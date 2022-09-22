ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell will host Pulitzer Prize winner Geraldine Brooks Oct. 1 to kick off National Arts & Humanities Month. Brooks’ newest novel, Horse, documents the racehorse Lexington. Lexington was arguably the greatest racehorse of the 19th century, winning six of his seven races. He finished second in the lone race he did not win. He was also one of the most prolific sires of his age, siring 236 race winners.

