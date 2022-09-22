ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

Government Technology

Broadband Providers Express Interest in Joplin, Mo.

(TNS) — There is interest in providing broadband access in Joplin as those hired to conduct a search for the service gather information about potential contractors or providers, the City Council was told Monday night. A request for information from broadband providers was issued on behalf of the city...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Miami has new ordinance to deal with stray, dangerous animals

MIAMI, Okla. – The City of Miami enacts a new ordinance to help deal with stray, dangerous or unwanted dogs and cats. The City Council approved the new Animal Control Ordinance (Chapter 4) during Monday’s meeting. It includes a “trap, neuter and return” policy for stray community cats. All dogs and other animals as listed in the ordinance brought to the shelter or taken in by Animal Control will be spayed or neutered and vaccinated, unless proof of such is provided, before release to owners or adoption proceeds.
MIAMI, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Residence burned to foundation in Prosperity, rural Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2 a.m. Saturday morning Duenweg Fire Dept were alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area, 19910 Ely Road. Jasper County Deputies arrived first to find the residence already engulfed in fire. Investigation determined the resident was not home. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin Fire, Webb City Fire, Carterville Fire, Oronogo Fire and Carthage...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman assaulted at storage units on Rangeline

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 7 p.m. Friday evening Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Rescue and METS ambulance responded to report of a female who had been physically assaulted at 2629 S Rangeline, Public Storage. Patrol Cpl Ethan New of the Joplin Police Dept tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker on the scene a man and woman were located inside a storage unit....
JOPLIN, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Steam-O-Rama returns for possible final whistle

The Ozark Steam Engine Association (OSEA) held Steam-O-Rama, their 60th annual steam engine show at the Steam-o-Rama grounds in Republic from Thursday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 18. The well-known draw featured tractor pulls, various craft and food vendors, demonstrations of the use of farming equipment from the early 20th century and more. About 200 tractors and steam engines, many over 100 years old, were also on display during the event. This year may very well be the final year that Steam-O-Rama will be held in Republic, as the OSEA plans to move the event to a new location, south of Halltown, as soon as next year.
REPUBLIC, MO
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

11:24 – Officers were dispatched to Madison and 13th streets for a possible stolen moped in the area. 16:44 – I observed a male on a black mini bike at 12th and Jefferson streets who was revoked. A traffic stop was made and a 45-year-old male was issued a citation for driving while revoked.
WEBB CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The Wizards take over Downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Traffic on Main Street in Joplin will be blocked on Saturday, October 1, for the 4th Annual Wizard Run. “We are back! Grab your wand, hop on your broom, and join us for the 4th annual Wizard Run! Take a magical journey through town with wizardly sights and sounds along the way and a detour through a magical alley in the last mile!” — WIZARD RUN.
JOPLIN, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Colony of cats at old homeless camp west of Springfield rescued

After Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott told a KY3 reporter that his deputies were clearing a homeless camp in the woods just west of Springfield a few weeks ago, a woman who had been bringing food to those unsheltered folks (and their cats) approached Leslie Sawyer for help. Sawyer is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The Big 3: fire engulfs apartment building, escapee still at large, 88 Strong pass it on and unclaimed lottery money

BIG STORY #3: JOPLIN, Mo. – Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Joplin E-911 Dispatch received multiple reports of an apartment building fire at 1921 E 9th. Flames were visible above the neighborhood that lies along the north side of the railroad tracks at 9th and Connecticut. Kids in this neighborhood attend Eastmorland Elementary School. If you’d like to read more about this story, click here.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
EAGLE ROCK, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Fire Marshall investigates cause of apartment fire and truckers get shown appreciation

Joplin, MO. — The Joplin fire marshall is investigating the cause of the fire that swept through an apartment building on Thursday. The fire was reported at 1221 E 9th Street just after 5:30 AM Thursday morning. Everyone inside managed to escape safely. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours. The fire was fanned by high winds — with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Newton county firefighters take on a blaze and Pittsburg public library provides a safe haven for banned books

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 4 p.m. Tuesday reports near Downstream Casino of a large plume of smoke that was visible from I-44. Newton County Central Dispatch was alerted to a fire in the 410o block of Greenwood Drive. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton County Ambulance responded. Quapaw Fire & EMS and Joplin Fire Dept were requested as mutual aid. Click here for more information about this story.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO

