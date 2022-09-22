ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Gizmodo

Ethereum Plunges After SEC Chair Says ‘The Merge’ Could Make Crypto a Security

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, continued to plunge in price over the weekend following the network’s highly publicized technical change known as ‘the Merge’ last Thursday as well as comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be a treated as a security. Ethereum is currently trading at roughly $1,290, down over 11% from 24 hours ago, while bitcoin, the most popular crypto in the world, is also down 8% to just $18,420.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin – The Revolutionary Token That May Compete With Ethereum and Hedera

Owning potentially high-value cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Hedera (HBAR) (HBAR) can be the secret to staying afloat in the cryptocurrency market. This is essential since cryptocurrencies are known to be unstable assets vulnerable to the bull market vs. bear market. In this article, we shall...
MARKETS
altcoinbuzz.io

What Levels of Verification & KYC Does Binance Have?

Binance is a centralized crypto exchange (CEX). On a CEX, you need to complete a KYC verification. This in contrast to a decentralized exchange in the DeFi space. The main purpose of a KYC is so a financial institution can prevent any illicit activity. Global financial regulations ask for a KYC and AML process.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Mvp License#A Provisional License
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bitcoinist.com

Singapore’s DBS Bank Expands Its Crypto Trading Service For 100K Customers

As per Friday’s announcement through Bloomberg, Singapore state-owned DBS Bank has expanded its crypto trading service to more its 100,000 investors linked with its DBS Treasures section. The DBS’ clients will trade virtual currencies through its member-only decentralized exchange, DDEx. The service initially allows customers to trade four top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), BitcoinCash (BCH), and Ripple (XRP).
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Crypto Tax Reporting App Binocs Secures $4M via Seed Round

Over 300 million people around the world have crypto assets in their investment portfolio, “a number that is set to double by 2025,” according to an update shared with CI. Helping them stay on top of their regulatory responsibilities, crypto tax reporting app Binocs is announcing a $4M fundraise. With this new funding round, they plan “to cater to institutional crypto investors and enter geographies like the US, UK, Australia etc.”
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Tres Raises $7.6M to Build Financial Data Lake for Web3 Platforms

Tres, which has built the first financial data lake for Web3 companies, announced that it has raised $7.6 million in a seed round “led by boldstart ventures, with participation from F2; Mantis in partnership with The Chainsmokers; New Form; Kenetic; Blockdaemon Ventures and Alchemy.”. Offering one source of truth...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Guide to real-life crypto OGs you’d meet at a party (Part 2)

In Part 1, we detailed three of the different kinds of crypto OGs you might meet at an industry party. They were: (1) shadowy super coders and/or anon founders, (2) “reputable” and respected OG industry leaders like Vitalik Buterin and Brian Armstrong, and (3) the comeback OGs, who were trying to shake off the stink of a failed project.
MARKETS
thenewscrypto.com

French Bank Societe Generale Forays Into Crypto Sector

Arquant Capital SAS has already launched its new banking service. The bank will market the service under the moniker “Finance Innovation.”. According to a statement released on Wednesday, French Bank Societe Generale, the third largest French bank by market cap is entering the cryptocurrency fund industry in response to rising investor demand. Cryptocurrencies and other forms of digital assets are gaining the attention of investors and businesses. So, SGSS Bank is making an effort to meet these demands.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

FTX Expected to Raise $1 Billion at Same Valuation of Prior Raise

FTX, a fast-growing crypto exchange that operates both in the US and around the world, is expected to raise $1 billion in new funding at a valuation of $32 billion – the same as its previous round. FTX.us predicts that it will become a market-leading US cryptocurrency exchange over the next two years.
STOCKS
coinjournal.net

Tether’s USDT launches on Polkadot

Tether’s USDT is now live on 11 blockchain networks and ecosystems, including Ethereum, Tron and Solana. Tether, the company behind the world’s largest and most widely used US dollar-pegged stablecoin USDT, has announced that tokens are now live on the Polkadot (DOT) blockchain. USDT, with a market capitalisation...
MARKETS
financefeeds.com

Huobi taps AstroPay to facilitate fiat-to-crypto payment in Latin America

Huobi, the world’s sixth-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has recently partnered with payment solution provider AstroPay to launch local currency account deposits and withdrawals in Latin America. Through the partnership, AstroPay will facilitate fiat-to-crypto payment services for Huobi Global users in the South American continent. Using AstroPay digital...
