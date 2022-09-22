ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity celebrates home dedication

By Ashley Eberhardt
 2 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity will host a home dedication celebration on Saturday for a woman recovering from being hospitalized for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, Judith will receive the keys to her brand new home in the Ridge at Sand Creek neighborhood.

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity (PPHFH) said Judith’s previous home was not safe because she was living with mold in the bathroom, poor heat in the second bedroom that she used as a work-from-home office, and a stove that didn’t function properly. She was also living in a high-crime neighborhood, and police activity was present weekly, PPHFH said.

Then, in November of 2021, Judith became ill with COVID-19 and had to be hospitalized. Once she returned home and felt well enough to be active again, she began working on her Habitat home. She fulfilled 200 “sweat equity” hours by working with the Habitat construction crew and volunteers, as well as helping out at the PPHFH business office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kTL9K_0i5MEwGh00
Judith and her dog Nala

Volunteers and attendees will have the opportunity to tour the new home after the presentation of the keys, starting at 10 a.m.

The home is located at 892 Bidwell Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80915. The public is welcome to attend the celebration.

KXRM

16th annual Legislative Town Hall: Services for those with disabilities

COLORADO SPRINGS — Lawmakers and city councilmembers from southern Colorado gathered for a panel on Wednesday to answer some concerns from the community. The 16th annual Legislative Town Hall — hosted by The Arc Pikes Peak Region, The Resource Exchange, Cheyenne Village, and Dungarvin — dedicated most of the time to housing and transportation concerns. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fort Carson will conduct prescribed burns during the fall months

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson will be conducting prescribed burns to reduce heavy vegetation and warns that smoke will be seen in the area. Fort Carson said the burns are critical in reducing the potential for wildland fires and are done to reduce heavy vegetation that could lead to and fuel wildfires. According to […]
FORT CARSON, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs artist selected to design recovery greeting card

COLORADO SPRINGS — September is National Recovery Month and Colorado Behavioral Health Administration is spotlighting several organizations that are helping people on the road to recovery. “I have some information from the Colorado Health Access Survey that more than 95,000 people in Colorado, 18 years and older reported that they did not get needed substance […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Witches and Warlocks descend on Quail Lake Sept. 25

COLORADO SPRINGS — Witches and warlocks will paddle their way to a spooky good time on Quail Lake to usher in the Halloween season. Dragonfly Paddle Yoga is hosting the Witches and Warlocks Halloween Paddle on Sunday, Sept. 25 starting at 10 a.m. at Quail Lake. Costumes are heavily encouraged and adult tickets are $20 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak Regional Air Show takes to the sky and draws big crowds after a two-year hiatus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The annual Pikes Peak Regional Air Show returns to the skies Saturday morning. The show has not been held since 2019, so the community is expected to come out in full force. 30,000 people are expected to attend throughout the weekend. Gates open at 8 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday The post Pikes Peak Regional Air Show takes to the sky and draws big crowds after a two-year hiatus appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
