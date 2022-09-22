ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
City
Bishopville, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Bishopville, SC
Lifestyle
fox32chicago.com

These Illinois Lottery scratch-offs still have million-dollar prizes available

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - There are at least 13 instant games — or scratch-offs — in Illinois that have at least one million-dollar winning ticket that has yet to be claimed. According to the Illinois Lottery website, the following instant games have prizes worth at least $1 million left. The biggest prize that has yet to be claimed is $7,200,000.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolinians#Beltline#Lucknow#The Shiv Food Mart#The Lucknow Mini Mart#Megaball#Megaplier
WIS-TV

Midlands hit by another earthquake

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There has been another reported Earthquake near the town of Elgin. According to the USGS, the earthquake was a magnitude of 1.3. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
ELGIN, SC
Charlotte Stories

Another Aftershock Just Shook SC – Totaling 79 Quakes Since Christmas

Another aftershock rattled the Elgin area of South Carolina last night at 12:52 am, bringing the total number of quakes and aftershocks to 79 since Christmas. The rumbling of the Palmetto State started when a significant 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck Elgin, South Carolina (about 50 miles south of Charlotte) the day after Christmas, followed quickly by 2.5, 2.1, and 1.7 magnitude aftershocks.
ELGIN, SC
News19 WLTX

How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
abccolumbia.com

Richland School District One increasing meal prices for adults

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County School District One announced an increase in price for adults who purchase their meals at school. School officials say this change is partly due to higher food and supply costs and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s required minimums. Starting Oct. 3, adults will...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Ongoing project will widen I-26 from Irmo to Little Mountain

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Christy Hall with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Governor Henry McMaster gave updates on a project that will widen nearly 16 miles of Interstate-26, and ease traffic between Columbia and Newberry. As part of SCDOT’s 10-Year-Plan to upgrade South Carolina highways continues, I-26...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after falling from the Columbia Convention Center following a chase with law enforcement. Saturday morning around 1:30, an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two people at Guingnard Park. Signage notes that the park is closed after dark.
COLUMBIA, SC
WGN Radio

$1.34B Mega Millions jackpot winners come forward

The winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has come forward nearly eight weeks after the drawing. The Illinois Lottery said Wednesday morning that the prize has been claimed by two people who agreed to split the prize if they won. The winners are remaining anonymous. “I’ve been working for the Illinois Lottery for […]
ILLINOIS STATE
coladaily.com

Irmo gets ready for 48th annual Okra Strut

The town of Irmo is preparing for another year of the annual Okra Strut. Many individuals in the Midlands will strut their way to the free festival this weekend for two days of family fun and entertainment. Irmo’s festival dates back to the early 1970s when the Lake Murray-Irmo Woman’s...
IRMO, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy