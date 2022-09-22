Read full article on original website
LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker
Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
Kia and Hyundai Are Being Sued Because Viral TikToks Showed How Easy It Is to Steal Their Cars
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. A class action lawsuit has been filed against Kia and Hyundai by three people who claim their cars were stolen as a result of the viral Kia Challenge on Tiktok, which dares mostly young teens to steal cars from those brands and has resulted in a huge increase in thefts. The lawsuit alleges the companies “blatantly value[d] profits over the safety and security of their customers,” and therefore its vehicles targeted, by not installing cheap but critical anti-theft devices all other cars have. It is the latest in a string of lawsuits against the companies relating to vehicle thefts.
These Hyundai and Kia vehicles are twice as likely to be stolen as other cars
Hyundai and Kia vehicles from model years 2015 through 2019 are nearly twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles from the same period, according to a new report. Driving the news: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which tracks theft claims, said Thursday that the problem stems from the fact that many of the Hyundai and Kia vehicles "lack electronic immobilizers that prevent thieves from simply breaking in and bypassing the ignition."
2023 Mercedes-AMG C63
Life is short: Skip the SUV and drive a real performance car. Might we suggest the absolutely ballistic 2023 Mercedes-Benz C63 S? This twin-turbo two-door boasts a 503-hp V-8 powertrain and a chassis laser-focused handling, making it one of the most brutish models in Mercedes-AMG’s product portfolio. It doesn’t ride like a luxury car though it offers plenty of high-end features and premium materials inside its well-equipped cabin. It should be noted that the C63 offered this year rides on the previous-generation C-class platform, so those seeking the latest and greatest should consider waiting for next year’s 2024 model, which will be offered only as a sedan and will be powered by an even-more-ballistic 671-hp, turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid powertrain.
2023 Toyota Sequoia Production Begins At Upgraded Texas Factory
The last day of summer in the northern hemisphere was the first day of production for the 2023 Toyota Sequoia. The third-generation SUV is rolling off the line at Toyota Texas, the automaker's large manufacturing facility in San Antonio and the new exclusive location for Sequoia production. The sprawling facility...
Nissan issues recall on 20,000 vehicles over steering hazard – how to get your vehicle checked
NISSAN has recalled over 20,000 cars due to a manufacturing defect that can suddenly cause the vehicles’ power steering to fail. The Japanese car maker’s recall applies to two models; its 2021 Kicks SUV and Versa sedan. If these Nissan models’ power steering fails, a driver may have...
3 Advantages the 2023 Kia Stinger Has Over the Volkswagen Arteon
The 2023 Kia Stinger and Volkswagen Arteon are great sedan options. However, here are 3 advantages that put the Kia ahead. The post 3 Advantages the 2023 Kia Stinger Has Over the Volkswagen Arteon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Kia Sorento, Sportage Recalled Over Circuit Board That Can Catch Fire
Kia America, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its vehicles in connection to yet another fire risk – the latest in the string of fire-related recalls among cars from the Hyundai Motor Group. This time, the defect lies within the tow hitch harness module, which could catch fire while driving or the ignition is off – similar to the previous Hyundai/Kia recall but a tad bit different.
Does Toyota Make a Full-Size Hybrid SUV?
Here is how Toyota's largest hybrid SUVs compare, and which are actually full-size. The post Does Toyota Make a Full-Size Hybrid SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
