BRAWLEY — Hundreds of youth gathered under one roof to worship and pray over the entire valley Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Gateway Church of Brawley. Imperial Valley Youth for Christ (YFC) hosted their annual Pre-Pole Rally event where they bring together dozens of youth groups from various local churches to praise God in worship and share moments of prayer dedicated to their schools, local government, families, friends, and neighborhoods. This year’s theme for the event was “AFLAME: Never let the fire in your heart go out. Keep it alive.”

BRAWLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO