Man Arrested for Starting Fire at Palmdale Church
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man is in custody Saturday for allegedly starting a fire at a church in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 2:50 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a fire at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in the 1700 block of East Avenue R.
Man fatally shot while driving, crashed into parked vehicle
A 23-year-old man was fatally shot the night of Sept. 16 while driving near the intersection of Folsom and Mott Street, in what police say was a gang-related incident. The shooting, which took place at around 10:05 pm, led to a collision with a parked car on the 2500 block of Folsom St.
Smashed door at Lola’s on Retro Row is the latest break-in amid a rise in commercial burglaries
Nothing was taken from the restaurant, and police ultimately classified the crime as vandalism, but business owners say they've been frustrated by the rise in break-ins across Long Beach. The post Smashed door at Lola’s on Retro Row is the latest break-in amid a rise in commercial burglaries appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Police investigating South LA shooting as being gang-related
LOS ANGELES – A man who was shot in the South LA Westmont area is near death and sheriff’s homicide detectives Friday are investigating his shooting in Los Angeles as gang-related. Deputies responded at 4:20 p.m. Thursday to the 10600 block of Budlong Avenue where they found the...
KTLA.com
‘It has never been this bad, ever’: woman robbed at gunpoint near jewelry store in downtown Los Angeles
A woman was robbed at gunpoint in a downtown Los Angeles parking garage in broad daylight Tuesday morning – the latest in a series of robberies and thefts at and near jewelry stores. The robbery took place just before 11 a.m. at a garage at 639 S. Broadway, which...
Police Investigating Shooting Near Inglewood as Gang-Related
A man who was shot near an unincorporated area east of Inglewood is near death and sheriff's homicide detectives Friday are investigating his shooting in Los Angeles as gang-related.
foxla.com
Sherman Oaks homeless crisis: LAPD arrests man caught on video throwing bag of poop
LOS ANGELES - Business owners in Sherman Oaks are getting help from police after a viral video showed a homeless man throwing feces at an SUV and defecating on the street. Two days after FOX 11 News shed light on the homeless crisis affecting Sherman Oaks business owners, LAPD officers arrested the homeless man who was caught on video throwing a bag of his own feces onto business owner Paul Scrivano’s SUV.
Police searching for alleged assault with deadly weapon suspect in South Los Angeles
Los Angeles Police Department officers are searching for an assault with a deadly weapon suspect in South Los Angeles. The incident began with a pursuit in Nickerson Gardens, before the suspect ditched their vehicle on 115th and Success and fled on foot. At some point during foot pursuit with the officers, shots were fired and an officer called for help, though it was not immediately clear which party fired the shots. The suspect fled into a business complex in the area, prompting a widescale search from law enforcement. According to police, the suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon last week in a separate incident. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Video shows suspects stealing 200 gallons of gasoline from high desert gas station, authorities say
Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from two high desert gas stations this week.
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Carson
CARSON, Calif. – A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
nypressnews.com
Van Nuys woman says homeless man continues to camp out on her porch, refuses to leave
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A woman in Van Nuys is calling on police to investigate after a man, who she believes is homeless, continues to make a bed on her porch and refuses to leave. Shacola Thompson, who lives near Sherman Way and Hazeltine Avenue, tells Eyewitness...
Teen charged for fatally shooting another teen in Oxnard
A 15-year-old teenage boy from Oxnard has been charged with the murder of another 14-year-old boy after reportedly shooting the victim while he was standing near a bus stop in Oxnard. The post Teen charged for fatally shooting another teen in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Andres Guardado: Lawyers recommend $8 million settlement in fatal shooting of man by LASD deputy
LOS ANGELES - Lawyers representing Los Angeles County have recommended an $8 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the parents of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy near Gardena in 2020. Andres Guardado was shot around 6 p.m. June 18, 2020, near the 400...
High-Profile LA Prosecutor Alleges Transfer is Retaliation
A high-profile deputy district attorney who prosecuted the man who killed rapper Nipsey Hussle said he is being transferred from the office's elite Major Crimes Division to supervise misdemeanor cases in East L.A. in what he believes is retaliation for his criticism of L.A. County DA George Gascón.
Aliso Viejo phlebotomist accused of assaults on customers
Orange County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help today tracking down potential victims of a phlebotomist in a medical laboratory in Aliso Viejo accused of touching customers in a sexual way.
Nevada Appeal
Women arrested in Carson on multiple felonies
Two California women were arrested earlier this week on multiple felony counts including burglary, grand larceny and theft. Darrian Williams, 29, and Aubrianna Thompkins, 26, were arrested after a customer at Smith’s supermarket reported her purse stolen from her shopping cart while she was distracted by one of the defendants.
foxla.com
Supervisor Kuehl investigation: Court documents reveal she was tipped off before raid
LOS ANGELES - New details continue to emerge in the investigation involving Los Angeles County Supervisor Shelia Kuehl amid a corruption probe. On Friday, FOX 11 obtained court documents that allege Supervisor Kuehl was tipped off by her staff prior to her Santa Monica home being raided on Sept. 14.
San Bernardino community gathers to remember beloved store clerk slain while on the job
Dozens of San Bernardino community members gathered to pay their respects to a San Bernardino liquor store clerk who was fatally shot while on the job earlier this week.Nader Alkouli, 46, was a staple at P&J Liquor, where neighbors can shop for all of their grocery needs, for more than 10 years. In that time, he befriended a number of customers who came to see him as more than an acquaintance. "It's like losing a neighbor, really," said a woman named Donna, among the many gathered in front of the store Friday evening. "Always asking about my son, even if he wasn't...
Driver flees SUV that crashed into building rupturing gas line
WHITTIER, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol investigating the circumstances surrounding an abandoned SUV that crashed into a commercial building in Whittier Saturday, sparking a fire and rupturing a gas line, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 3:08 a.m. to 13339 Leffingwell Road, where the SUV had...
