ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama Now

Alabama halts execution at 11th hour over IV access problems

Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate’s veins. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said the state halted the scheduled execution of Alan Miller after they determined they could not get the lethal injection underway before a midnight deadline. Prison officials made the decision at about 11:30 p.m. The last-minute reprieve came nearly three hours after a divided U.S. Supreme Court had cleared the way for the execution to begin.
ALABAMA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional

(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
The Hill

Federal appeals court upholds Jim Crow-era Mississippi law restricting voting rights for felons

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a Mississippi law restricting voting rights for certain convicted felons that was first crafted during the Jim Crow era. In a 10-7 decision, the court ruled that though Section 241 of the Mississippi state constitution was originally written for racist reasons in 1890, it is no longer racist in effect.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Nathan
Person
Kay Ivey
Washington Examiner

Biden team’s subpoena of an Alabama traditionalist group is frightfully abusive

Sometimes, legal motions are so improper and constitutionally offensive that the lawyers deserve to suffer personal and professional consequences, along with any supervisors who approved them. Such is the case with a stunningly abusive subpoena issued by the Justice Department against a citizens’ group in Alabama. Acting through Assistant...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advocacy Groups#The U S Supreme Court#Death Penalty Action#Wbrc
Missouri Independent

Court weighs appeal of Missouri ruling that struck down local power to impose COVID-19 orders

KANSAS CITY — A coalition of counties and local health centers on Tuesday urged judges on the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals to review a lower court’s ruling that struck down state health regulations regarding the control of infectious diseases. Attorneys for St. Louis County, Jackson County, the administrator of the Cooper County Public […] The post Court weighs appeal of Missouri ruling that struck down local power to impose COVID-19 orders appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
The Hill

Appeals court upholds controversial Texas social media law

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a controversial Texas law that restricts companies’ ability to remove users or violative content on Friday. The court’s decision lifts a previous injunction put in place by the Supreme Court, allowing the embattled law to go into effect. “Today we reject...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Daily Montanan

Advocates seek to make prison work voluntary

Prisoners making license plates is a popular stereotype, but most of the nation’s 800,000 incarcerated workers hold jobs more similar to those on the outside: They cook and serve food, mop floors, mow lawns and cut hair. Unlike other workers, though, the incarcerated have little say, if any, in what jobs they do. They face […] The post Advocates seek to make prison work voluntary appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POLITICS
Daily Montanan

ACLU, Center for Reproductive Rights file suit to strike down Montana abortion restriction

The Center for Reproductive Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union in Montana have asked the Montana Supreme Court to uphold a Lewis and Clark district court judge’s ruling that advanced practice registered nurses can perform abortions in the state. The case is an extension of a years-long battle that started before the United States […] The post ACLU, Center for Reproductive Rights file suit to strike down Montana abortion restriction appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Alabama Now

Judge tells Alabama it must keep evidence from halted execution

A federal judge on Friday ordered Alabama to preserve records and medical supplies associated with a lethal injection attempt after the prison system acknowledged multiple attempts to access the inmate’s veins before calling off the execution. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. issued the order at the request...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy