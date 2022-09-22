ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

KBTX.com

Bryan PD celebrating National Forensic Science Week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s National Forensic Science Week (NFSW), and the Bryan Police Department is recognizing the hard work of their Crime Scene Unit. Forensic science is a critical element of the criminal justice system. Forensic scientists examine and analyze evidence from crime scenes that can assist in the investigation and prosecution of criminals or exonerate an innocent person from suspicion.
US105

Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?

There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road': it's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
KBTX.com

Texas A&M students protest death of Iranian woman

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group of students at Texas A&M University came together Friday afternoon to spread awareness about what has happened in Iran. A group of students with ties to the country came together to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old citizen of Iran who was arrested for not covering her hair as required by Iran’s strict Islamic laws.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HAZMAT SCENE AT A MAGNOLIA DAYCARE

A HAZMAT scene is unfolding at the Sherwood Academy at 32810 Tamina Road in Magnolia. Multiple ambulances are being called for triage of several kids and adults. All are said to be in stable condition. Several are being transported to area hospitals and Emergency Centers. Magnolia Fire is on the scene along with law enforcement. The inhalation was on an unknown epoxy substance. ALL PATIENTS ARE STABLE AND BEING TRANSPORTED FOR EVALUATION AS A PRECAUTION.
KBTX.com

CSPD arrests three men after discovering nine stolen catalytic converters

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police have arrested three men after discovering nine stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop. Police said Drevonne Bell, 22, from Houston, is facing theft of property charges, and another charge for failing to identify/giving false information.. He also had four out of county warrants.
KBTX.com

Repair your roof with reliability

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A roof is one of the most significant pieces of a home, so when finding someone to make repairs or get some things patched up, you want to make the right decision. The Three co-host Abigail Metsch sat down with Josh Schulte of Schulte Roofing to...
KBTX.com

BCS Christmas Parade will go on this year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After being canceled the last two years, the Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade will return this year, according to a post on social media. The parade will take place Sunday, December 4th, at 2 p.m. The parade had been canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19...
KBTX.com

Three robbery suspects in custody following chase

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office said three robbery suspects are in custody following a chase that began in Waller County. Waller County deputies were chasing the three men believed to be involved in a robbery in Prairie View, TX. The vehicle the men were in fled the scene heading west on Highway 290 towards Highway 6, according to a post from the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.
inforney.com

College Station, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
KBTX.com

‘Tis the season... for flu shots!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Autumn means apple picking, pumpkin carving, and falling leaves, but it also means, it’s flu season. That’s why St Joseph Health Dr. Jennifer Culver says it’s important to get your annual flu shot!. “Every year we see a new version of the flu...
KBTX.com

Pediatricians staying busy as viruses spread

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As schools and daycares see an increase in absences from kids getting sick, Dr. Neal Spears, a pediatrician at St. Joseph Health and Texas A&M Health Pediatrics, joined First News at Four to discuss what’s going around. According to Dr. Spears, he’s seen kids coming...
fox44news.com

Iola ISD student dies in Grimes County crash

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Iola Independent School District is mourning the loss of one of their own. Grievance counseling and pastors have been made available after a 13-year-old student died in a Grimes County vehicle accident on Wednesday night. Superintendent Jeff Dyer said in a release to parents on Thursday that the Crisis Intervention Team, in addition to counselors, are also available.
Click2Houston.com

Classes resume after 3 people hospitalized after irritant exposure inside Montgomery Co. school, officials say

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after several people, including children, were being evaluated for exposure to a respiratory irritant at a private elementary school in Montgomery County. Firefighters in Magnolia responded to Sherwood Academy in the 32800 block of Tamina Road. According to the Montgomery County Hospital District, workers...
KBTX.com

Local cyclist returns from national conference

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station bicyclist is back home after attending a fundraising celebration event for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Kathy Langlotz has been participating in bike rides to support the work of Bike MS for nearly two decades. This past year she raised more than...
KBTX.com

Bryan High School falls victim to ‘swatting’ call, police determine hoax

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High School was the victim of a “swatting,” or hoax, shooting call Thursday afternoon, Bryan police said. The police department received reports of a shooting at Bryan High School on a non-emergency number. School resource officers and responding patrol units quickly determined it was a swatting call and that there was no threat to the school.
