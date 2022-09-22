Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Ethereum Plunges After SEC Chair Says ‘The Merge’ Could Make Crypto a Security
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, continued to plunge in price over the weekend following the network’s highly publicized technical change known as ‘the Merge’ last Thursday as well as comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be a treated as a security. Ethereum is currently trading at roughly $1,290, down over 11% from 24 hours ago, while bitcoin, the most popular crypto in the world, is also down 8% to just $18,420.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin – The Revolutionary Token That May Compete With Ethereum and Hedera
Owning potentially high-value cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Hedera (HBAR) (HBAR) can be the secret to staying afloat in the cryptocurrency market. This is essential since cryptocurrencies are known to be unstable assets vulnerable to the bull market vs. bear market. In this article, we shall...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Israel Grants Its First Bitcoin, Crypto Trading License To Local Exchange Bits of Gold
Israeli regulators grant the first VASP license to Bits of Gold after 5 years of waiting. The company is launching two new products in the near future. One of the products will be custodial while the other integrates its services with legacy finance in the region. The Israeli Insurance and...
altcoinbuzz.io
What Levels of Verification & KYC Does Binance Have?
Binance is a centralized crypto exchange (CEX). On a CEX, you need to complete a KYC verification. This in contrast to a decentralized exchange in the DeFi space. The main purpose of a KYC is so a financial institution can prevent any illicit activity. Global financial regulations ask for a KYC and AML process.
CoinDesk
US IRS Can Issue Summons to Bank Serving Crypto Broker SFOX Customers in Search of Tax Evaders
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) can issue a "John Doe" summons to a bank that provided services for customers of cryptocurrency prime broker SFOX, a New York judge ordered Thursday. The ruling will allow the tax agency to continue looking for potential tax evaders in an ongoing probe. The summons...
bitcoinist.com
Singapore’s DBS Bank Expands Its Crypto Trading Service For 100K Customers
As per Friday’s announcement through Bloomberg, Singapore state-owned DBS Bank has expanded its crypto trading service to more its 100,000 investors linked with its DBS Treasures section. The DBS’ clients will trade virtual currencies through its member-only decentralized exchange, DDEx. The service initially allows customers to trade four top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), BitcoinCash (BCH), and Ripple (XRP).
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Raisin Moves into Crypto with New Service “Raisin Crypto,” Kicks Off in Germany
Raisin, a European savings optimizer service that also operates in the US, has announced Raisin Crypto with the new offering first being launched in Germany under the Weltsparen brand. Raisin operates in the US under the SaveBetter brand. The Berlin-based Fintech crypto offering is designed to make investments in a...
cryptoglobe.com
Messari: Brad Garlinghouse Made Ripple the Crypto Industry’s ‘Unlikely Champion’
On Wednesday (September 21), Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse talked to Ryan Selkis, Co-Founder and CEO at Messari, at Messari’s annual conference Mainnet (September 21-23, 2022) — in New York City — about the U.S. SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple. First, the Ripple CEO talked about Ripple’s mission...
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Tax Reporting App Binocs Secures $4M via Seed Round
Over 300 million people around the world have crypto assets in their investment portfolio, “a number that is set to double by 2025,” according to an update shared with CI. Helping them stay on top of their regulatory responsibilities, crypto tax reporting app Binocs is announcing a $4M fundraise. With this new funding round, they plan “to cater to institutional crypto investors and enter geographies like the US, UK, Australia etc.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Tres Raises $7.6M to Build Financial Data Lake for Web3 Platforms
Tres, which has built the first financial data lake for Web3 companies, announced that it has raised $7.6 million in a seed round “led by boldstart ventures, with participation from F2; Mantis in partnership with The Chainsmokers; New Form; Kenetic; Blockdaemon Ventures and Alchemy.”. Offering one source of truth...
zycrypto.com
Coinbase CEO Vows to Fight for Crypto’s Success, Cites Dangers of U.S. Crypto Regulation
Brian Armstrong, the CEO and co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, has promised to fight to ensure that crypto succeeds in the U.S. while slamming the government’s current approach to the asset class. In a Twitter thread, Armstrong highlighted his issues with the U.S. government’s approach to crypto. One of...
CoinTelegraph
Guide to real-life crypto OGs you’d meet at a party (Part 2)
In Part 1, we detailed three of the different kinds of crypto OGs you might meet at an industry party. They were: (1) shadowy super coders and/or anon founders, (2) “reputable” and respected OG industry leaders like Vitalik Buterin and Brian Armstrong, and (3) the comeback OGs, who were trying to shake off the stink of a failed project.
thenewscrypto.com
French Bank Societe Generale Forays Into Crypto Sector
Arquant Capital SAS has already launched its new banking service. The bank will market the service under the moniker “Finance Innovation.”. According to a statement released on Wednesday, French Bank Societe Generale, the third largest French bank by market cap is entering the cryptocurrency fund industry in response to rising investor demand. Cryptocurrencies and other forms of digital assets are gaining the attention of investors and businesses. So, SGSS Bank is making an effort to meet these demands.
'We Do Not View This As Proprietary Trading,' Coinbase Responds To Report On $100M Transaction
It looks like the Wall Street Journal and Coinbase Global Inc COIN are misunderstanding each other. The journal published an alleged account of the exchange’s trading activities earlier this year and claims it amounts to proprietary trading. Coinbase responded in a blog post saying that is incorrect. What happened:...
crowdfundinsider.com
FTX Expected to Raise $1 Billion at Same Valuation of Prior Raise
FTX, a fast-growing crypto exchange that operates both in the US and around the world, is expected to raise $1 billion in new funding at a valuation of $32 billion – the same as its previous round. FTX.us predicts that it will become a market-leading US cryptocurrency exchange over the next two years.
coinjournal.net
Tether’s USDT launches on Polkadot
Tether’s USDT is now live on 11 blockchain networks and ecosystems, including Ethereum, Tron and Solana. Tether, the company behind the world’s largest and most widely used US dollar-pegged stablecoin USDT, has announced that tokens are now live on the Polkadot (DOT) blockchain. USDT, with a market capitalisation...
dailyhodl.com
SEC Charges Crypto Influencer, Appears To Suggest All Ethereum (ETH) Transactions Fall Under US Jurisdiction
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is filing charges against crypto influencer Ian Balina for his alleged involvement in the 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) of the SPRK token. In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on September 19th, the SEC...
financefeeds.com
Huobi taps AstroPay to facilitate fiat-to-crypto payment in Latin America
Huobi, the world’s sixth-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has recently partnered with payment solution provider AstroPay to launch local currency account deposits and withdrawals in Latin America. Through the partnership, AstroPay will facilitate fiat-to-crypto payment services for Huobi Global users in the South American continent. Using AstroPay digital...
NEWSBTC
Candy Club Launches The World’s First Social Crypto Casino Club For All Ethereum & BSC Projects
14,000 projects exist on CoinMarketCap, and regardless of their existence as a layer 1 or 2, a DeFi, NFT or metaverse protocol, the macro and micro headwinds facing all blockchain projects in this bear market are brutal. How well prepared are crypto projects to survive this bear market?. According to...
