Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000
We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
mymcmedia.org
Rare Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar Spotted in Gaithersburg
A Hickory Horned Devil was sighted during a soccer match in Gaithersburg this weekend by nature lover Carol Lightfoot, according to the Audubon Naturalist Society in Chevy Chase, which called it a “rare sighting!”. According to the web page of Michael Raupp, professor of entomology at the University of...
WTOP
Towering office buildings and pricey residences: the transformation of downtown Bethesda
Marriott International held a grand opening this week for its new global headquarters, a towering 21-story building that forms just one part of the changing landscape in downtown Bethesda, Maryland. The gleaming new office-hotel complex and other tall new buildings in the central core of downtown Bethesda on Wisconsin Avenue...
Wbaltv.com
Pizza tab led authorities to track suspect in Maryland
ARBUTUS, Md. — Federal authorities arrested a Maryland man on charges connected to the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said Paul Lovley, 23, of Halethorpe, is associated with the group America First, which the Anti-Defamation League said is connected to alt-right figures and white supremacists. Lovley has been on the radar of federal officials since at least May 2021.
mocoshow.com
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings Now Open in Gaithersburg
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings is now open at 405 N Frederick Ave, in the location that was recently home to Teriyaki Express. The new Charleys restaurant is located in the shopping center anchored by Megamart and FedEx Office. We’re told there are no plans at this time to close the nearby Lakeforest location.
VIDEO: Terrifying downtown Silver Spring shooting caught on camera
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A terrifying shooting in the busy heart of downtown Silver Spring last December sent club goers ducking for cover as the now convicted shooter opened fire. On Wednesday, a Montgomery County judge handed the 29-year-old gunman -- John Tomlinson, -- his sentence: 15 years in prison. He'll spend a mandatory ten years behind bars.
chesapeakefamily.com
Fun Things to Do This Weekend: September 23-25
Mid Atlantic Health Expo. Sept. 23-24. This health and wellness event offers something for every age and interest. Attendees will be entertained and engaged with a variety of health and wellness exhibits and activities. Free. 1-5 p.m. North Laurel Community Center, Laurel. midatlantichealthexpo.org. Wee-Sale Prince George’s County. Sept. 23-25. Maryland’s...
' Am I going to be next?' | Maryland prosecutor assembles students at high schools in the face of a surge of gun scares
CLARKSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County's top cop is struggling to stop a surge of gun scares at local high schools. State's Attorney John McCarthy is now trying something new. He's launching a series of gun violence prevention assemblies at every MCPS high school. The assemblies are unprecedented: 26 high...
LA Woman Busted In Maryland Running Elaborate Lottery Scheme In Montgomery County
A California woman has been arrested after running an elaborate lottery scheme that stole money from Maryland residents, authorities say. Daisy Castillo Badillo, 54, allegedly stole at least $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident after the scam this April, according to Montgomery County Police. Detectives say that on the afternoon...
Maryland men charged for trafficking “rainbow” fentanyl in Skittles, Nerds containers to Conn.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men from Maryland were charged with trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills into Connecticut, the Department of Justice said. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut announced that a grand jury found 34-year-old Oscar Flores of Mount Rainer, Maryland, and 25-year-old Severo Alelar of Hyattsville, Maryland, with fentanyl trafficking offenses. […]
Shelter in place lifted after shooting at shopping center
Editor’s Note — The Fairfax County Police Department initially said it believed someone used a high-powered rifle to fire the shots. By 5:10 p.m., the department said investigators thought the shots came from a pistol, not a rifle. That update is reflected here. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police […]
chainstoreage.com
Seven JCPenney stores sell for $65.2 million
An Illinois-based real estate disposition specialist has brought its total sale of JCPenney stores and distribution centers to a value of $868 million. Over the last three weeks, Hilco Real Estate collected $65.2 million on the sale of seven stores at East Coast malls, all of which are still in operation. They are:
Buddy's in Annapolis leaves seat open to honor owner's son
When you climb the steps at his famous restaurant in Annapolis called, “Buddy’s,” you will notice a table you will never be allowed to sit. It is reserved forever.
Wbaltv.com
Popular Annapolis, Baltimore restaurants sign on to open in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA, Md. — Downtown Columbia will soon add a new suite of restaurants and retailers, including the popular Baltimore-area tacos and tequila concept, Banditos, which will open this fall. Banditos is one of 11 businesses to recently sign a lease with Howard Hughes Corp., the company behind the $5...
WTOP
DC woman identified as victim of deadly Oxon Hill hit-and-run
As police continue to search for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a woman in Oxon Hill, Maryland, earlier this week, they have released the victim’s identity. The Prince George’s County police identified her as Brenda Hackett, 56, of D.C. Hackett’s body was found on...
WJLA
U.S. Marshals searching for suspect in Mall at Prince George's fatal shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Police are working with the U.S. Marshals to find and arrest the man suspected in a fatal shooting at the Mall at Prince George's last month. The task force is searching for 33-year-old Stephon Edward Jones of Washington D.C. Jones is charged...
WTOP
Man convicted in string of armed robberies across Fairfax Co.
Sentencing is set this January for an Alexandria, Virginia, man convicted in a string of armed robberies that occurred over a five week period last year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said 28-year-old Rashawn Perkins could get between 28 years and life in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023.
fox5dc.com
Guests robbed at gunpoint, assaulted at hotel near BWI airport: police
LINTHICUM, Md. - Authorities say three guests were robbed and one was assaulted by a person armed with a gun Thursday night at a hotel near the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Officers say the attack happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Comfort Inn & Suites BWI Airport in the...
titantime.org
Is The Fair Safe?
2020 is remembered for a lot of distinct things, but the Frederick Fair and Mount Airy remember it because of the death of a 59 man year old who was beaten to death by two teenagers at the Frederick fair. On Sept. 20, 2019 John Marvin Weed Jr. was beaten to death by two 15 and 16 year old brothers. He received multiple punches to the head from the brothers over a dollar. The brothers asked weed for a dollar and when weed declined words were exchanged and they proceeded to follow weed around until weed was prepared to fight them. At that point the 15 year old came running and hit Weed with enough force that he was unconscious almost immediately. Weed never woke up and died the next day at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
WTOP
Police continue to investigate Bailey’s Crossroads shooting, shelter-in-place lifted
A shelter-in-place has ended in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County, Virginia, after gunfire struck two unoccupied vehicles in a parking lot on Friday morning. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers were called to the vicinity of South Jefferson Street and Va. Route 7 around 11:15 a.m. Friday after bystanders heard shots fired and car windows shattered outside a Starbucks.
