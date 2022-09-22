Read full article on original website
Lady Truck Driver
2d ago
“He said their April fundraising rodeo helped them bring in about $75,000, but they already had to use that money on a new K-9 vehicle and equipment.”He couldn’t have used any of the surplus vehicles on hand to outfit for a K-9 vehicle. These government people are always buying new vehicles with the tax payers money but the citizens can manage to operate the same vehicles for 10+ years. How about stop spending money on new vehicles every year and just keep up the maintenance on what you have available like citizens do. Why should everyone else have to suffer for someone else’s financial mismanagement of available funds.
wbrc.com
Blount County adding new jail tracking system to improve inmate and correctional officer safety
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County is increasing security at the county jail. It’s to help keep inmates and officers extra safe. Blount County’s inmate registry list is constantly updating with inmates from all over the state booking in and out. Now, Sheriff Mark Moon said they have new technology to make sure everyone in the jail stays safe.
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County's slow response to business burglary allows thieves to double dip
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway spoke to WVTM 13 on Thursday after the owner of Forestdale Discount Tire and Wheel voiced frustration and concerns about how long it took deputies to respond to a burglary at the business this week. Pettway said there was at least one major issue that caused the "delayed" response. Watch the video above to learn more.
North Alabama oncologist has license permanently revoked in connection with overdose death
The medical license of a Decatur-based oncologist facing allegations of a prescription drug-riddled affair has been permanently revoked.
wvtm13.com
Hoover declares flooding on US Highway 31 a public hazard
HOOVER, Ala. — The city of Hoover is calling flooding on U.S. Highway 31 near Riverchase Village a public safety hazard and plans to file a court injunction for repairs as property owners haven't come to an agreement on a fix. Watch the full story above.
wbrc.com
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning’s hit and runs happened less than 24 hours after another deadly hit and run in Jefferson County. Two families within two days now trying to cope with tragedy. Stephanie Schillaci and her family mourning the loss of her uncle Teddy Self. He was...
WAFF
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office warns people about scam
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is aware of a scam that is claiming to be the sheriff’s office. In a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, it warned people of a scam that claims to be the sheriff’s office trying to extort money for old fines that do not exist. According to the sheriff’s office, it would never call anyone to collect money over the phone or get personal information.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 23
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 23, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $93. September 20. domestic violence-3rd degree; Cleveland Ave. N.W. September 22. theft by deception-1st degree; Merchants Bank; 2nd Ave....
Huntsville police respond to child injured by dog bite
Huntsville Police Department responded to an incident where a child had been bitten by a dog on Friday afternoon.
WAFF
Hartselle man convicted of rape, incest
Madison Co. Health Department release flu shot vaccination locations. Madison Co. Health Department release flu shot vaccination locations. ADOC Correctional Officer on leave after fight with inmate. Updated: 13 hours ago. A correctional officer for the Alabama Department of Corrections is on leave after an apparent fight between him and...
4 arrested after marijuana, mushrooms and guns found at Helena house
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Helena Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant in Helena Tuesday. According to officers, the search occurred in the 1400 block of Secretariat Drive. During the search, nearly three pounds of marijuana, two pounds of mushrooms, two bottles of codeine, over […]
wbrc.com
Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney update: Marathon hearing discusses evidence in upcoming trial
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been nearly three years since Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was kidnapped and killed. The suspects, Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown, are edging closer to their first trials. Both are charged with capital murder in state court and federal kidnapping counts. Both will first be tried separately in federal court then stand trial in state court where prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
wbrc.com
Passenger plane crash in Oneonta injures 2
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-passenger plane has crashed at just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, according to the City of Oneonta. The city says Blount County 911 received a call about a plane crash around 8:17 a.m. Oneonta Fire & Rescue, Oneonta Police, Blount EMS, Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Blount EMA responded to the scene.
wbrc.com
Bessemer restaurant and catering business owner concerned over utilities billing
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County woman says her water is shut off multiple times a month by Bessemer Utilities, causing issues for her restaurant and catering business. It all began in November 2021 when Bessemer Utilities surprised Chef Julia May at Homestyle Kitchen with a $41,000 bill. “When...
Shelby Reporter
Shots fired in Hoover road rage incident
HOOVER – An investigation is underway after a road rage incident occurred in Hoover on Thursday, Sept. 22 near the intersection of Alabama 119 and U.S. 280. Hoover police received a call about an incident near the 5300 block of U.S. 280 at 10 a.m. on Thursday, leading to the investigation.
wbrc.com
Homewood approves cost of living adjustment for all city employees, firefighters
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - After months of working overtime because of staffing shortages, Homewood firefighters are hoping to soon see some relief with the city approving raises for all city employees on September 22. President of Homewood Firefighters Association Local 1288 Mark Robison said the department has lost 30 employees...
September 20, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
wbrc.com
Log truck wreck in Fort Payne, according to DeKalb Co. EMA
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A log truck has overturned in Fort Payne on Friday. According to the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency, the truck hit a house during the wreck. The incident happened at the intersection of Third Street and Tyler Avenue. The driver of the truck suffered minor...
ABC 33/40 News
Man arrested after car theft and chase in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Nauvoo man was arrested after a stolen car investigation led to a chase that ended in a crash Tuesday. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said it received a call about a vehicle that had been stolen from a Dollar General store on Highway 5 near Prospect Road in Jasper.
Suspect indicted in drive-by Birmingham shooting that killed woman, injured her husband
A 26-year-old man has been indicted in a drive-by shooting earlier this year that killed Birmingham woman and injured her husband. A Jefferson County grand jury issued indictments against Charles Eugene Knight Jr., 26, on Aug. 25, according to court records made public Friday. He is charged with capital murder in the death of 40-year-old Michelle Denise Kemp Gilder and attempted murder in the shooting of Reginald Gilder.
Crash closes DeKalb County highway for several hours
An early morning car accident shut down a DeKalb County highway for hours on Thursday.
