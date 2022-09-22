Read full article on original website
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Tomato and Corn Cheesy Pastry Bites
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Tomato and Corn Cheesy Pastry Bites – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 1 package (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed. -Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in corn, garlic powder, parsley, salt, and pepper; cook until corn is tender, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Air-Fryer Apple Fritters
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Air-Fryer Apple Fritters – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. An air fryer makes these easy apple fritters healthier than old-fashioned fritters, yet they are still just as delicious!. Ingredients. 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour. 1/4 cup sugar. 2 teaspoons baking powder. 1-1/2...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible...
SPONSORED: DuBrook (M & B Redi-Mix): Seal Your Concrete Before Old Man Winter Calls
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Seal your concrete this fall before old man winter comes calling!. DuBrook (M & B Redi-Mix) has a variety of ChemMasters sealers and cures/sealers in stock for both new and existing concrete and decorative concrete. Knowing what type of sealer to use is key to...
wbut.com
Food Distributions Set For Saturday
A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, milk, meat, and canned goods will be distributed to those who meet eligibility requirements. Volunteers will assist on a first-come-first served basis and no advanced registration is required.
69th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival Kicks Off This Weekend
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion’s 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival begins this weekend. This 9-day internationally award-winning festival attracts over 500,000 people to the Clarion Area. The theme of this year’s festival is “Autumn Adventures.”. Events and entertainment include the “Autorama Cruise-In,” the renowned Butler...
visitlawrencecounty.com
Top Fall Activities in Lawrence County
Oh my gourd! It’s fall in Lawrence County! We put together a list of the top things to do this fall season where you’ll discover incredible foliage, fall festivals, pumpkin patches, scary good times and more! Don’t forget to share your photos using #VisitLawrenceCounty. Fall Foliage. Lawrence...
Clarion County Community Bank Hosting Food Drive
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Join the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry and the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, for the Clarion County Community Bank “Foodstock,” a food drive that collects non-perishable, non-expired food items, benefiting local food banks. By proclamation of the...
Amelia Lynn Shook
Amelia Lynn Shook, age 7, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022 at UPMC-Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh with her beloved family by her side. Amelia was born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2015, a beloved daughter of John and Brianna Shook. She was a sweet and...
Local Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute at Kwik Fill in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars following a domestic dispute that occurred at a gas station in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on Wednesday afternoon. (Pictured above: Troopers attempt to apprehend a suspect at Kwik Fill in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on Wednesday afternoon. Contributed...
Karen S. Winger
Karen S. Winger, 68, of President, passed away at 11:45 P.M. Wednesday Sept. 21, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca. Born Jan. 19, 1954 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late James Price and Joan Knight Price Snyder. She was a graduate of West Forest High School.
Jane E. Kinzey
Jane E. Kinzey, 86, of Clarion, formerly of Limestone, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Clarion Hospital following an illness. Born in Summerville on January 4, 1936 she was the daughter of the late Henry Schreckengost and Dorothy Plyler Wolfe. On May 1, 1954 in Cumberland, Maryland she married Robert...
Pamela Lynn Viele
Pamela Lynn Viele, 71, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin passed away at 6:26 A.M., Thursday September 22, 2022 at UPMC Hamot. Born in Franklin on October 22, 1950 she was the daughter of the late Russell and Doris Woods McKain. She was a 1970 graduate of Rocky Grove High...
SPONSORED: Sprained Ankle? Therapists at West Park Rehab and Diagnostics Can Help
SENECA, Pa (EYT) – Recurrent ankle sprains are common; once an ankle ligament is sprained, it is often re-injured but West Park Rehab and Diagnostics can help. Sprains are injuries to ligaments (the bands of tissue that hold joints together). Ankle sprains occur when the foot twists or turns beyond its normal range of movement, causing the ligaments connecting the bones of the leg, ankle, and foot to overstretch or tear.
Bonnie E. Cyphert
Bonnie E. Cyphert, 82, of Pine Terrace, Shippenville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on November 29, 1939 in Clarion; daughter of the late Donald C. and Marjorie L. Over Curll. Bonnie graduated in 1957 from Clarion Area...
Sandra Lee Murdock
Sandra Lee Murdock, 77, of Seneca, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at her residence. Born, February 13, 1945 in Oil City, she was the daughter of Richard and Betty Lobaugh Cotterman. She married Olen Murdock on July 25, 2012. She graduated from Fort LeBoeuf High School. She had worked at...
Seneca Woman Scammed Out of Over $12K
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca woman has been scammed out of over $12,000.00 in gift cards. Franklin-based State Police responded to a report of theft by deception at a residence along Heckathorn Church Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Sometime between August 25 and September 22, a...
Celebration of Life Planned for Clair Shaffer
Family and Friends of Clair Shaffer are asked to join in the Celebration of Life service to be held on Saturday, September 24 at Concord Presbyterian Church, 907 State Route 1019, Dayton, PA. Visitation will be from 10 – 11:30 with Pastor Sheila Wadding presiding over the service beginning at...
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level drops to 6. Here’s where to mask up
Here’s the latest on community levels, new cases and deaths, the updated booster and where to mask up in Pennsylvania.
Steven Andrew Mason
Steven Andrew Mason, 75, of Franklin, passed away at 8:52 pm on Monday, September 5, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh. Born in Franklin on August 28, 1947, he was a son of the late Homer R. and Pauline E. (Marczak) Mason. Steve attended Venango Christian, Clarion and Franklin High...
