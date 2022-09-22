ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Officials investigate Harrison Township shooting

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IsMfW_0i5MEmgf00

HARRISON TWP., Ohio ( WDTN ) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Harrison Township on Wednesday night.

Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of a shots fired and a person screaming in the 4000 block of Indian Runn Drive Dispatch received an additional call from a man who stated he was shot and would meet deputies at the Marathon Gas Mart on Riverside Drive, according to a release.

Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male victim in the Marathon parking lot. The victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his lower left leg. His car had several bullet holes.

MCSO Detectives located the suspect later in the evening with assistance from Huber Heights Police on a traffic Stop. The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

Stay with 2 NEWS as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Dayton police pursuit ends with arrest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken into custody after leading Dayton police on a pursuit Thursday night. According to authorities, a police pursuit started around 10:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Neal Ave and Grafton Ave in Dayton after reports of a stolen car. Police used stock sticks to stop the suspect’s […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead following shooting in Millvale

CINCINNATI — A man has died following a shooting in Millvale on Friday evening. Officers responded to the 3200 block of Beekman Street, just south of Moosewood around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say firefighters tried to save the shooting victim who appeared to be in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Two more suspects charged in shooting of Xenia teen

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Two additional suspects have been charged with attempting to kill a teenager in Xenia Township, authorities say. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Ford Road on Monday, Sept.12 for a shooting. When the deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen […]
XENIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Marathon Gas Mart#Mcso#Huber Heights Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Police investigating after USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Fairview

CINCINNATI — Postal crimes continue to plague the Greater Cincinnati area. Investigators confirm to WLWT that a gun was pulled in the latest robbery Wednesday afternoon around 2500 Halstead Street in the Fairview neighborhood. According to postal inspector Nicole Lutz of the Cincinnati Field Office, postal assets were taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine teen charged for breaking into a safe

Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to South Detroit Street Thursday night at 9:00 for a theft complaint. The victim told officers that they came home and discovered a safe in the home had been tampered with. The back of the safe had visible pry marks and the back had been pried...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WDTN

WDTN

27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy