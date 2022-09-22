Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Auto supplier to move manufacturing to Mexico, cut 74 jobs near Grand Rapids
Automotive supplier NBHX Trim Group plans to close its plant in Kent County and lay off 74 employees as it moves manufacturing to Mexico. The company will begin the permanent job cuts at the end of October and continue until the plant closes in April, according to a WARN notice filed with the state.
thelivingstonpost.com
EPA approves component, clearing way for Lansing electric vehicle battery plant
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has given approval to build an electric vehicle battery component for the new Ultium Cells facility — a joint venture between General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution — in Delta Township, just outside of Lansing. This new plant is part of GM’s...
Buick City buyer tells Flint it’s planning 3.5M square-foot industrial park
FLINT, MI -- A company that’s contracted to buy the 350-acre Buick City site in Flint says its plans for the massive property include the construction of 3.5-million square feet of new industrial park space. In paperwork filed with the city, a subsidiary of Ashley Capital spelled out the...
WILX-TV
Michigan Municipal League release plan to promote multi-family homes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to experts, Michigan needs to have 75,000 new or rehabbed homes every five years to keep up with demand. Experts said the state will not get there with single-family homes alone, so they came up with a new plan - Pattern Book Homes for 21st Century Michigan.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Nice Friday ahead of a wet weekend, GM puts a pause on orders
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki tells us how the first weekend of fall will treat us. We discuss the day’s top trending headlines, including the latest on Hurricane Fiona and General Motors putting a pause on orders of one EV model. Plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
WILX-TV
Thousands lose power in Dimondale, Grand Ledge
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people in Eaton County lost power Thursday night. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. According to Consumers Energy, nearly 8,000 customers are impacted. Eaton County officials do not yet have an estimate on when power will be restored, but Consumers Energy is aware of...
WILX-TV
City of Lansing accepting American Rescue Plan Act applications
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Lansing will be distributing funds from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act. The city is issuing the grants to organizations and people who meet federal guidelines for economic hardships. Lansing has about $1.9 million total to distribute to eligible groups and programs.
WILX-TV
East Lansing aims to address flooding issues
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A city that dealt with massive flooding a year ago is making progress toward preventing a repeat. It was a once-in-140-year storm that caused the flooding in East Lansing in August of 2021. East Lansing’s sewer and wastewater systems were not up to the challenge the storm presented.
WILX-TV
Relay for Life returns to Mid-Michigan, raises money for American Cancer Society
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a celebration of life and progress toward a cure for cancer. People gathered in Mason Friday for the Greater Lansing Relay for Life, a 16-hour fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The event the organization pay for critical research and helps cancer patients get the support they need while they’re in the fight, but it’s more than a fundraiser, it’s a celebration that brings people together in the fight against a deadly disease.
WILX-TV
Lansing to begin final phase of one-way to two-way conversion project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The final phase of the conversion of Lansing’s one-way to two-way streets begins Sept. 30. The Lansing Department of Public Works had already made parts of Capitol and Grand avenues as two-way streets, but is set to finish the remaining work in early October. Additionally,...
City of Charlotte seeks new fire chief for the second time this year
The city of Charlotte is looking to fill a very important role. The search is on for a new fire chief because the current chief has resigned.
Single lane closure coming to I-94 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A single lane closure is coming to an I-94 lane in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing a single lane of westbound from Elm Road to U.S. 127 for maintenance. The road will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept....
Over 7,000 people without power in Ingham, Eaton Counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 7,601 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Eaton and Ingham Counties. The outages are localized near Dimondale, Windsor Township, and southern portions of the Grand Ledge area. Consumers Energy has not determined a cause for the outages yet. Power is expected to be restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. […]
etxview.com
Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule
(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
eastlansinginfo.news
Council Majority Tells AG Dana Nessel to Drop Charges Against VanAtten
In a 3-1 vote during its Sept. 20 meeting, the East Lansing City Council approved recommendations put forth by the city’s Independent Police Oversight Commission that will result in a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel demanding her office drop all charges against DeAnthony VanAtten. VanAtten, who was...
WILX-TV
Experience 11 breweries on the Lansing Beer Trail this September
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Trails Week here in Michigan, but a very specific trail is pouring through the Capital City Area this September- it’s called the Beer Trail. The Greater Lansing Brewers are using the month of September to highlight 11 local breweries. You can purchase a...
WILX-TV
Jackson to help residents dispose of trash Saturday
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a cleanup event scheduled Saturday in the city of Jackson. Residents can bring yard waste and general household trash to the Department of Public Works Operations Center, located on Water Street, where it will be disposed of for free. The event runs from 7...
WILX-TV
East Lansing residents could see cloudy water, pressure fluctuations due to water main flushing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in East Lansing could see some water issues over the next few weeks. According to officials with the city, the flushing of water mains will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. every weekday for about three weeks. The city said the work...
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: I-69 to see ramp, bridge closures in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Those who use I-69 or Michigan Highway 78 might have to change their commute next week. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the northbound I-69 ramp to M-78, the Aigner Road ramp to northbound I-69 and the Kalamo Highway Bridge over I-69 will be closed Monday. MDOT is expected to finish work Nov. 2.
momcollective.com
Five Places in Jackson County to Frolic in Fall
Fall is almost here, and soon we will be reveling in sweatshirt weather, all things pumpkin, and watching the leaves change colors. Fall is my favorite season and I love spending as much time outside before the dreaded ‘S’ word arrives. You might not know, but Jackson County is filled with locations that transform into vibrant and colorful gems as fall progresses. As the resident Jackson County contributor here at Lansing Mom, I have rounded up my five favorite places in Jackson County to frolic in fall.
