ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Comments / 3

Related
azbigmedia.com

McCarthy breaks ground on Arizona Western College building in Yuma

McCarthy Building Companies recently broke ground on construction of the $17.5 million Student Experience Center at Arizona Western College (AWC). The center, which will serve more than 11,000 students, will include a two-story, 45,000-square-feet building set on 3.5 acres within the campus and will open in fall 2023. The center,...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Homicide on Mojave lane in Yuma

According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), they received a report of a gunshot wound victim located around Mojave Lane, the victim was sent to the Yuma Regional Medical Center and were pronounced deceased. The post Homicide on Mojave lane in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma, AZ
Government
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
kyma.com

Three people shot in Yuma Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) Yuma County deputies are investigating three murders, all three discovered in one day. Deputies responded to a shooting on Mojave lane Thursday around 4:40 pm. We spoke with one neighbor who lives across the street from the home where the shooting happened. Saying she arrived at...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Douglas Nicholls
KYMA News 11

Two bodies found in Yuma County

According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), two bodies were located around County 13th street and Avenue F on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The post Two bodies found in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Calexico Border to close 5 lanes for one year

CALEXICO - Calexico City Manager Esperanza Collio Warren announced that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will be closing 5 lanes for up to a full year during the latest meeting of the Calexico City Council last Wednesday, September 21. Warren said the closures are due to scheduled construction and a new border schedule is anticipated to go into effect Monday 26.
CALEXICO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Imperial Valley College unveils new Nursing Department at ribbon cutting

EL CENTRO — Imperial Valley College celebrated the grand opening of its Nursing Building 2010 Wednesday, Sept. 21 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a gratitude tour of the laboratories and classrooms. Cristal Mora, associate professor and assistant nursing director, welcomed students, faculty members, nursing students, and guests who...
EL CENTRO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Border Crossing#Politics Local
KYMA News 11

Two bodies found in Somerton

According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), two bodies were located around County 13th street and Avenue F on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The post Two bodies found in Somerton appeared first on KYMA.
SOMERTON, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Imperial Valley Youth for Christ stirs up hearts on fire

BRAWLEY — Hundreds of youth gathered under one roof to worship and pray over the entire valley Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Gateway Church of Brawley. Imperial Valley Youth for Christ (YFC) hosted their annual Pre-Pole Rally event where they bring together dozens of youth groups from various local churches to praise God in worship and share moments of prayer dedicated to their schools, local government, families, friends, and neighborhoods. This year’s theme for the event was “AFLAME: Never let the fire in your heart go out. Keep it alive.”
BRAWLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
thedesertreview.com

El Centro City Council votes for permit parking only on Cypress Drive

EL CENTRO — Council members adopted a resolution to designate portions of Cypress Drive east of El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) as ‘Permit Parking Only’ on Tuesday evening Sept. 20 at City Hall. The parking permit restriction is Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00...
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 14-20

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20. 6:47 p.m.: A semi-truck was blocking traffic in the middle of Highway 78 and 111 outside Brawley. 10:01 p.m.: A woman, her mother, and her boyfriend...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy