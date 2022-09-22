ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Man Arrested for Starting Fire at Palmdale Church

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man is in custody Saturday for allegedly starting a fire at a church in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 2:50 a.m. after receiving a call regarding a fire at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in the 1700 block of East Avenue R.
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police investigating South LA shooting as being gang-related

LOS ANGELES – A man who was shot in the South LA Westmont area is near death and sheriff’s homicide detectives Friday are investigating his shooting in Los Angeles as gang-related. Deputies responded at 4:20 p.m. Thursday to the 10600 block of Budlong Avenue where they found the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Carson

CARSON, Calif. – A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA
2urbangirls.com

High-profile LA prosecutor alleges transfer is retaliation

LOS ANGELES – A high-profile deputy district attorney who successfully prosecuted the man who killed rapper Nipsey Hussle said Friday he is being transferred from the office’s elite Major Crimes Division to supervise misdemeanor cases in East Los Angeles in what he believes is retaliation for his criticism of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and his policies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Van Nuys, CA
City
Lake Balboa, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

LAUSD responds to fentanyl crisis, will Inglewood Unified follow suit?

The Los Angeles Unified School District has taken steps to address the growing fentanyl crisis that resulted in nine students overdosing, including a 15-year-old who died recently in a school bathroom. We are experiencing a devastating epidemic. While we talk about fentanyl or the many variations of fentanyl, there is...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman reported missing in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to find a 46-year-old woman who was last seen in Palmdale. Juanita Esparza was last seen about 8 a.m. Monday in the 37000 block of 70th Street East, near Knight High School, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A 40-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Huntington Beach Friday evening. Huntington Beach Police Department officers responded at approximately 7 p.m. to Warner Avenue, east of Springdale Street where they found a man lying in the street, said Lt. Shawn Randell.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Eight injured in five-vehicle collision on freeway near LAX Airport

WESTCHESTER, Calif. – Eight people were injured Friday in a five-vehicle crash on the Century (105) Freeway in Westchester. The collision was reported just after 3:55 p.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway near the San Diego (405) Freeway, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by Amtrak train in LA area

SUN VALLEY, Calif. – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Sun Valley Friday evening. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called at 7:16 p.m. to the area of 9449 San Fernando Road, near Sheldon Street, on reports of the collision and found the person down on the train tracks, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead in Carson business

CARSON, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a Gardena man who was found stabbed to death in a Carson business and continued their investigation into the death. Deputies were sent to the 1700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
CARSON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Driver flees SUV that crashed into building rupturing gas line

WHITTIER, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol investigating the circumstances surrounding an abandoned SUV that crashed into a commercial building in Whittier Saturday, sparking a fire and rupturing a gas line, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 3:08 a.m. to 13339 Leffingwell Road, where the SUV had...
WHITTIER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Multi-vehicle freeway crash leaves one dead, one injured

IRVINE, Calif. – One person was killed and two others injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved semi-truck fire, authorities said. The crash occurred a little after 4 a.m on the southbound freeway at Jamboree Road, the California...
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Mother receives life changing community support after day of action in LA

California-based justice group bailed out Black mother receives life changing community support through local community based organizations services and programming. LOS ANGELES and OAKLAND — To transform the criminal legal system, Essie Justice Group (Essie) organizes women with incarcerated loved ones to end mass incarceration’s harm to women and communities. Amber Sam, a Black mother in Los Angeles County who Essie recently bailed out from Lynwood Women’s Jail before their Black Mama’s Bailouts: The Community Care Blueprint in Action rally on May 9th, received “life changing” community support through Essie that resulted in early termination of her probation.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA County BOS to resume in person meetings

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ meetings will reopen for in-person public attendance Tuesday for the first time since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendance at the 9:30 a.m. meeting at the Hall of Administration will be limited to 100 people, and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

