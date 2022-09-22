Read full article on original website
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Elton John Bids Farewell to the Yellow Brick Road in a Rocking ATL Goodbye, But Promises We'll Still See Him Around TownDeanLandAtlanta, GA
From Summer to Fall, Acworth's Farmers Market and Other Downtown Attractions Change with the SeasonsDeanLandAcworth, GA
3 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
CBS 46
31st annual AIDS Walk & Music Fest in Piedmont Park Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rap artists Wale and Trina will headline the 31st annual AIDS Walk & Music Fest Sept. 24. The 5K and festival support 11 Atlanta-based non-profits fighting AIDS in metro Atlanta. Runners can sign up and join a team or create their own to raise money. Check-in...
CBS 46
Michelle Obama announces ‘The Light We Carry’ 6-city book tour
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Michelle Obama announces a six-city tour to promote her upcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. In a video Wednesday, the former first lady revealed plans to visit six U.S. cities this fall. Obama is set to come to the Fox Theatre in...
CBS 46
National Mushroom Month
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Food & Lifestyle expert Carolina Tarazona celebrates National Mushroom Month & Hispanic Heritage Month. For more information visit: MUSHROOMCOUNCIL.COM and CACIQUEFOODS.COM. Sponsored By: PARKER’S PLATE.
CBS 46
Community rallies behind couple who lost Heirloom Market Co. & Bakeshop in a fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A historic building almost burned to the ground in Sharpsburg, not far from Peachtree City. From the moment the fire started to the moment the last hot spot was dealt with, the community has rallied behind the owners of Heirloom Market Co. & Bakeshop. In the...
CBS 46
Out and About in the ATL | Sept. 23-25, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weather will be darn near perfect this weekend and there’s no excuse for sitting at home. There’s plenty of free festivals and other events happening in the metro Atlanta area. Here are a few:. FRIDAY. Friendship Center of Atlanta is hostings its 25th-anniversary...
CBS 46
Walmart’s Bi-Annual Baby Month Event
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Creative Living Expert, Mother Of Two And Tv Host Lynn Lilly Talks About Walmart’s Bi-Annual Baby Month Event. For more information visit: www.walmart.com. Sponsored By: Walmart.
CBS 46
New documentary commemorates Atlanta race riot on 116th anniversary
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new documentary commemorating the 1906 Atlanta race riot premiered Thursday night on the 116th anniversary of the tragedy. People gathered at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta to watch the film. “I thought the documentary was an amazing way to...
CBS 46
YMCA Summer Food Program
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Anti-Hunger Expert Stacey McDaniel of YMCA of the USA Discusses new Initiatives Designed to Help Children Grow, Learn & Thrive. For more information visit: www.YMCA.org. Sponsored By: YMCA.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: REVOLT Summit CEO Detavio
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The REVOLT Summit is returning to Atlanta this weekend and will feature panels, keynotes and conversations from Coi Leray, Gucci Mane, Iddris Sandu, Tamika D. Mallory, Big Freedia, Pretty Vee, Fly Guy DC, 19 Keys, DJ Drama, Tezlyn Figaro, Tariq Nasheed, Bimma Williams, LaRussell, and more.
CBS 46
Top Hair Care Trends For Fall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Celebrity Hair Stylist Glen Coco Reveals the Top Hair Care Trends for Fall. For more information visit: Augustinusbader.com. Sponsored By: Augustinus Bader.
CBS 46
City of Roswell to host Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Oct. 1
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell will host Pulitzer Prize winner Geraldine Brooks Oct. 1 to kick off National Arts & Humanities Month. Brooks’ newest novel, Horse, documents the racehorse Lexington. Lexington was arguably the greatest racehorse of the 19th century, winning six of his seven races. He finished second in the lone race he did not win. He was also one of the most prolific sires of his age, siring 236 race winners.
CBS 46
Easy Meals & Snacks
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Recipe Developer & Founder of SavoryExperiments.com, Super Mom Jessica Formicola Shares Recipes for Quick & Tasty Meals. For more information visit: www.TipsOnTV.com. Sponsored By: Save A Lot, Outshine, CKE Restaurants.
CBS 46
Fairburn Fall Festival and Taste of Fairburn set for Oct. 1
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fairburn Fall Festival and Taste of Fairburn will return Oct. 1. The yearly parade will be followed by a festival with food and performances by celebrities and marching bands. Raheem the Dream, Sammie and the Stillman College and Creekside High School marching bands will be among the many performers.
CBS 46
George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic headline BridgeFest Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Funk legends George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will headline BridgeFest at the Stockbridge Amphitheater Sept. 24. The musical lineup will also feature Klymaxx, City Band, Derek Smith and Vintage Vixens. The music will begin at 2 p.m. and run until 11 p.m. George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will take the stage at approximately 9:30 p.m.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: NCG Cinema in Stone Mountain scores 67; Marlow’s Tavern earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Now showing this week at the NCG Cinema on Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain is a failing health inspection. The movie theatre scored 67 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there were dead roaches found in cabinets and several fruit flies and live roaches crawling in the facility. Popcorn butter was stored in chemical bottles labeled concession cleaner.
CBS 46
A push to change the name of 1906 Atlanta race riot to massacre
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thursday marks 116 years since violent killings swept across Atlanta leaving dozens of Black residents dead. Now there’s a push at the local and national level to have it properly recorded in the history books. For decades the killing of Black Atlanta residents in 1906...
CBS 46
Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of alleged dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food. The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program. Anyone with information should contact...
CBS 46
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Langston Hughes vs. Douglas County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We are just hours away from another exciting night of high school football. Tonight’s featured game is between Langston Hughes and Douglas County. Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m. and you can watch it on Peachtree TV.
CBS 46
Student-athlete dies after medical emergency during game in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - A Sandy Springs high school student-athlete died following a medical emergency during a flag football game Wednesday afternoon. School leaders at The Weber School, a private Jewish school on Roswell Road, confirmed that the deceased student was a member of the school’s senior class.
CBS 46
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ seen in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says it’s seeing what’s called “rainbow fentanyl” on the streets. The brightly colored drugs look like candy making them more appealing to children. They can also come in pill form or look like sidewalk chalk. The...
