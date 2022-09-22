Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
West Lafayette imagines public safety center on Navajo Street
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A public safety center could serve as a one-stop shop for residents' police and fire needs. Five years ago, West Lafayette's mold-infested former city hall on Navajo Street was torn down. Now, the empty lot next to the police department serves as a prime location for the new public safety center.
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Cougill Lane has gas for $3.49 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Payless on Salisbury Street has gas for $3.87...
wkvi.com
Indiana Court of Appeals Affirms Judge’s Order Concerning Mammoth Solar Application for Pulaski County Solar Farm
The Indiana Court of Appeals handed down a decision this week on an appeal by Mammoth Solar concerning a judge’s ruling that an application for a special exception for a 4,511 acre solar farm approved by the Pulaski County Board of Zoning Appeals was not correctly approved. The application...
WLFI.com
West Lafayette School Board candidates square off in public forum
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The council chamber was packed at Sonya Margerum City Hall Thursday night. Candidates for West Lafayette School Board met with voters and gave their stances on a variety of issues during a public forum. The six candidates – Angie Jane, George Lyle, Dacia Mumford,...
erienewsnow.com
Train derails, railcars fall into river
LAFAYETTE, Indiana (WISH) -- A train derailed Wednesday afternoon on a Wabash River bridge on the border of West Lafayette and Lafayette, the Lafayette Police Department says. The train was crossing the railroad bridge near the South Street bridge when the derailment happened about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, police say. Hundreds...
Lebanon opens city's first all-inclusive park
LEBANON, Indiana — It's a new opportunity for all children in Lebanon. The city's first all-inclusive park was opened with a ribbon cutting Thursday. The new equipment at Memorial Park on Ulen Drive enables children of all abilities to play. City officials told 13News the upgrade included removing equipment...
Boone County farm crawl taking place Saturday
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — You've probably heard of a bar crawl or a pub crawl, but how about a farm crawl? If you're curious and in the Zionsville area, you can add it to your list of things to check out this weekend in Boone County. Judi Weston runs Weston...
WLFI.com
Huber hopes to spoil Sheriff Goldsmith's shot at second term
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two long-time law enforcement officers want to become Tippecanoe County's top cop. News 18's is previewing important local races ahead of Election Day. Democratic Sheriff Bob Goldsmith is running for a second term against Republican Jason Huber, executive director of Tippecanoe County Community Corrections. Both...
WLFI.com
Lafayette Fire Department participates in Operation Awareness and Response training
The Lafayette Fire Department participated in Operation Awareness and Response training this week with Norfolk Southern Railroad. Lafayette Fire Department participates in Operation Awareness and Response training. The Lafayette Fire Department participated in Operation Awareness and Response training this week with Norfolk Southern Railroad.
WIBC.com
ISP Search Of Wabash River In Peru Enters Fifth Week
PERU, Ind. — State police have been searching the Wabash River in Miami County for the last five weeks. It’s believed the search is in relation to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017. Observers say the search started right at the...
WLFI.com
Fugitive Search: Kenneth Joseph Streible
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — In this week's fugitive search, officers are looking for Kenneth Joseph Streible. He is wanted on a warrant out of Tippecanoe County for the following:. Causing serious bodily injury when operating while intoxicated. Causing serious bodily injury when operating with an ACE of .08.
Cleanup schedule for derailed train unclear
There's still no estimate on cleanup time for the four derailed Norfolk Southern train cars that came off of buckled tracks in Lafayette, Connor Spielmaker, the company's media manager, said in an email. No one was injured, he said. The cars, two of which fell into the Wabash River, were...
WISH-TV
Indiana dedicates state road to honor gospel musicians Bill and Gloria Gaither
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — Two Hoosiers who’ve won eight Grammy Awards were honored Friday by officials when a stretch of road through their hometown was earmarked the Bill and Gloria Gaither Highway. The gospel singers “have traveled the world wide and far, spreading their love of music and...
Walmart blames dozens of Indiana fire departments in handling of warehouse fire, making damage worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Walmart has filed notice it plans to pursue a tort claim against the Plainfield Fire Territory and dozens of other Indiana fire departments for the handling of the Plainfield fulfillment center warehouse fire in March. The tort claim is for property loss and damages, and it...
WISH-TV
Kokomo GM plant becomes storage lot for new trucks waiting for parts
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — General Motors has been staging their trucks at a Kokomo facility on the south side of the Howard County city for a year. I-Team 8 was told General Motors sends a crew to Kokomo with the parts needed to finish the trucks before they are taken to dealerships.
WLFI.com
Greater Lafayette ranked 1st for career opportunities
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette - West Lafayette area has been ranked number one for career opportunities by Smart Asset. The study looked at the 200 largest metro areas in the country and analyzed categories such as employment, earnings, housing costs and access to career guidance. The...
WISH-TV
Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
Journal Review
Potential threat causes CHS lockdown
A report of a potential threat Friday afternoon at Crawfordsville High School caused the facility to lockdown its classrooms while law enforcement officers investigated. “This afternoon we were informed from multiple sources of a possible threat at CHS,” said Crawfordsville Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Bowling. The original report...
Madison Co. Prosecutor responds to Carl Boards' request for out-of-county trial
The Madison County Prosecutor has responded to a request by the accused killer of an Elwood police officer to have the trial held in another county on grounds of possible jury bias.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
