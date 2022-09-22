MASON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a celebration of life and progress toward a cure for cancer. People gathered in Mason Friday for the Greater Lansing Relay for Life, a 16-hour fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The event the organization pay for critical research and helps cancer patients get the support they need while they’re in the fight, but it’s more than a fundraiser, it’s a celebration that brings people together in the fight against a deadly disease.

