Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

31st annual AIDS Walk & Music Fest in Piedmont Park Sept. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rap artists Wale and Trina will headline the 31st annual AIDS Walk & Music Fest Sept. 24. The 5K and festival support 11 Atlanta-based non-profits fighting AIDS in metro Atlanta. Runners can sign up and join a team or create their own to raise money. Check-in...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Michelle Obama announces 'The Light We Carry' 6-city book tour

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Michelle Obama announces a six-city tour to promote her upcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. In a video Wednesday, the former first lady revealed plans to visit six U.S. cities this fall. Obama is set to come to the Fox Theatre in...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

National Mushroom Month

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Food & Lifestyle expert Carolina Tarazona celebrates National Mushroom Month & Hispanic Heritage Month. For more information visit: MUSHROOMCOUNCIL.COM and CACIQUEFOODS.COM. Sponsored By: PARKER’S PLATE.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Out and About in the ATL | Sept. 23-25, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weather will be darn near perfect this weekend and there’s no excuse for sitting at home. There’s plenty of free festivals and other events happening in the metro Atlanta area. Here are a few:. FRIDAY. Friendship Center of Atlanta is hostings its 25th-anniversary...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Walmart's Bi-Annual Baby Month Event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Creative Living Expert, Mother Of Two And Tv Host Lynn Lilly Talks About Walmart’s Bi-Annual Baby Month Event. For more information visit: www.walmart.com. Sponsored By: Walmart.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

New documentary commemorates Atlanta race riot on 116th anniversary

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new documentary commemorating the 1906 Atlanta race riot premiered Thursday night on the 116th anniversary of the tragedy. People gathered at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta to watch the film. “I thought the documentary was an amazing way to...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

YMCA Summer Food Program

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Anti-Hunger Expert Stacey McDaniel of YMCA of the USA Discusses new Initiatives Designed to Help Children Grow, Learn & Thrive. For more information visit: www.YMCA.org. Sponsored By: YMCA.
ATLANTA, GA
Elton John
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: REVOLT Summit CEO Detavio

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The REVOLT Summit is returning to Atlanta this weekend and will feature panels, keynotes and conversations from Coi Leray, Gucci Mane, Iddris Sandu, Tamika D. Mallory, Big Freedia, Pretty Vee, Fly Guy DC, 19 Keys, DJ Drama, Tezlyn Figaro, Tariq Nasheed, Bimma Williams, LaRussell, and more.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Top Hair Care Trends For Fall

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Celebrity Hair Stylist Glen Coco Reveals the Top Hair Care Trends for Fall. For more information visit: Augustinusbader.com. Sponsored By: Augustinus Bader.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

City of Roswell to host Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Oct. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell will host Pulitzer Prize winner Geraldine Brooks Oct. 1 to kick off National Arts & Humanities Month. Brooks’ newest novel, Horse, documents the racehorse Lexington. Lexington was arguably the greatest racehorse of the 19th century, winning six of his seven races. He finished second in the lone race he did not win. He was also one of the most prolific sires of his age, siring 236 race winners.
ROSWELL, GA
CBS 46

Easy Meals & Snacks

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Recipe Developer & Founder of SavoryExperiments.com, Super Mom Jessica Formicola Shares Recipes for Quick & Tasty Meals. For more information visit: www.TipsOnTV.com. Sponsored By: Save A Lot, Outshine, CKE Restaurants.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fairburn Fall Festival and Taste of Fairburn set for Oct. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fairburn Fall Festival and Taste of Fairburn will return Oct. 1. The yearly parade will be followed by a festival with food and performances by celebrities and marching bands. Raheem the Dream, Sammie and the Stillman College and Creekside High School marching bands will be among the many performers.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic headline BridgeFest Sept. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Funk legends George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will headline BridgeFest at the Stockbridge Amphitheater Sept. 24. The musical lineup will also feature Klymaxx, City Band, Derek Smith and Vintage Vixens. The music will begin at 2 p.m. and run until 11 p.m. George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will take the stage at approximately 9:30 p.m.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: NCG Cinema in Stone Mountain scores 67; Marlow's Tavern earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Now showing this week at the NCG Cinema on Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain is a failing health inspection. The movie theatre scored 67 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there were dead roaches found in cabinets and several fruit flies and live roaches crawling in the facility. Popcorn butter was stored in chemical bottles labeled concession cleaner.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
CBS 46

A push to change the name of 1906 Atlanta race riot to massacre

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thursday marks 116 years since violent killings swept across Atlanta leaving dozens of Black residents dead. Now there’s a push at the local and national level to have it properly recorded in the history books. For decades the killing of Black Atlanta residents in 1906...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Dine-and-dashers hit Miller's Ale House in McDonough, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of alleged dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food. The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program. Anyone with information should contact...
MCDONOUGH, GA
CBS 46

'Rainbow fentanyl' seen in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says it’s seeing what’s called “rainbow fentanyl” on the streets. The brightly colored drugs look like candy making them more appealing to children. They can also come in pill form or look like sidewalk chalk. The...
COBB COUNTY, GA

