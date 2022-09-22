Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Officials Searching For Missing Santa Clarita Teenager Thought To Be With Missing Girlfriend
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a missing Santa Clarita 15-year-old who took the family’s car and thought to be with his girlfriend who has also been reported missing out of Lancaster. 15-year-old Kaylen Llamas from Saugus has been reported as an at-risk...
2urbangirls.com
Man Arrested for Starting Fire at Palmdale Church
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man is in custody Saturday for allegedly starting a fire at a church in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 2:50 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a fire at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in the 1700 block of East Avenue R.
Man found dead near Arvin identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was found dead near Arvin on Monday morning. Jose Antonio Barajas, 49, was found near the intersection of Highway 223 and Cuda Drive, according to the coroner’s office. Lamont deputies responded to a “possible subject down,” according to the Kern County Sheriff’s […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Carson
CARSON, Calif. – A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by Amtrak train in LA area
SUN VALLEY, Calif. – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Sun Valley Friday evening. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called at 7:16 p.m. to the area of 9449 San Fernando Road, near Sheldon Street, on reports of the collision and found the person down on the train tracks, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Girl, 12, Missing in Palmdale
A 12-year old girl last seen in Palmdale was reported missing Wednesday, sheriff’s detectives said. Zamora James Williams was last seen at approximately 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 38000 block of 20th Street East, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Zamora is Black, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs...
Man fatally shot while driving, crashed into parked vehicle
A 23-year-old man was fatally shot the night of Sept. 16 while driving near the intersection of Folsom and Mott Street, in what police say was a gang-related incident. The shooting, which took place at around 10:05 pm, led to a collision with a parked car on the 2500 block of Folsom St.
Police Investigating Shooting Near Inglewood as Gang-Related
A man who was shot near an unincorporated area east of Inglewood is near death and sheriff's homicide detectives Friday are investigating his shooting in Los Angeles as gang-related.
signalscv.com
Firefighters douse 50-by-50 spot fire in wash
A 50-foot spot fire near the intersection of Decoro Drive and Dickason Drive was extinguished by the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Friday. The fire was north of Decoro Drive on the western half of the wash and occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. Firefighters, including camp crews, used the San Francisquito Creek trail as an access point.
2urbangirls.com
Eight injured in five-vehicle collision on freeway near LAX Airport
WESTCHESTER, Calif. – Eight people were injured Friday in a five-vehicle crash on the Century (105) Freeway in Westchester. The collision was reported just after 3:55 p.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway near the San Diego (405) Freeway, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
2urbangirls.com
Police investigating South LA shooting as being gang-related
LOS ANGELES – A man who was shot in the South LA Westmont area is near death and sheriff’s homicide detectives Friday are investigating his shooting in Los Angeles as gang-related. Deputies responded at 4:20 p.m. Thursday to the 10600 block of Budlong Avenue where they found the...
nypressnews.com
Van Nuys woman says homeless man continues to camp out on her porch, refuses to leave
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A woman in Van Nuys is calling on police to investigate after a man, who she believes is homeless, continues to make a bed on her porch and refuses to leave. Shacola Thompson, who lives near Sherman Way and Hazeltine Avenue, tells Eyewitness...
2urbangirls.com
Driver flees SUV that crashed into building rupturing gas line
WHITTIER, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol investigating the circumstances surrounding an abandoned SUV that crashed into a commercial building in Whittier Saturday, sparking a fire and rupturing a gas line, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 3:08 a.m. to 13339 Leffingwell Road, where the SUV had...
signalscv.com
Multi-vehicle collision sends one vehicle down hillside
A multi-vehicle collision sent at least one car down the side of a hillside in Newhall late Thursday night. According to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the crash was first reported at 10:15 p.m. on the southbound side of Highway 14 at Newhall Avenue. “We were on...
Video shows suspects stealing 200 gallons of gasoline from high desert gas station, authorities say
Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from two high desert gas stations this week.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead in Carson business
CARSON, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a Gardena man who was found stabbed to death in a Carson business and continued their investigation into the death. Deputies were sent to the 1700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
signalscv.com
Firefighters extricate man’s arm from elevator
A man was freed from an elevator Wednesday afternoon after his arm got stuck between the doors, according to emergency responders. The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call for a technical rescue for a man whose arm got trapped in an elevator at 26357 McBean Parkway at approximately 2:51 p.m., according to Craig Little, spokesman for the Fire Department.
NBC San Diego
Young Girl Missing From Palmdale; Deputies Ask for Public's Help in Search
A 12-year-old girl went missing on Tuesday in the city of Palmdale, and deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are seeking help from the public to find her. Zamora James Williams was last seen on Sept. 20, 2022, at 3:20 p.m., in the 38000 block of 11th Street E.
Torrance hospital seeks help identifying unknown patient
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center staff are asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient who was found in Torrance. The man was found by paramedics near 1858 Del Amo Blvd. on Sept. 13. He is currently alert, but is “unable to communicate any information which will help the hospital identify him.” No identification was found […]
1 dead in eight-vehicle pileup on 105 freeway
Emergency crews responded to the scene of an eight-vehicle crash on the 105 freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. One person was killed while six others were injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of the 105 freeway near the 110 freeway interchange around 7:30 a.m. […]
