Officials investigate Harrison Township shooting

HARRISON TWP., Ohio ( WDTN ) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Harrison Township on Wednesday night.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of a shots fired and a person screaming in the 4000 block of Indian Runn Drive Dispatch received an additional call from a man who stated he was shot and would meet deputies at the Marathon Gas Mart on Riverside Drive, according to a release.

Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male victim in the Marathon parking lot. The victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his lower left leg. His car had several bullet holes.

MCSO Detectives located the suspect later in the evening with assistance from Huber Heights Police on a traffic Stop. The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

Stay with 2 NEWS as we learn more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.