MIAMI, Okla. – The City of Miami enacts a new ordinance to help deal with stray, dangerous or unwanted dogs and cats. The City Council approved the new Animal Control Ordinance (Chapter 4) during Monday’s meeting. It includes a “trap, neuter and return” policy for stray community cats. All dogs and other animals as listed in the ordinance brought to the shelter or taken in by Animal Control will be spayed or neutered and vaccinated, unless proof of such is provided, before release to owners or adoption proceeds.
Missouri Bar recognizes Joe Hensley’s integrity, leadership in the courtroom
Judge Joe Hensley, of Webb City, on Thursday, Sept. 15, received the 2022 Theodore McMillian Judicial Excellence Award from the Missouri Bar Association for his integrity and leadership in the courtroom. Established by The Missouri Bar Board of Governors in 2004, the award recognizes judges who have inspired others of...
Popular place to pickup alcohol and tobacco, moving 3 blocks and adding gas pumps
DUQUESNE, Mo. — A popular place to pick up alcohol and tobacco is moving just down the street and adding gas pumps. Discount Smoke and Liquor, 3702 E 7th, will move to 7th and Duquesne. The former location of many gas stations in the past. They are building a...
Residence burned to foundation in Prosperity, rural Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2 a.m. Saturday morning Duenweg Fire Dept were alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area, 19910 Ely Road. Jasper County Deputies arrived first to find the residence already engulfed in fire. Investigation determined the resident was not home. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin Fire, Webb City Fire, Carterville Fire, Oronogo Fire and Carthage...
Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case
(Missouri Independent) – Two Newton County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a trailer park north of Neosho to evict a man and his wife on Nov. 13, 2017. According to the deputies, the man refused to leave, fought off the deputies, and stole a patrol car that he would later crash in town.
Fort Scott woman accused of theft from Law Firm
A special prosecutor files multiple charges against a Fort Scott woman for allegedly stealing from the law firm she works for.
Woman assaulted at storage units on Rangeline
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 7 p.m. Friday evening Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Rescue and METS ambulance responded to report of a female who had been physically assaulted at 2629 S Rangeline, Public Storage. Patrol Cpl Ethan New of the Joplin Police Dept tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker on the scene a man and woman were located inside a storage unit....
Steam-O-Rama returns for possible final whistle
The Ozark Steam Engine Association (OSEA) held Steam-O-Rama, their 60th annual steam engine show at the Steam-o-Rama grounds in Republic from Thursday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 18. The well-known draw featured tractor pulls, various craft and food vendors, demonstrations of the use of farming equipment from the early 20th century and more. About 200 tractors and steam engines, many over 100 years old, were also on display during the event. This year may very well be the final year that Steam-O-Rama will be held in Republic, as the OSEA plans to move the event to a new location, south of Halltown, as soon as next year.
Wildcat Glades explains the negative effects of graffiti on wildlife
The Wildcat Glades Conservation area says they are doing what they can to keep nature clean from graffiti.
WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
11:24 – Officers were dispatched to Madison and 13th streets for a possible stolen moped in the area. 16:44 – I observed a male on a black mini bike at 12th and Jefferson streets who was revoked. A traffic stop was made and a 45-year-old male was issued a citation for driving while revoked.
The Wizards take over Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Traffic on Main Street in Joplin will be blocked on Saturday, October 1, for the 4th Annual Wizard Run. “We are back! Grab your wand, hop on your broom, and join us for the 4th annual Wizard Run! Take a magical journey through town with wizardly sights and sounds along the way and a detour through a magical alley in the last mile!” — WIZARD RUN.
Colony of cats at old homeless camp west of Springfield rescued
After Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott told a KY3 reporter that his deputies were clearing a homeless camp in the woods just west of Springfield a few weeks ago, a woman who had been bringing food to those unsheltered folks (and their cats) approached Leslie Sawyer for help. Sawyer is...
The Big 3: fire engulfs apartment building, escapee still at large, 88 Strong pass it on and unclaimed lottery money
BIG STORY #3: JOPLIN, Mo. – Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Joplin E-911 Dispatch received multiple reports of an apartment building fire at 1921 E 9th. Flames were visible above the neighborhood that lies along the north side of the railroad tracks at 9th and Connecticut. Kids in this neighborhood attend Eastmorland Elementary School. If you’d like to read more about this story, click here.
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
Mistrial in attempted murder case in Indian Country
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – An attempted murder trial ends Tuesday after the Federal Court grants a mistrial in Ottawa County. Prosecutors filed the following charges against Mark Daugherty in connection to an April shooting. Assault with Intent to Commit Murder in Indian Country (2 counts) Possession of a Firearm...
$472k lottery ticket remains unclaimed, bought in Joplin
Someone has yet to claim their winnings after buying a lottery ticket in Joplin.
