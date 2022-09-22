Read full article on original website
Puerto Rico natives living in Yuma react to impact of Hurricane Fiona
Two Puerto Rico natives who now live in Yuma continue to express concern for the people of their homeland. The post Puerto Rico natives living in Yuma react to impact of Hurricane Fiona appeared first on KYMA.
azbigmedia.com
McCarthy breaks ground on Arizona Western College building in Yuma
McCarthy Building Companies recently broke ground on construction of the $17.5 million Student Experience Center at Arizona Western College (AWC). The center, which will serve more than 11,000 students, will include a two-story, 45,000-square-feet building set on 3.5 acres within the campus and will open in fall 2023. The center,...
Areas in Yuma County flooded due to rain
Areas in northbound and westbound of Highway 95 have been flooded. The post Areas in Yuma County flooded due to rain appeared first on KYMA.
Homicide on Mojave lane in Yuma
According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), they received a report of a gunshot wound victim located around Mojave Lane, the victim was sent to the Yuma Regional Medical Center and were pronounced deceased. The post Homicide on Mojave lane in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Arizona motorcyclists now able to pass through traffic when riding on the streets
Senate Bill 1273 will allow Arizona motorcyclists to filter through lanes effective as of Saturday September 24, although there are some exceptions. The post Arizona motorcyclists now able to pass through traffic when riding on the streets appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Three people shot in Yuma Thursday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) Yuma County deputies are investigating three murders, all three discovered in one day. Deputies responded to a shooting on Mojave lane Thursday around 4:40 pm. We spoke with one neighbor who lives across the street from the home where the shooting happened. Saying she arrived at...
Imperial County’s use of psychiatric holds appears to violate state law
Imperial County officials routinely keep people on psychiatric holds for longer than 72 hours, often in ill-equipped facilities and without a formal hearing that’s required by law, an inewsource investigation found. Data shows the county has continued to record dozens of such cases each year despite consultants warning officials...
Border Protection officers stop a drug smuggling attempt at the San Luis Port of Entry
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a woman traveling with her toddler where she attempted to smuggle meth and fentanyl pills in her vehicle at the San Luis Port of Entry. The post Border Protection officers stop a drug smuggling attempt at the San Luis Port of Entry appeared first on KYMA.
Calexico West Port of Entry lanes closes for canopy construction
The Calexico West Land Port of Entry will close some of its lanes to build a 12-month construction phase installation of a canopy beginning Monday, September 26, 2022 at 8 p.m. The post Calexico West Port of Entry lanes closes for canopy construction appeared first on KYMA.
Two bodies found in Yuma County
According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), two bodies were located around County 13th street and Avenue F on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The post Two bodies found in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Calexico Border to close 5 lanes for one year
CALEXICO - Calexico City Manager Esperanza Collio Warren announced that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will be closing 5 lanes for up to a full year during the latest meeting of the Calexico City Council last Wednesday, September 21. Warren said the closures are due to scheduled construction and a new border schedule is anticipated to go into effect Monday 26.
thedesertreview.com
Imperial Valley College unveils new Nursing Department at ribbon cutting
EL CENTRO — Imperial Valley College celebrated the grand opening of its Nursing Building 2010 Wednesday, Sept. 21 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a gratitude tour of the laboratories and classrooms. Cristal Mora, associate professor and assistant nursing director, welcomed students, faculty members, nursing students, and guests who...
Paradise Casino temporarily closing Sept. 28 and 30 for renovation
According to a press release, Paradise Casino will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, September 28 and Friday, September 30 from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. for renovation. The post Paradise Casino temporarily closing Sept. 28 and 30 for renovation appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Imperial Valley Youth for Christ stirs up hearts on fire
BRAWLEY — Hundreds of youth gathered under one roof to worship and pray over the entire valley Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Gateway Church of Brawley. Imperial Valley Youth for Christ (YFC) hosted their annual Pre-Pole Rally event where they bring together dozens of youth groups from various local churches to praise God in worship and share moments of prayer dedicated to their schools, local government, families, friends, and neighborhoods. This year’s theme for the event was “AFLAME: Never let the fire in your heart go out. Keep it alive.”
Nearly $150K in unreported cash seized by CBP officers
Nearly $150,000 in unreported currency was seized earlier this month during three separate incidents at the San Ysidro and Calexico ports of entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Monday.
thedesertreview.com
El Centro City Council votes for permit parking only on Cypress Drive
EL CENTRO — Council members adopted a resolution to designate portions of Cypress Drive east of El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) as ‘Permit Parking Only’ on Tuesday evening Sept. 20 at City Hall. The parking permit restriction is Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00...
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 14-20
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20. 6:47 p.m.: A semi-truck was blocking traffic in the middle of Highway 78 and 111 outside Brawley. 10:01 p.m.: A woman, her mother, and her boyfriend...
L.A. Weekly
Ron Barba and Marcela Orozco Barba Killed in Plane Crash near Interstate 8 [Yuma, AZ]
The collision occurred around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of I-8 and Spot Road on September 16th. For reasons under investigation, a Vans RV-6A crashed in the area. First responders located the plane fully engulfed in flames around 1:50 p.m. Police say the aircraft had departed from the Brown Field Airport.
Rural Metro Fire quickly controls structure near Julieanna’s Cafe
Living structure catches fire near Wal-Mart on Avenue B in Yuma The post Rural Metro Fire quickly controls structure near Julieanna’s Cafe appeared first on KYMA.
