ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Man Arrested for Starting Fire at Palmdale Church

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man is in custody Saturday for allegedly starting a fire at a church in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 2:50 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a fire at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in the 1700 block of East Avenue R.
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police investigating South LA shooting as being gang-related

LOS ANGELES – A man who was shot in the South LA Westmont area is near death and sheriff’s homicide detectives Friday are investigating his shooting in Los Angeles as gang-related. Deputies responded at 4:20 p.m. Thursday to the 10600 block of Budlong Avenue where they found the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gardena, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Crime & Safety
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Barstow, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Gardena, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Sherman Oaks homeless crisis: LAPD arrests man caught on video throwing bag of poop

LOS ANGELES - Business owners in Sherman Oaks are getting help from police after a viral video showed a homeless man throwing feces at an SUV and defecating on the street. Two days after FOX 11 News shed light on the homeless crisis affecting Sherman Oaks business owners, LAPD officers arrested the homeless man who was caught on video throwing a bag of his own feces onto business owner Paul Scrivano’s SUV.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police searching for alleged assault with deadly weapon suspect in South Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police Department officers are searching for an assault with a deadly weapon suspect in South Los Angeles. The incident began with a pursuit in Nickerson Gardens, before the suspect ditched their vehicle on 115th and Success and fled on foot. At some point during foot pursuit with the officers, shots were fired and an officer called for help, though it was not immediately clear which party fired the shots. The suspect fled into a business complex in the area, prompting a widescale search from law enforcement. According to police, the suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon last week in a separate incident. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Fbi#Jewelry#Bhpd#California Highway Patrol#The South Beverly Drive#Luxury Jewels Of
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Carson

CARSON, Calif. – A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nevada Appeal

Women arrested in Carson on multiple felonies

Two California women were arrested earlier this week on multiple felony counts including burglary, grand larceny and theft. Darrian Williams, 29, and Aubrianna Thompkins, 26, were arrested after a customer at Smith’s supermarket reported her purse stolen from her shopping cart while she was distracted by one of the defendants.
CARSON, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino community gathers to remember beloved store clerk slain while on the job

Dozens of San Bernardino community members gathered to pay their respects to a San Bernardino liquor store clerk who was fatally shot while on the job earlier this week.Nader Alkouli, 46, was a staple at P&J Liquor, where neighbors can shop for all of their grocery needs, for more than 10 years. In that time, he befriended a number of customers who came to see him as more than an acquaintance. "It's like losing a neighbor, really," said a woman named Donna, among the many gathered in front of the store Friday evening. "Always asking about my son, even if he wasn't...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Driver flees SUV that crashed into building rupturing gas line

WHITTIER, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol investigating the circumstances surrounding an abandoned SUV that crashed into a commercial building in Whittier Saturday, sparking a fire and rupturing a gas line, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 3:08 a.m. to 13339 Leffingwell Road, where the SUV had...
WHITTIER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy