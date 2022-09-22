Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning’s hit and runs happened less than 24 hours after another deadly hit and run in Jefferson County. Two families within two days now trying to cope with tragedy. Stephanie Schillaci and her family mourning the loss of her uncle Teddy Self. He was...
wbrc.com
4 people, including 3 teenagers, accused in Tuscaloosa vehicle break-ins
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division has charged four people accused in multiple vehicle break-ins over the last few weeks. Three of the suspects are accused in a string of break-ins reported in the Forest Lake neighborhood. Officers said another person, who was working alone,...
wbrc.com
Passenger plane crash in Oneonta injures 2
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-passenger plane has crashed at just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, according to the City of Oneonta. The city says Blount County 911 received a call about a plane crash around 8:17 a.m. Oneonta Fire & Rescue, Oneonta Police, Blount EMS, Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Blount EMA responded to the scene.
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County's slow response to business burglary allows thieves to double dip
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway spoke to WVTM 13 on Thursday after the owner of Forestdale Discount Tire and Wheel voiced frustration and concerns about how long it took deputies to respond to a burglary at the business this week. Pettway said there was at least one major issue that caused the "delayed" response. Watch the video above to learn more.
wbrc.com
How to prepare for emergencies on a budget
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are more storms forming in the tropics. Our First Alert Weather team is paying close attention to one in particular. If we’re in the path of a storm, having what you need for your family is critical, but a lot of us don’t have extra money to spend right now.
Birmingham’s New Xpress Rapid Bus Line Gives Residents a New Option to Travel Across the City
Riders took their inaugural trips on the new Birmingham Xpress rapid bus line Thursday, as officials opened the city’s first ever bus rapid transit system. The bus line is similar to a rail line, such as with MARTA, Atlanta’s bus and rapid train system, but it uses buses on existing streets.
wbrc.com
Bessemer restaurant and catering business owner concerned over utilities billing
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County woman says her water is shut off multiple times a month by Bessemer Utilities, causing issues for her restaurant and catering business. It all began in November 2021 when Bessemer Utilities surprised Chef Julia May at Homestyle Kitchen with a $41,000 bill. “When...
Shelby Reporter
Shots fired in Hoover road rage incident
HOOVER – An investigation is underway after a road rage incident occurred in Hoover on Thursday, Sept. 22 near the intersection of Alabama 119 and U.S. 280. Hoover police received a call about an incident near the 5300 block of U.S. 280 at 10 a.m. on Thursday, leading to the investigation.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham firefighters make quick work of dumpster fire in Industrial Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham firefighters battled a fire at a business on Industrial Park Drive on Wednesday. According to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service, crews responded to a commercial fire at 204 Industrial Drive shortly after 2 p.m. They arrived to find a commercial trash compactor and dumpster on fire.
wvtm13.com
Head-on crash in Jefferson County leaves both drivers dead, child injured
WARRIOR, Ala. — A head-on collision in Jefferson County on Wednesday claimed the lives of both drivers and sent a child to the hospital, authorities said. Learn more in the video above. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to Corner School Road and Bankston Road in Warrior at about...
wbrc.com
Pedestrian hit, killed on University Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Birmingham this morning according to police. It happened on University Blvd. at 27th St, behind McDonalds. Police say they do not know the identity of the driver. Information about the circumstances leading to the incident...
wbrc.com
Male suffers life-threatening injuries after officer-involved shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said one man has life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting on September 24. Police said that officers received a call of a domestic disturbance in the 2400 block of 30th Street Ensley. Authorities said that a father was having issues with his son, and he wanted the son to be removed from the home.
alreporter.com
Professionals preparing Alabama for surge in electric vehicles
Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. As electric vehicles race to the market, Gov. Kay Ivey believes Alabama is “uniquely positioned” to be an industry leader. “We need...
wbrc.com
Calera man finds racial slur carved into park picnic table
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Calera taking a break from a run, found a disturbing racial slur carved into a picnic table at Calera Oliver Park. Geoffrey Gwin runs every two to three days and part of his routine is resting at the picnic tables at the end of his workout.
Woman, 64, suffers brain bleed after being pushed, beaten by stranger in Tuscaloosa Publix
A 64-year-old woman was pushed to the floor and beaten during a disagreement with a stranger inside a Tuscaloosa grocery store. Authorities said the assault happened Tuesday at the Publix on University Boulevard. The victim was knocked down and then struck multiple times with closed fists, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes...
“Vulnerable, Elderly” Woman Badly Hurt In “Completely Random” Attack At Tuscaloosa Publix
A Tuscaloosa woman will require multiple surgeries after she was viciously, randomly beaten at the Publix supermarket on the Strip, according to court documents filed Thursday afternoon. In a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, University of Alabama Police said they were called to the store just after 4 p.m....
Birmingham Xpress buses roll out
The city of Birmingham and the Birmingham Jefferson Transit Authority have rolled out the Birmingham Xpress, the city's new transit system.
wbrc.com
Anniston installing more stop signs
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston City Council voted to approve adding two more stop signs on Summer Gate Road. Councilor Jay Jenkins presented the idea after residents contacted him about the congested area. The intersection will soon become a four-way stop. City leaders are hopeful this will alleviate some...
wvtm13.com
17-year-old dies after rollover crash in Jefferson County
BESSEMER, Ala. — A 17-year-old was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Bessemer and Oak Grove in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a wreck at the intersection of Toadvine Road and Fields Road just before noon. They arrived to find a Chevrolet pickup truck crashed in a ditch after rolling several times and hitting several trees.
Pedestrian killed in afternoon hit-and-run in Jefferson County
A search is underway for a driver who authorities say fatally struck a pedestrian in Jefferson County. The crash happened about 2:15 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Lock 17 Road, said sheriff’s Lt. Joni Money. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Sheriff’s investigators are searching...
