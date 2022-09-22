Read full article on original website
Man Arrested for Starting Fire at Palmdale Church
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man is in custody Saturday for allegedly starting a fire at a church in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 2:50 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a fire at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in the 1700 block of East Avenue R.
Police investigating South LA shooting as being gang-related
LOS ANGELES – A man who was shot in the South LA Westmont area is near death and sheriff’s homicide detectives Friday are investigating his shooting in Los Angeles as gang-related. Deputies responded at 4:20 p.m. Thursday to the 10600 block of Budlong Avenue where they found the...
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Carson
CARSON, Calif. – A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
High-profile LA prosecutor alleges transfer is retaliation
LOS ANGELES – A high-profile deputy district attorney who successfully prosecuted the man who killed rapper Nipsey Hussle said Friday he is being transferred from the office’s elite Major Crimes Division to supervise misdemeanor cases in East Los Angeles in what he believes is retaliation for his criticism of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and his policies.
County lawyers recommend $8 million settlement in Andres Guardardo shooting
TORRANCE – Lawyers representing Los Angeles County have recommended an $8 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the parents of an 18- year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy near Gardena in 2020. Andres Guardado was shot around 6 p.m. June 18, 2020, near...
Three arrested in connection with robbery at Beverly Hills jewelry store
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Two men and a juvenile were arrested Wednesday in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a store in Beverly Hills in which about $5 million worth of jewelry was stolen. Beverly Hills Police Department and FBI tactical teams conducted simultaneous warrant services at three locations...
Inglewood police seek public’s help in locating trespassing, theft suspect
Community Bulletin regarding suspect, Richie Scott. Hello, My Name is Detective Thompson with IPD. We are currently investigating incidents with Mr. Scott (Richie). Please contact me via email if you have any information and or if you are a victim of a crime from Mr. Scott. I can assure you...
LAUSD responds to fentanyl crisis, will Inglewood Unified follow suit?
The Los Angeles Unified School District has taken steps to address the growing fentanyl crisis that resulted in nine students overdosing, including a 15-year-old who died recently in a school bathroom. We are experiencing a devastating epidemic. While we talk about fentanyl or the many variations of fentanyl, there is...
Woman reported missing in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to find a 46-year-old woman who was last seen in Palmdale. Juanita Esparza was last seen about 8 a.m. Monday in the 37000 block of 70th Street East, near Knight High School, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Huntington Beach
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A 40-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Huntington Beach Friday evening. Huntington Beach Police Department officers responded at approximately 7 p.m. to Warner Avenue, east of Springdale Street where they found a man lying in the street, said Lt. Shawn Randell.
Eight injured in five-vehicle collision on freeway near LAX Airport
WESTCHESTER, Calif. – Eight people were injured Friday in a five-vehicle crash on the Century (105) Freeway in Westchester. The collision was reported just after 3:55 p.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway near the San Diego (405) Freeway, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Pedestrian struck, killed by Amtrak train in LA area
SUN VALLEY, Calif. – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Sun Valley Friday evening. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called at 7:16 p.m. to the area of 9449 San Fernando Road, near Sheldon Street, on reports of the collision and found the person down on the train tracks, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Authorities ID man found dead in Carson business
CARSON, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a Gardena man who was found stabbed to death in a Carson business and continued their investigation into the death. Deputies were sent to the 1700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Driver flees SUV that crashed into building rupturing gas line
WHITTIER, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol investigating the circumstances surrounding an abandoned SUV that crashed into a commercial building in Whittier Saturday, sparking a fire and rupturing a gas line, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 3:08 a.m. to 13339 Leffingwell Road, where the SUV had...
Multi-vehicle freeway crash leaves one dead, one injured
IRVINE, Calif. – One person was killed and two others injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved semi-truck fire, authorities said. The crash occurred a little after 4 a.m on the southbound freeway at Jamboree Road, the California...
Mother receives life changing community support after day of action in LA
California-based justice group bailed out Black mother receives life changing community support through local community based organizations services and programming. LOS ANGELES and OAKLAND — To transform the criminal legal system, Essie Justice Group (Essie) organizes women with incarcerated loved ones to end mass incarceration’s harm to women and communities. Amber Sam, a Black mother in Los Angeles County who Essie recently bailed out from Lynwood Women’s Jail before their Black Mama’s Bailouts: The Community Care Blueprint in Action rally on May 9th, received “life changing” community support through Essie that resulted in early termination of her probation.
DA’s office has a pattern of turning a blind eye to public corruption complaints
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office pattern of turning a blind eye to complaints submitted by the public is nothing new. Especially to residents who submit complaints that either linger in the abyss or are flat out rejected. The Metro whistleblower isn’t the first to have submitted documentation...
LA County BOS to resume in person meetings
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ meetings will reopen for in-person public attendance Tuesday for the first time since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendance at the 9:30 a.m. meeting at the Hall of Administration will be limited to 100 people, and...
Police seek public’s help finding armed robbery suspect, security video released
LOS ANGELES – Police Wednesday circulated security video they hope will help find the gunman who robbed a convenience store in the Pico-Union area. The crime occurred about 1 a.m. Sept. 13 in the 1800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “The suspect...
LA Councilwoman Heather Hutt defends nomination, looks to `hit ground running’
LOS ANGELES – City Councilwoman Heather Hutt walked into the lobby of her office this week after a council meeting, carrying a bouquet of yellow flowers. “Just trying to make it more pretty,” Hutt said, placing the flowers down on a table. Hutt, in her third week as...
