63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina man wins $200,000 on lottery scratch-off
An Upstate man won $200,000 when he made a snack run and bought a winning scratch-off.
Are you the winner? There’s an unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket somewhere in Virginia
There is a $1 million ticket floating around somewhere in the state after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.
Check your tickets: Florida lottery ticket worth $200K to expire
Two weeks remain until a top prize-winning FANTASY 5 lottery ticket worth over $200,000 expires.
South Hill woman wins $300k from Virginia Lottery scratch-off
According to VaLottery.com, the chances of winning the scratch-off game' $300K top prize is one in 734,000. Cross' ticket was the first with the top prize to be purchased, meaning there are still two $300,000 tickets out there.
‘It feels unbelieveable’: Henrico woman wins Lottery game jackpot after practicing online on demo mode
Henrico resident, Susan Disse, often plays Virginia Lottery online games in the demo mode, but this time she decided to give it a shot for real.
fox32chicago.com
These Illinois Lottery scratch-offs still have million-dollar prizes available
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - There are at least 13 instant games — or scratch-offs — in Illinois that have at least one million-dollar winning ticket that has yet to be claimed. According to the Illinois Lottery website, the following instant games have prizes worth at least $1 million left. The biggest prize that has yet to be claimed is $7,200,000.
South Carolina residents receiving up to $800 per person
hand holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you have filed taxes in South Carolina, here's some great news as prices continue to rise: you likely have some money coming your way.
2 claim Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US lottery jackpot
CHICAGO (AP) — Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois...
Virginia woman finds $1 million lottery winnings two weeks later
A Virginia Beach woman was surprised to learn she had won a $1 million Mega Millions prize with the Virginia Lottery.
WIS-TV
Midlands hit by another earthquake
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There has been another reported Earthquake near the town of Elgin. According to the USGS, the earthquake was a magnitude of 1.3. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Charlotte Stories
Another Aftershock Just Shook SC – Totaling 79 Quakes Since Christmas
Another aftershock rattled the Elgin area of South Carolina last night at 12:52 am, bringing the total number of quakes and aftershocks to 79 since Christmas. The rumbling of the Palmetto State started when a significant 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck Elgin, South Carolina (about 50 miles south of Charlotte) the day after Christmas, followed quickly by 2.5, 2.1, and 1.7 magnitude aftershocks.
How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
abccolumbia.com
Richland School District One increasing meal prices for adults
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County School District One announced an increase in price for adults who purchase their meals at school. School officials say this change is partly due to higher food and supply costs and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s required minimums. Starting Oct. 3, adults will...
fox29.com
Thousands have won South Carolina’s lottery this month; here’s how they did it
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The good news — it seems that many South Carolinians have cracked the formula to winning the lottery. The not-so-great news — winners will take home a much smaller portion after the money is divvied up. South Carolina Education officials said, for the fourth time...
abccolumbia.com
Ongoing project will widen I-26 from Irmo to Little Mountain
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Christy Hall with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Governor Henry McMaster gave updates on a project that will widen nearly 16 miles of Interstate-26, and ease traffic between Columbia and Newberry. As part of SCDOT’s 10-Year-Plan to upgrade South Carolina highways continues, I-26...
WIS-TV
Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after falling from the Columbia Convention Center following a chase with law enforcement. Saturday morning around 1:30, an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two people at Guingnard Park. Signage notes that the park is closed after dark.
$1.34B Mega Millions jackpot winners come forward
The winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has come forward nearly eight weeks after the drawing. The Illinois Lottery said Wednesday morning that the prize has been claimed by two people who agreed to split the prize if they won. The winners are remaining anonymous. “I’ve been working for the Illinois Lottery for […]
coladaily.com
Irmo gets ready for 48th annual Okra Strut
The town of Irmo is preparing for another year of the annual Okra Strut. Many individuals in the Midlands will strut their way to the free festival this weekend for two days of family fun and entertainment. Irmo’s festival dates back to the early 1970s when the Lake Murray-Irmo Woman’s...
Friday Night Blitz: September 23 scores and highlights
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The high school football season continues with week five of local gridiron action, and two top 25 teams in the country are squaring off in our game of the week. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area high school football games Sept. 23. AC Flora...
Winning $400,000 lottery ticket expires soon — but no one has claimed the NC prize
The lucky winner has just days to come forward.
Comments / 3