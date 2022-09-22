ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

4 people, including 3 teenagers, accused in Tuscaloosa vehicle break-ins

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division has charged four people accused in multiple vehicle break-ins over the last few weeks. Three of the suspects are accused in a string of break-ins reported in the Forest Lake neighborhood. Officers said another person, who was working alone,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Passenger plane crash in Oneonta injures 2

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-passenger plane has crashed at just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, according to the City of Oneonta. The city says Blount County 911 received a call about a plane crash around 8:17 a.m. Oneonta Fire & Rescue, Oneonta Police, Blount EMS, Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Blount EMA responded to the scene.
ONEONTA, AL
Jefferson County's slow response to business burglary allows thieves to double dip

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway spoke to WVTM 13 on Thursday after the owner of Forestdale Discount Tire and Wheel voiced frustration and concerns about how long it took deputies to respond to a burglary at the business this week. Pettway said there was at least one major issue that caused the "delayed" response. Watch the video above to learn more.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
How to prepare for emergencies on a budget

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are more storms forming in the tropics. Our First Alert Weather team is paying close attention to one in particular. If we’re in the path of a storm, having what you need for your family is critical, but a lot of us don’t have extra money to spend right now.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Shots fired in Hoover road rage incident

HOOVER – An investigation is underway after a road rage incident occurred in Hoover on Thursday, Sept. 22 near the intersection of Alabama 119 and U.S. 280. Hoover police received a call about an incident near the 5300 block of U.S. 280 at 10 a.m. on Thursday, leading to the investigation.
HOOVER, AL
Pedestrian hit, killed on University Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Birmingham this morning according to police. It happened on University Blvd. at 27th St, behind McDonalds. Police say they do not know the identity of the driver. Information about the circumstances leading to the incident...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Male suffers life-threatening injuries after officer-involved shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said one man has life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting on September 24. Police said that officers received a call of a domestic disturbance in the 2400 block of 30th Street Ensley. Authorities said that a father was having issues with his son, and he wanted the son to be removed from the home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Professionals preparing Alabama for surge in electric vehicles

Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. As electric vehicles race to the market, Gov. Kay Ivey believes Alabama is “uniquely positioned” to be an industry leader. “We need...
ALABAMA STATE
Calera man finds racial slur carved into park picnic table

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Calera taking a break from a run, found a disturbing racial slur carved into a picnic table at Calera Oliver Park. Geoffrey Gwin runs every two to three days and part of his routine is resting at the picnic tables at the end of his workout.
CALERA, AL
Anniston installing more stop signs

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston City Council voted to approve adding two more stop signs on Summer Gate Road. Councilor Jay Jenkins presented the idea after residents contacted him about the congested area. The intersection will soon become a four-way stop. City leaders are hopeful this will alleviate some...
ANNISTON, AL
17-year-old dies after rollover crash in Jefferson County

BESSEMER, Ala. — A 17-year-old was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Bessemer and Oak Grove in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a wreck at the intersection of Toadvine Road and Fields Road just before noon. They arrived to find a Chevrolet pickup truck crashed in a ditch after rolling several times and hitting several trees.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

