GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is aware of a scam that is claiming to be the sheriff’s office. In a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, it warned people of a scam that claims to be the sheriff’s office trying to extort money for old fines that do not exist. According to the sheriff’s office, it would never call anyone to collect money over the phone or get personal information.

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO