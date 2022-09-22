Read full article on original website
Related
Man pleads guilty to threatening Kanawha County judge
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has pleaded guilty to charges of threatening to kill a Kanawha County judge. According to statements made in Kanawha County Court today Thursday, Sept. 21, 2022, Matthew Newsome of Charleston pleaded guilty to Retaliation Against Public Officers and Employees. Newsome was indicted by a grand jury in June 2022 […]
WSAZ
Man wanted in connection with arson
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with an arson from earlier this month. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bryan Ramella, who’s 40, investigators said Thursday. Deputies said Ramella is accused of setting an excavator on...
WSAZ
Man pleads guilty in connection with shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in a shooting that injured a woman last April in the Alum Creek area, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office. Brett Peters, 40, entered a guilty plea to unlawful wounding in connection with the incident.
Hurricane woman faces up to 42 years for credit card fraud
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A Putnam County woman pleaded guilty to fraud in federal court on Thursday. The US Department of Justice said in a release that 32-year-old Laura Daniell Jackson, of Hurricane, pleaded guilty to two counts of mail fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. Court records say that Jackson worked at a business […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First female K-9 officer at Beckley P.D.
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 23, 2022, Beckley Police Department announced the addition of their newest K-9 officer. Patrolman Birchfield and her K-9 partner, Gabo, received their qualifying certificates with the West Virginia Police Canine Association. More than 200hrs of training and instruction go into obtaining the certification and Ptl. Birchfield passed the written […]
Mingo grand jury indicts Gilbert man on murder charge
The Mingo County Grand Jury returned an indcitment against a Gilbert man resulting from a charge of first-degree murder as it sat in session on Sept. 19. The grand jury also returned 31 other indictments during its session (see related article). Heath Allen Rose, 50, was charged with the shooting...
WSAZ
City of Huntington and Lifehouse discuss what led up to lawsuit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the city of Huntington, there are dozens of sober living homes, but this week officials slapped the operator of 14 of those homes with a federal lawsuit. Officials say the suit stems from safety concerns. “We have an old city and so we have old...
Man arrested after fleeing authorities on ATV
MAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Friday for several traffic violations relating to the illegal operation of an ATV. Reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on Friday, September 23, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy H.S. Workman were patrolling the South Man area of Logan County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ
Deputies searching for arson suspect
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with an arson from earlier this month. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bryan Ramella, 40, according to investigators. Deputies said Ramella is accused of setting an excavator on fire on Stover Road in...
3 Logan County volunteer fire departments under investigation
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Three volunteer fire departments in Logan County are under investigation for misuse of funds, according to the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office. “Our Public Integrity and Fraud Unit was called into Logan County specifically to look at allegations at the Logan County Volunteer Fire Department #2,” said Kallie Cart, Deputy […]
West Virginia ambulance company owner indicted for IRS fraud
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and […]
2 Chapmanville firefighters indicted for embezzlement, fraud
UPDATE (10:05 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21) – A press release from the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department states: “We are aware of the indictment of two of our former members. These members have not dealt with our department finances or our operations for several months. We have been fully cooperative during this investigation. We are also […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three new officers join Beckley Police Department
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Today, September 23, 2022 saw a few new officers join the ranks of the Beckley Police Department. Today, Chief Bailey welcomed three new officers into the Beckley PD Family. The officers welcomed were Ptl. Dickens, Ptl. McGinnis and Ptl. Kinnee, pictured below. Mayor Rappold administered the oath of office to the […]
West Virginia man accused of shooting woman in face pleads guilty to unlawful wounding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of shooting a woman in the face pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding on Thursday. Court records show that Brett Peters pleaded guilty to the charge in Kanawha County court. Peters was indicted in June of 2022 on charges of attempted murder, malicious wounding, use or presentment of a firearm […]
Woman hit by vehicle in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the incident happened at Chesapeake Avenue and Washington Street East in Charleston. Authorities describe the woman as having a “moderate head injury.” Police say the driver stayed on the scene and has […]
WSAZ
Former Johnson County Schools employee indicted on multiple counts of ‘inappropriate contact’
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A former employee and girls basketball coach with Johnson County Schools has been indicted on multiple counts of inappropriate contact, according to a release from the school system. “Our priority is the safety and welfare of all students,” Johnson County Schools said Wednesday in a...
WSAZ
No charges to be filed in Boyd County shooting
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A woman is in stable condition at a hospital after being shot in the stomach in Westwood, Kentucky. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call just before 3 a.m. from a home along McKnight Street before requesting that the Kentucky State Police take over.
Williamson Daily News
Mingo County woman ordered to pay restitution for federal fraud crimes
CHARLESTON — Diana Cisco, 70, of Delbarton, was ordered Sept. 8 to pay $46,356 in restitution for theft of government benefits and making materially false statements to federal agents, according to a news release from the office of United States Attorney Will Thompson. Cisco was also placed on probation for five years, with the first six months to be served on home detention.
wchstv.com
Charleston police say stabbing report unfounded
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:10 a.m. 9/22/22. Charleston police say an incident that was initially reported as a stabbing proved to be unfounded. Police responded Thursday morning to the 1300 block of Renaissance Circle after emergency dispatchers said a person reportedly had been stabbed. After investigating, police said...
Family of dead inmate wants federal investigation of Southern Regional Jail
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The daughter of a 46-year-old Wyoming County man who died at Southern Regional Jail recently said she wants U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to order a federal investigation of administrative oversight and practices at the jail. The woman’s father, Alvis Shrewsbury is the fifth person who is known to have died at […]
Comments / 0